30 Fascinating Maps You Don’t See In School, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Where would we be without maps? After all, they don’t just exist to help us find directions, although that is an important and noble task, they can also be used to help contextualize important details about the world around us. Data can appear dry, boring and downright painful to look through until it is “mapped” onto a place our brains can understand.
This page shares interesting, cool and novel maps that might just teach you something new about the world. We got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization, transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and comments your thoughts below.
#1 Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland
Image source: Jefferies_
#2 Friendly Reminder Of How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is
Image source: Thin-Pool-8025
#3 Map Of Armenian Genocide And Deportation From The Ottoman Empire. It Started 109 Years Ago Today
Image source: WheatBerryPie
#4 Climate Of Australia Compared To The World
Image source: ellatino230
#5 People’s Common Reaction When You Start Speaking Their Language
Image source: languageseu
#6 Earthquake Risk In Europe
Image source: Intelligent_Store0
#7 Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage
Image source: orange_caterp319
#8 Brazil Overlaid Onto Europe
Image source: MaconheiroSafadao
#9 Average Speed Of Trains In Europe
Image source: Individual-Sun-9426
#10 U.S. Counties Where The African American Population Is 25% Or More
Image source: VisibleSalt3
#11 How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe (2024)
Image source: dazedeu
#12 Countries With Most Unesco World Heritage Sites 🏰
Image source: Kebida96
#13 Which Countries Have Been Female LED?
Image source: heynishant
#14 How Many Years An Area Has Been Rules By The Roman Empire
Image source: sentenza63
#15 Home Ownership In European Countries (2022)
Image source: Individual-Sun-9426
#16 First World War Casualties Mapped
Image source: Fevercrumb1649
#17 If 100 People Lived In The Eu, Where Would They Live?
Image source: Mister_Barman
#18 Crazy To Think How Popular European Cities Are
Image source: Acrobatic-River-5596
#19 Gay Travel Index 2024
Image source: No_Discussion6913
#20 Witch Hunt Victims
Image source: Yellowapple1000
#21 The Average Temperature Of The Coldest Month In Each European Capital City
Image source: Tour-Sure
#22 When/Where Can You Legally Drink In India?
Image source: Anshu27reddit
#23 Number Of Referendums Held In Each Country’s History
Image source: UnusualTeam
#24 A Map Of Europe By Each Nation’s Most Iconic Artwork
Image source: HansLanda77
#25 One Party States
Image source: Lionroarer
#26 Top Countries With Most Gold Reserves
Image source: CareerWest
#27 Countries That Have Similar Gdps To Each Region Of Germany (2022)
Image source: DATI162838
#28 Eurovision – “Who Gave Us The Most Points In The Last 20 Years?”
Image source: mktek34
#29 Map Shows Europe Is Divided Into 4 Regions Based On Origins Of The Word Beer
Image source: Tartar666
#30 People With Double Jobs In The European Union
Image source: quindiassomigli
