200 Of The Cringiest Pick-Up Lines Ever

Remember the last time you tried to impress a possible love interest? Indeed, in your mind, you were gallant, witty, charming, and favorably impressionable. In their eyes, though, you probably seemed more like a dorky fifth-grader trying their hardest to awe their mom into dispensing candy.
Best case scenario – you got them heartily laughing at your efforts and won them over by your naivete. It was a great scenario – you left them dumbfounded with your strained humor and got a great view of their back. It is always best to come prepared to such a battle, though, and if not by having a couple of clever rizz lines locked and loaded, then at least by memorizing those that are not to be used. Like ever.
If schadenfreude isn’t what you often feel, then get ready to remember the pain by reading these cringe-pick-up lines. Some of these mating calls are so bad that you might strain your brows, which involuntarily form cubism-inspired lines in your forehead. And as much as I’d like to spoil some of them right now by adding a quote or two in this text, you’ll just have to scroll and read them for yourself. Well, just a glimpse, maybe – from food pairings to comparisons with technologies, these babies will buffalo you.
So, now is the time to warm up your brows, crack your knuckles, and haughtily adjust your spectacles – cringe, pick-up lines are waiting. Do not forget to vote for the most embarrassing or pick-up lines that annoy your spouse the most! Also, share these with your friends; you might do a fun bet or a social experiment with them. I know I would!
#1
“Heard you like bad girls, well I’m bad at everything.” Blinks instead of winking.
Image source: blargman327
#2
Knock-knock. (Who’s there?) When where? (When where who?) Tomorrow night, my house, you.
#3
Kiss me if I’m wrong. But dinosaurs still exist, right?
#4
Your eyes are like IKEA. I’m totally lost in them.
#5
Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place?
#6
Anyone who says Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, has clearly never stood next to you.
Image source: CDoge69
#7
You and I are like nachos with jalapeños. I’m super cheesy, you’re super hot, and we belong together.
#8
Want a raisin? No? Well, how about a date?
#9
You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.
#10
I want our love to be like the number Pi: irrational and never-ending.
#11
Are you http? Because without you I’m just ://
Image source: bulbug
#12
I’m gonna sue Spotify for not including you in the hottest singles of the week list.
Image source: CheezGarlicNaan
#13
There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you.
#14
Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again?
#15
Can I tie your shoelaces? Cause I don’t want you falling for someone else.
Image source: YeetKay
#16
I’ve got 1-ply, I’ve got 2-ply, but all I really want is your re-ply.
#17
My buddies bet me that I wouldn’t be able to start a conversation with the most beautiful person here. How should we spend their money?
#18
Roses are red, violets are blue DaVinci painted Mona, cause he couldn’t find you.
Image source: kvothe5699
#19
You look so familiar. Didn’t we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.
#20
I was thinking about my future, and I was wondering. Are you free for the rest of your life?
Image source: Real-Ambition-8781
#21
Are you a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you!
#22
I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it.
#23
Are you a long structure used to restrict the flow of water across rivers and underwater streams? Because daaaaaaaaam!
#24
Your hand seems pretty heavy… Let me hold it for you (day 44).
Image source: suyashve
#25
Are you a shower? Because I want to sit next to you and start crying uncontrollably.
Image source: UltriLeginaXI
#26
You know what kind of bagel you are? My everything bagel.
Image source: davidcharleston6
#27
You must be a campfire. Because you’re super hot and I want s’more.
#28
If I got a dollar for every time I thought of you, I’d have only one because you never left my mind.
Image source: S2ilverEagle
#29
Are you wi-fi? Cause I’m totally feeling a connection.
#30
Are you a mask? Because I never want to be seen without you in public.
Image source: PabloAlaska6
#31
Why would I need to know about the solar system? My whole world revolves around you.
Image source: suyashve
#32
Some Pokemon for anyone slightly nerdy. Charmeleons are red, Blastoise are blue, if you were a Pokemon, I would choose you.
Image source: bruv-its-1g
#33
Hey girl, are you a book about an interesting topic? Because I’d love to sit down with you and get to know you better with some coffee.
Image source: deborker
#34
I’d like to take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks.
#35
Know what’s on the menu? Me-N-U.
#36
Go ahead, feel my shirt. It’s made of boyfriend material!
#37
I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?
#38
If I had to rate you from 1 to 10, I’d give you a 9, because I’m the 1 you’re missing.
#39
How much does a polar bear weigh? I don’t know either but it breaks the ice. Wanna get a drink?
#40
You must be exhausted, because you’ve been running through my mind all day.
#41
My mom told me that life was a deck of cards, so I guess you must be the queen of hearts.
Image source: anonymous0876
#42
Roses are red. Violets are blue. Covid-19 canceling everything except my feelings for YOU.
Image source: reddit.com
#43
If you were a dinosaur, you’d be a gorgesaurus.
#44
Roses are red, my face is too. That only happens when I’m around you.
Image source: reddit.com
#45
If you were a dried fruit… You’d be my date.
Image source: bobdillan1996
#46
Do I know you? Because you look a lot like my next girlfriend.
Image source: jcardonne
#47
Hey can you pass me my inhaler because you took my breath away.
Image source: DiggiWorme
#48
If you were a Transformer you’d be Optimus Fine!
#49
You’re so sweet, you could put Hershey’s out of business!
#50
I’m good at algebra; I can replace your X and you wouldn’t need to figure out Y.
#51
Remember me? Oh, that’s right, I’ve only met you in my dreams.
#52
You must be a high test score. Because I want to take you home and show you to my mother.
#53
I may not be a photographer, but I can totally picture us together.
#54
I’m writing a term paper on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could interview you.
#55
Girl are you Amazon? Cause I can find everything I’d ever want in you.
Image source: abhi-_-123
#56
My love for you is like a Windows update. It goes on forever and ever.
Image source: Y5K77G
#57
I don’t have a library card… But can I check you out?
Image source: suyashve
#58
I just took a DNA test. Turns out I’m 100% into you.
Image source: ya_moms_a_h0e
#59
Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me.
Image source: dannydon03
#60
We’re not socks. But I think…. we’d make a great pair.
Image source: Shub_007
#61
Hey girl are you frequency? Because it hertz when you leave.
Image source: priyesh1811
#62
Hey are you a keyboard. Because you are just my type.
Image source: DatBigNibba18
#63
I think I need to see an optician. Because my eyes can’t focus on anything but you.
Image source: divyaaaaaaaaaam
#64
Is there an airport nearby, or was that just my heart taking off?
#65
Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only Ten I See.
#66
Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem just Wright for me!
#67
Your eyes are bluer than the Atlantic Ocean, and I don’t mind being lost at sea.
#68
Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?
#69
Was your dad a boxer? Because you’re a knockout!
#70
Of all your curves… your smile is my favorite.
Image source: xennw
#71
Damn, this COVID-19 stuff sure does suck… but you can’t spell quarantine without u, r, a, q, t.
Image source: notlqke
#72
When I 1st laid eyes on you, I immediately signed up to be an organ donor. Do you know why? Because I want to give my heart to you.
Image source: nahcekimcm
#73
Hey girl, are u a Bluetooth device? Cause I’m lookin’ for connection.
Image source: MarkyTheSWgeek
#74
Are you a broken compass? Because I lost my way looking at you.
Image source: suyashve
#75
Hey, you gravity? Coz I feel a force of attraction here!
Image source: shahidikram0701
#76
People have always told me to never grow old. But that’s all I want to do with you.
Image source: reddit.com
#77
If you were words on a page you’d be the fine print.
#78
Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you look like a snack.
Image source: Yama-k
#79
Do you have 11 electrons? Then why you’re sodium fine.
Image source: the_meth_guy
#80
Hey girl you look so fine. You turned my LEGO piece 32557 into a 98989.
Image source: cheeki_meme_BOI
#81
Let me tie your shoes. I don’t want you falling for anyone else.
Image source: retna246
#82
Do you take care of bees? Because I already know you’re a keeper.
Image source: Kooolkid65
#83
I went to your boyfriend’s Instagram page. It said “edit profile”.
Image source: reddit.com
#84
Was your father an alien, because there nothing else like you on earth.
#85
If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I’d have five cents.
#86
Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me.
#87
If you were a burger at McDonald’s, you’d be the McGorgeous.
#88
I’m in the mood for pizza. A pizza you, that is!
#89
If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?
#90
Have you been covered in bees recently? I just assumed, because you look sweeter than honey.
#91
You owe me a drink. Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine!
#92
In this pandemic your smile is still the most contagious thing out there.
Image source: Ojasw_Tiwari
#93
Are you an unfunny meme? Cause I don’t wanna share you.
Image source: supergoku003
#94
I bet dentists HATE you – there’s no way they could improve your smile!
Image source: KingSharkIsBae
#95
I don’t normally chase girls but I’d put my crocs in sports mode for you.
Image source: Jjsfivehead
#96
Girl, if you were a race car you’d be lightning McQueen.
Image source: cursed_platypus
#97
You know why I study mathematics? Because I want to find the shortest distance into your heart.
Image source: Kazoky
#98
Hey baby, are you Danny Devito? Because It’s Always Sunny when I’m with you.
Image source: Draugrheim
#99
Hey are you an artist? Because you sure do draw my attention.
Image source: Norbie_is_judging_u
#100
Hey! What’s that thing all over your face? Oh! It’s beauty.
Image source: Grandad_Dawg
#101
I’m not a landscape photographer but I’m sure you’d make any view better.
Image source: Lol_u_ded
#102
Him: Are you a model?
Me: … No.
Him: Oh, when did you quit?
Image source: sausagebuttie
#103
Were you in boy scouts? Because you tied my heart in a knot.
#104
I hope you know CPR, because you are taking my breath away!
#105
If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar!
#106
You must be made of cheese. Because you’re looking Gouda tonight!
#107
If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber!
#108
Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out.
#109
Is your name Ariel? Cause we Mermaid for each other.
#110
I wasn’t always religious. But I am now, because you’re the answer to all my prayers.
#111
If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put I and U together.
#112
On a scale of 1 to 10, you are 8 and I’m in 2 you.
Image source: 27j2a
#113
Are you a brain tumor? Cause you’re on my mind and it’s killing me.
Image source: suyashve
#114
Hey girl, I would ask for Netflix and chill… But, you look like you’re into Stranger Things.
Image source: Torpenta
#115
On a scale of 1-10, you’re a 9 I’m the 1 you need.
Image source: safwanadnan19
#116
Do you have a pencil? Cause I want to erase your past and write our future.
Image source: kickypie
#117
If God made anything more beautiful than you, I’m sure he’d keep it for himself.
Image source: Anngered69
#118
I don’t play Minecraft anymore. Because you’re the only diamond I need.
Image source: StareInUrEyeandPee
#119
I like my women how I like my laptops. On my lap. Turned on. Virus free.
Image source: FlightMan_71
#120
I’m sorry but you need to pay your rent. You’ve been living in my heart for quite some time now.
Image source: _joshi_
#121
Hey girl I wanted to take you to the movies but they don’t allow to bring your own snacks.
Image source: HollowfiedNazgul
#122
I am not a photographer, but I can picture us together.
Image source: reddit.com
#123
Well here I am… What are your other two wishes?
Image source: suyashve
#124
My lips are made of Skittles and baby you’re about to taste the rainbow.
Image source: Pa1nt1ngTak0
#125
If gravity didn’t exist… I would still find myself falling for you.
Image source: penguinmaster02
#126
They say if you Kiss an angel you’ll be immortal. So yeah you can kiss me as long as you want.
Image source: sunridersurya
#127
I left my WiFi on and it’s telling me that you are a hotspot.
Image source: reddit.com
#128
If you were a machine… You’re so hot, you’d be overheating.
Image source: reddit.com
#129
Damn girl, are you a Cane? Cause I can’t stand being without you.
Image source: Need-Juul-Pods-Bro
#130
If you were a photon and I were an electron, you would bring me to the excited state.
Image source: Lol_u_ded
#131
Damn, are you nuclear fission? Cause you got my reactor goin.
Image source: Arvagon
#132
They say your tongue is the strongest muscle in your body, wanna fight?
#133
Your middle name must be Gillette. Because you’re the best a man can get!
#134
I’m learning about important dates in history. Wanna be one of them?
#135
I’m really glad I just bought life insurance, because when I saw you, my heart stopped.
#136
You must be jelly, cause jam don’t shake like that.
#137
If you were a phaser on Star Trek, you’d be set to stun!
#138
Aside from being drop-dead gorgeous, what do you do for a living?
#139
Ain’t using Google no more, cause when I saw you. The search is over.
Image source: aljhon112233
#140
Jesus can turn water into wine. But I can turn you into mine.
Image source: I-Come-Pre-Cooked
#141
Sorry, I would’ve texted sooner but my phone just overheated, I guess you’re just too hot for Tinder.
Image source: ajr707
#142
Are you a steak? Cause you’re pretty well done!
Image source: ChickenWangKang
#143
Hey girl, did you know I’m a cashier. Because I’m totally checking you out.
Image source: will85263
#144
Are you a firefly? Cause you light up my sky.
Image source: suyashve
#145
Is your birthday October the 10th? Cos you definitely look like a 10/10.
Image source: phoneygawd
#146
Do you know what you have that no one else has? My Heart.
Image source: Boring_Yogurtcloset9
#147
Are you mixed? You look half Brazilian and half mine.
Image source: reddit.com
#148
Hey baby are you a murderer? Because your looks can kill.
Image source: RuralDude88
#149
Are you a flower? ‘Cause I’d pick you.
Image source: IveNeverSeenSanta
#150
I’d show you my world… But I’m pretty sure you own a mirror.
Image source: dannydon03
#151
Hi my name is John if anyone is looking to make a mistake tonight.” I wasn’t, but damn I thought that was funny.
Image source: ruthgordon
#152
You have a bit of cute on your face.
Image source: professor-professor
#153
Hey, you’re beautiful. Can I tell you that again next Saturday over dinner?
Image source: SuddenTerrible_Haiku
#154
Can I have your picture just to prove to my friends that angels really do exist?
#155
Was that an earthquake or did you just rock my world?
#156
I think there is something wrong with my eyes I just can’t take them off you
#157
Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koalafications.
#158
I was wondering if you had an extra heart…because mine was just stolen.
#159
Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me!
#160
Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.
#161
Are you a loan? ‘Cause you’ve got my interest!
#162
Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.
#163
I’m glad I remembered to bring my library card. ‘Cause I am totally checking you out!
#164
Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future!
#165
Do you work at Dick’s? Because you’re sporting the goods!
#166
They forgot to put your name on the periodic table. Cos you’re one of the elements that make up my life.
Image source: I_N_R_I
#167
Are you a time traveler? Because I can see you in my future.
Image source: dcdantes
#168
Tired of being an adult? Be my baby then.
Image source: azraell_
#169
You make me feel like a leaf. Because I’m always falling for you.
Image source: saberboi
#170
Thank god I’m wearing gloves, cause you’re too hot to handle.
Image source: suyashve
#171
Sorry I didn’t get you any chocolates for valentines day, but if you want something sweet, I’m right here.
Image source: crackit_boi
#172
Hey girl, are you 2020? Because you took my breath away..
Image source: garryvish
#173
Hey girl, are you a cigarette? Cause you might just be my next addiction.
Image source: anonymous0876
#174
There’s something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you.
Image source: piatozzz
#175
Are you an artist? Cuz you’re drawing me in.
Image source: TheGarlic_Gladiator
#176
Are you the moon? Cause you’re beautiful every night and I miss you every day.
Image source: the_boy_in_the_hood
#177
Are you YouTube? Because I want You to Be mine.
Image source: zisx_
#178
I would say that I’m falling for you. But you already fell out of heaven for me.
Image source: nibbapusspuss420
#179
Your lipstick looks good, may I taste it?
Image source: ErjonM49
#180
Are you my meds? When I don’t have you it drives me crazy.
#181
Call me racer cause I can drive girls crazy.
Image source: torrenter_11
#182
I’m not Lauv. But I like me better when I’m with you.
Image source: beentheredonethat0_0
#183
Are you my phone charger? Cuz I wanna sleep next to you.
Image source: reddit.com
#184
Do you know what I wanna be this Halloween? Yours.
Image source: tom_edw
#185
Hey girl is your parents scientist? Because they made a bomb.
Image source: Already_Taken_sorry
#186
I can’t cook a good lasagna, but I can cook a great lasagna.
Image source: adulienocqa
#187
You dropped something: My jaw.
Image source: liz91
#188
Redstone is red, Lapis is blue, I’d rather quit to main menu than respawn without you.
Image source: Frendlydood
#189
Do you have a bandage? I scrapped my knees falling for you.
#190
Were you in boy scouts? Because you tied my heart in a knot.
#191
Are you a magician? because whenever I look at you everyone else disappears.
#192
Let me guess, your middle name is Gillette, right? Because you’re the best a man can get!
#193
If you and I were socks, we’d make a great pair!
#194
Are your parents bakers? Because you’re a cutie pie!
#195
Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember now. It was in the dictionary next to the word “gorgeous”!
#196
Can I be your first mistake of the New Year?
Image source: suyashve
#197
Damn girl are you an upset woman? Cause I think you’re fine.
Image source: ollietimberlake
#198
Are you my last 1099 check? Because I want 100% of you.
Image source: DrinkingSocks
#199
Hey girl, is your name John, because I have never Cena girl like you.
Image source: StennerFPV
#200
Are you a 45-degree angle? Because you’re a-cutie!
