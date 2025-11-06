A Knitted Goose For Christmas: Here’s My Goose Toy Knitting Patterns

by

A gift idea or how to knit a goose for your loved ones.

A goose for Christmas? Of course, let’s grab some yarn and knitting needles. Let’s knit cute geese in festive attire!

One knitting option: knit straight and then sew all the pieces together.

The result is a soft, knitted goose and a pleasant sensation. I hope I can inspire you to knit!

More info: Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
