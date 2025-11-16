Hey Pandas, What Are Some Cool Facts We Should Know? (Closed)

Share some cool facts you know, and maybe we still don’t but should know.
#1
Fun facts about giraffes:
1) The horns on top of a giraffe’s head are called osicones. If the osicones have tufts of fur on the top of them, the giraffe is male. Female giraffes do not have tufts of fur on their osicones.
2) The average gestational period of a giraffe is 15 months. Each preganacy usually results in a single live birth, although twins can occur from time to time.
3) Giraffes are a threatened species. There are 12 known subspecies of giraffe, 7 of which have become extinct, leaving only 5 subspecies of giraffe.
4) Giraffes do not have vocal cords
5) Male giraffes live in bachelor herds while the females and the young live in separate herds.
6) The correct way for a giraffe to wear a necktie is at the base of his neck close to his body, not at the top of his neck under his chin.
7) I have a stuffed giraffe named Aislyn. She wears a purple hoodie, a tutu, and roller skates. She makes me happy every time I look at her.
#2
Bananas are berries.
#3
Koyoharu Gotouge, the creator of the popular manga/anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is a woman.
They are not comfortable being referred to with female pronouns and uses they/them.
#4
Fresh pee is cleaner than spit. So always wash surfaces with saliva on it, it carries a lot more germs than you think.
#5
TIME TO SPILL FACTS ABOUT CHICKENS!!!!!
1. Most chickens are actually okay with you taking their eggs. Their instinct to guard eggs are mostly breed out of them. There are still some hens that will guard eggs, but now they lay them and don’t care. Sometimes even eat the eggs themselves! Hens with the instinct are called broody and will gather all the eggs in sight, doesn’t matter if they laid them or not, and sit on them for 22 hours a day for three weeks until they hatch.
2. You can train chickens. Mine come when I call, or shake their treat bag. They understand less and more.
3. Chickens if given enough human attention can be like a dog. Mine have come up to me and sat on my lap!
4. Most eggs at stores or chicken you eat come from abused chickens who were in battery cell cages their whole life, or stuffed in a building with thousands of other chickens and nothing to protect them from each other. Chickens do come in flocks, but there is such thing as too many in an area
#6
Some animal facts:
1) A Flamingo’s head has to be upside down when it eats.
2) Female ferrets die if they do not mate once they go into heat.
3) Female mosquitoes bite, males drink nectar.
4) Polar bear skin is black.
5) Cheetahs chirp.
6) Some hummingbirds weigh less than a penny.
7) The bee hummingbird, the smallest bird, has eggs the size of a pea.
8) Cockroaches can live up to a week without their head, eventually dying of dehydration.
9) Crocodiles cannot stick their tongue out.
10) Crows can recognize and remember human faces.
11) Sheep and goats don’t have teeth on their upper jaw.
Some random facts:
1) Your ears never stop growing.
2) You tend to blink 10 million times a year.
3) It snows in the Sahara Desert.
4) Vacuum cleaners were originally horse-drawn.
5) It’s impossible for most people to lick their elbow.
6) It’s physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
7) There are bodies of over 150 dead hikers on Mount Everest. They’re used as landmarks.
8) Hot water will turn into ice faster than cold water.
9) Every ‘c’ in Pacific Ocean is pronounced differently.
10) Japan consists of 6,852 islands.
11) Humans shed skin.
12) Dust is made of skin cells, hair, clothing fibers, bacteria, dust mites, bits of dead bugs, soil particles, pollen, and microscopic specks of plastic.
#7
The platypus doesn’t have a stomach.
#8
Vinegar and bleach make a poisonous gas.
#9
Your dog loves the sound of your voice, and is happier when you talk to her. Tell her about your day, babble a bunch of gibberish, or simply tell her how pretty and how good she is and the endorphins will flow. For an added bonus, sit on the floor with her when you’re regaling her with tall tales. She loves that, too!
#10
The Buddha said all life is suffering… did’nt think it would be this hard…
#11
If you live to the age of 70, 10 years of your life would have been spent on the day monday.
#12
Cats are neither nocturnal or diurnal, they are crepuscular meaning they are most active at dawn and dusk (sometimes causing what we refer to as the “zoomies”)
#13
Life is a dream that ends when the dreamer wakes up.
#14
Ancient Egyptians prayed for beer snd onions.
#15
If your code has a problem and in researching the fix, you find another problem. Fix the first one and deal with the other one once you verify the first one now works. World of misery if you attempt the two-fer.
#16
Taxation = Theft. Laws do not prevent crime. And Epstein didnt kill himself.
#17
The Galapagos Islands have many animals that you can find other places on earth, but these ones have special abilities and traits that the ones in other places don’t. Its really cool, I do suggest researching it!
#18
1) ALL mushrooms are edible but some can only be eaten once.
2) If you’re going to plant an apple seed it won’t grow into the breed of apple you sowed, you will need to graft a branch from an established apple tree.
3) You can graft cherry branches onto an apple tree, so you could grow 50/50 apple and cherry tree.
4) You can tell which way is North (South, East and West) by which side the moss/lichen is growing on the tree.
5) Potatoes are in the same family of Tomatoes and Tomatoes are in the same family of Nightshade. The only difference being is that Tomato fruits are edible but potato fruits (yes, tats bear fruit after flowering) are toxic, so never eat the green looking tomatoes off potato plants.
6) I could go on forever with this Horticulture lark!
#19
There is a form of OCD called Stuck Song Syndrome. It’s when an earworm becomes more than an earworm, and causes excessive amounts of anxiety and distraction. Currently the most effective songs to sing in your head to ease the stuck song are God Save the Queen and Karma Chameleon. I choose the latter. Boy George and medication are the reason I can get thru my mornings.
#20
The flu vaccine doesn’t actually work people wanted it to force your body to fight the flu but they did it so much over the years that there now only teaching the flu how to be stronger and become more lethal that’s why the flu worry’s needs more than Covid-19
