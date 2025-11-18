People Shared 41 Things About Europe That Americans Could Find Extremely Weird

Cultural differences really make waves. For instance, while the United States and the majority of Europe belong to the Western world, the two are still an ocean apart.

Redditor Comfortable-Use6239 asked everyone on the platform to name the things they believe are normal on the Old Continent but horrifying in America.

In less than a week, they have received nearly seven thousand replies. From tipping to the size of parking spaces, continue scrolling to see which have gotten the most attention.

#1

Female nipples on TV and social media? We can’t grasp why the USA is so fixated on censoring them. Violence and death are shown without issue, yet the female nipple is taboo. It seems the influence of fear-mongering religious groups still holds sway. It’s absurd.

Image source: digibeta, cottonbro studio

#2

Being able to vote even if never registered to vote – you are registered automatically, so that’s not even a term. Your voting rights cannot be removed ever. Even if convinced of crime.

Capital punishment is forbidden in the EU countries.

You cannot give up your right to trial, unlike in the US where you are easily forced to give up the right to sue the companies that provide you the services.

Image source: Chemical_Refuse_1030, Edmond Dantès

#3

Buildings that are over 300 years old being used instead of building new ones.

Image source: Late_Baker_6728, Abene Sebei

#4

Not tipping.

Image source: West_Reindeer_5421, Tim Samuel

#5

Walking to the store.

dyslexicassf**k: My mom traveled to the US for the first time recently, she was shocked at how unwalkable it was and how people went everywhere with the car

Image source: Sohn_Jalston_Raul, Kevin Malik

#6

The German Foreign Ministry has a travel advisory that you should not photograph your own children naked when you are in the USA at the beach.
In Germany it is quite normal for small children to bathe naked on public beaches or in swimming pools.

Image source: No-Comedian4090, Ashley K Bowen

#7

Drinking alcohol in public spaces. In many European cities, it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy a drink in parks or on the streets, while in the U.S., it can lead to fines or legal issues.

Image source: Fuzzy_Bus458, Ketut Subiyanto

#8

Children walking or cycling to school and outside of school activities such as sport or theater, all by themselves.

Image source: CrystalRedCynthia, Tuấn Kiệt Jr.

#9

Suggesting a medical visit for a mild injury.

Image source: ajbdbds, Antoni Shkraba

#10

Calling an ambulance.

NiceGuysFinishLast: I drove myself to the emergency room for a coral snake bite. They didn’t have the antivenin, I had to go to the hospital. They called me an ambulance despite the fact that I had already driven there and I said I didn’t want one. Total hospital bill was 94K and the ambulance was a separate 3K that dropped to like 1K after I gave them my insurance.

Image source: insubordinate74, Pavel Danilyuk

#11

Minimal air conditioning.. Europeans tend to rely less on air conditioning even in warmer weather.. many Americans, used to blasting AC, might find it uncomfortable or surprising.

Image source: cutiereddgal, Max Vakhtbovycn

#12

Walking for ten minutes ina city instead of getting a taxi.

Image source: Wiedegeburt, Meruyert Gonullu

#13

Cops without guns.

Image source: Major_Honey_4461

#14

Nudity in TV and print media.

Image source: santaclaws_, Lisa Fotios

#15

Directness in communication.. Europeans specially in places like Germany or Netherlands are often more straightforward in conversation which might come off as blunt or rude to Americans used to more indirect communication.

Image source: qtpetalsxo, Armin Rimoldi

#16

I know this one.

The size of parking spaces. Parking spaces in the US are 1.5x bigger than those of Europe, almost double at Costco. European vehicles are on average very very small and their parking spaces reflect that. I rented as Mazda 3 and it was a pretty tight squeeze in 99% of parkades.

Consider that before you decide to rent an SUV or bigger.

Image source: garlicroastedpotato, Swapnil Sharma

#17

Letting kids play outside by themselves, or going to the local playground.

Image source: Kaalveythur

#18

Mass gathering without x-ray and bag checks.

Image source: Beachhouse15, NIC LAW

#19

Having a bidet.

Image source: unspeakabledelights, Berna Ekinci

#20

Not refrigerating eggs.

Image source: optoph, Estudio Gourmet

#21

The Socialist Party winning a national election.

A coronation.

A restaurant that served fries smothered in mayonnaise.

A public restroom with squat toilets.

Seeing people under 21 drink alcohol in public. Legally.

Going into McDonald’s and looking at the menu and seeing McFalafel, Croque McDo, and even beer.

Image source: Bo_Jim

#22

Having to pay a fairly significant sum of money to become a licensed driver. Getting a regular license in Europe is way more expensive than in the US.

Image source: NlghtmanCometh

#23

Shutting down markets at sundays are perfectly normal in europe

it may cause public outrage at US.

Image source: WilhelmTheDoge, Erik Mclean

#24

I would say is more a mediterranean thing but eat your lunch with a glass of wine or beer. When I do this in the US, I look almost as an alcoholic. Same about smoke on the workplace (not inside the office but on the terrace or outside the office with the colleagues).

Image source: Calbot

#25

Leaving your baby in the stroller while you have dinner.

Normal in denmark(and a few other european countries), gets you arrested for child endangerment in USA

Image source: Freecraghack_, Yan Krukau

#26

Charging for water at a restaurant. Charging to use the restrooms.

Image source: shadowsog95, Pixabay

#27

Paying 8$ for a gallon of gasoline.

Image source: pattyG80

#28

Those tiny streets.

Image source: Guntztuffer

#29

The size of a european cup of coffee.

Image source: cmvm1990

#30

Not owning a car.

Image source: geographicfox, Olga Vunder

#31

Going out on “THE SESH!”, Americans dont comprehend how much we actually drink as Europeans, and we dont drink water down swill, its proper beer, larger and ale… we go big and then have no idea how we got home, and i think in america they would call that alcoholism but in the UK we call it Saturday night.

Image source: Empty-Refrigerator, ELEVATE

#32

Salaries. At least in my field, they appear to be 1/3 to 1/2 what an equivalent job would pay in the US.

Image source: geographicfox, Yan Krukau

#33

Speedos in a non-sporting context.

Image source: stellacampus, Kindel Media

#34

Eating dinner at 10 PM! In Europe, it’s just a normal night out but in the U.S., you’d be met with confused looks and a few “Are you planning to party with the vampires?”.

Image source: Missmaudedoll, Los Muertos Crew

#35

Beans on toast.

Image source: SakkaSouffle, Beck

#36

Kids being left alone in homes for more than 15 minutes.

Image source: thecursedredditor, Julia M Cameron

#37

Having to pay to pee.

Image source: InspectorNoName, Chelsea Cook

#38

Throwing dirty toilet paper in the trash can instead of flushing it down the toilet….

Image source: Jen120ha, Max Vakhtbovycn

#39

Letting your cat out to enjoy the garden.

Image source: farraigemeansthesea

#40

I might be showing my age, but drowning unwanted pups was pretty common in Ireland back in the 80s. Horrible when you think about it.

Image source: robotbike2

#41

Blowing your nose at the dinner table, especially when it’s really snotty, and then putting the handkerchief or better yet paper tissue back in your pocket.

Image source: degobrah

