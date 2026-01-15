I Design Sustainable Boxes That Help Brands Go Viral (4 Pics)

by

Hi, I’m Talha! After spending a decade in the packaging industry, I realized how difficult it is for business owners to find boxes that look great AND are good for the environment. That’s why I decided to share my experience. I use my background in design and market trends to help brands create packaging that connects with customers. My goal is to show you how innovative, green packaging can actually boost your brand’s success.

More info: boxagency.co

#1 Rigid Packaging Designs

I Design Sustainable Boxes That Help Brands Go Viral (4 Pics)

#2 Custom Cereal Boxes

I Design Sustainable Boxes That Help Brands Go Viral (4 Pics)

#3 Custom Display Boxes

I Design Sustainable Boxes That Help Brands Go Viral (4 Pics)

#4 Custom Book Boxes

I Design Sustainable Boxes That Help Brands Go Viral (4 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
26 Playful Illustrations By Gabriel Sancho That Might Brighten Your Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Red Flag People Often Ignore Because It Looks “Sweet”?
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
$2,000 Tickets And All-Male Speakers: The ‘Make Women Great Again’ Convention Is Causing Outrage On The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of Your Oldest Toy When You Were Younger (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Guy Recreates Celebrity Outfits On A Low Budget And People Are Loving The End Result (89 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Dogs Wearing Wigs, And It’s Absolutely Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025