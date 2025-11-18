Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Happened To You That No One Will Ever Believe? (Closed)

Weirdest possible.
#1
I went to my father’s house one day without notice. I let myself in the front door, and something was “off”. Small house, I called his name loudly several times, no response. I went to look in the garage and make sure his car was there – it was. Next to that door was the closed door to the guest bath. That door was never closed unless someone was in there. I put my hand on the door k**b to open it, and I felt something push me backwards away from the door. Nothing there, and my heart was pounding. I left the house and went back to my car where I called my husband and asked him to come over. He came back to the house and found my father dead in the guest bath. People have tried to convince me that I was having some kind of stress response or panic attack. But I know that my father didn’t want me to find him that way, and pushed me away from the door.
#2
How abusive and toxic my parents were/ are, and what it means to be the scapegoated child in a dysfunctional family.
Everyone around me is like “but family goes first, they’re still your parents, they made sacrifices for you, your duty is to respect them no matter what, and you are so ungrateful” etc. They all come from normal families and believe that “dysfunctional” means occasional misunderstandings over minor issues.
None of these idiots have any idea that my parents abuse and domestic violence led me to 2 suicide attempts (when I was 10 and 12 y.o. respectively), panic attacks, insomnia, social anxiety, severe bruxism, and skin rashes (result of exposure to high stress for long periods of time).
#3
I was about 12 and at home, sitting on the toilet (I know, but bear with me). Outside a thunderstorm was raging. Just then a brilliant flash of lightning was immediately followed by very loud crack of thunder, obviously a strike nearby. Sitting there I began to notice a faint buzzing sound and a looked up to see a bright fuzzy sphere of intense light slowly moving along the ceiling, which was was corrugated iron in this part of the house. As I watched it, it suddenly exploded with a loud bang and there was smell something like an electric motor burning out.
There’s a saying, “it scared the sh*t out of me”. Well, that’s quite apt as it turns out.
I finished up and rushed out of there to tell my family elsewhere in the house what I had experienced. Although they heard me out and inspected the ceiling of the bathroom, I don’t think they really believed me.
I’ve since read about ball lightning and believe that that is what I saw and heard.
#4
It may not be weird to anyone else but I survived addiction and I’ve made it to my 40s. In my addiction, I was subjected to guns being pulled on me, very volatile relationships where I could have been “unalived” at any point because they were out of their minds. I’ve been in a house that exploded and I only survived by jumping out a small window. Today, I have a very large family, grandkids and I am living my best life…
#5
I was attending a special art school that was downtown. In order to get there I had to take two buses. I had a dream one night that I had just gotten off bus #1 and saw bus #2 approaching the intersection where I changed buses. I dashed across the street and nearly got hit by a car. The next morning – that actually happened!
#6
That after seven years of academic education, two theses on a very specific topic, six years experience in Research & Development and four years experience in Product Management – all well within or close to said specific topic – I do, in fact, have more knowledge in my specific field of expertise than a random group of Sales people.
#7
I suppose any one of these could happen to a person, but it is the combination that is unusual. I completed eight college degrees. I have been trapped in two malfunctioning elevators. I have been on five volcanoes while they were erupting. I have been bitten by two rattlesnakes, stuck in quicksand, struck by lightning, run over by a van, and had an anaphylactic allergic reaction to a bee sting. I have been in five car crashes, two motorcycle crashes, and one helicopter crash. I got shot once and stabbed twice. I have broken nine bones, one at a time. I have had 32 jobs.
#8
When i was 13 I had an ED and had to go to the er because I fainted. When I was there I was very sick and hallucinating to the point where I thought I saw God. I asked him to let me in but he told me it’s not my time yet and sent me back down. I was in a semi coma for 3 weeks. I was also SA’ed during that time
#9
So, my dad is a “witch”. Not Wiccan, they believe they are a an actual witch like “Double, double toil and trouble” with powers and the ability to cast spells. My dad trained me to cast spells, read minds, influence people and my surroundings with spells and the power of my mind. They even convinced me I could move things with my mind and make me train. So here I am, 10 years old, staring at a cup for hours willing it to move per my witch papa’s direction. They taught me spells to use for protection, luck, make items appear, a variety of things. It was bonkers! I don’t tell many people that because it’s just too insane. Sadly, as cool as that might have been, turns out I’m just a regular human that lives in the real world where I can’t summon a cat familiar. That would be awesome though. They’re adorable strange little creatures 🥰
#10
My whole life. Its impossible to pick just one thing. So I’ll throw a few out there for starters. I was once almost killed by the world’s largest American flag. President Bill Clinton asked for a picture with me. I’ve been in every form of media except radio, including being asked to pose for a painting and two different sculptures. I learned about my secret ingredient for cooking while I was in Geneva Switzerland, at a party for billionaires and high level corporate executives. The second girl I dated deliberately pushed me to commit su icide. She succeeded. No one to this day knows why I didn’t stay that way. I’m considered the family dissapointment, the underachiever. I was essentially forced to publish my senior project in one of the top scientific journals for historical archaeology, despite being neither an archaeologist nor being interested in getting published. I can go on.
#11
A few potential options for me here.
But I’ll go with two: 1) I’m not rich and own a good sketched, in-color, portrait of myself from when I was younger petting a cat, and 2) despite being diagnosed with Autism at 2 and 1/2, I didn’t get Epilepsy until my mid-20s in college. The latter made it so I couldn’t get in career in my intended field.
#12
Apart from the unexplainable paranormal moments, that I know people don’t believe, I would have to say all the coincidences I find all the time.
From meeting new people who happen to know other people I know, to all the things I have in common with the people I know.
My daughter’s dad (my ex) has a birthday exactly one month behind my current boyfriend.
Me and my current bf are 10 years apart. His sister and my daughter are 10 years apart. Their dad and mom are 10 years apart. His dad, mom, him and I all have birthday years ending in 4. His sister and my daughter’s birthday’s are 4 days apart.
There’s probably other alignment coincidences I’m not aware of at the moment. I just find it peculiar.
#13
Not me, but my best friend at the time (boyfriend now) got SAed by one of his friends and no one believed him. The assailant got off scotch-free.
#14
When I was a kid I had this really weird dream once where some characters from my favorite TV show (at the time) showed up but they were witches, and then my math teacher kidnapped everyone at my school (including me and the characters), locked us in a room, and held us hostage with a tranquilizer gun. I’d never seen the room before in my life.
All of that to say, A year later, that room was my new math classroom 😄
#15
Had to make another entry for what happened today. I had ordered a package, and FedEx was scheduled to deliver it today. Because I had to go to a meeting, I asked my roommates to keep an eye out for it. When I got back from my meeting, just as I parked my car, who should drive up but the FedEx delivery man! Now that’s what you call perfect timing.
#16
I was working for the 2010 Census doing address canvassing. At the time I drove a red VW Beetle. I was out in a rural area, parked in a gravel turn-around by some out buildings. I heard some noises outside and looked in my rear view mirror to see full on bull with horns charging my car. He chased me for at least 1/2 mile down a gravel road.
