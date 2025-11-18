30 Fascinating Maps You Don’t See In School, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

Where would we be without maps? After all, they don’t just exist to help us find directions, although that is an important and noble task, they can also be used to help contextualize important details about the world around us. Data can appear dry, boring and downright painful to look through until it is “mapped” onto a place our brains can understand.
This page shares interesting, cool and novel maps that might just teach you something new about the world. We got in touch with Richard Layman, a urban/commercial district revitalization, transportation advocate and consultant in Washington, DC to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and comments your thoughts below.

#1 Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland

Image source: Jefferies_

#2 Friendly Reminder Of How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

Image source: Thin-Pool-8025

#3 Map Of Armenian Genocide And Deportation From The Ottoman Empire. It Started 109 Years Ago Today

Image source: WheatBerryPie

#4 Climate Of Australia Compared To The World

Image source: ellatino230

#5 People’s Common Reaction When You Start Speaking Their Language

Image source: languageseu

#6 Earthquake Risk In Europe

Image source: Intelligent_Store0

#7 Percentage Of Children Born Out Of A Registered Marriage

Image source: orange_caterp319

#8 Brazil Overlaid Onto Europe

Image source: MaconheiroSafadao

#9 Average Speed Of Trains In Europe

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#10 U.S. Counties Where The African American Population Is 25% Or More

Image source: VisibleSalt3

#11 How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night In Europe (2024)

Image source: dazedeu

#12 Countries With Most Unesco World Heritage Sites 🏰

Image source: Kebida96

#13 Which Countries Have Been Female LED?

Image source: heynishant

#14 How Many Years An Area Has Been Rules By The Roman Empire

Image source: sentenza63

#15 Home Ownership In European Countries (2022)

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#16 First World War Casualties Mapped

Image source: Fevercrumb1649

#17 If 100 People Lived In The Eu, Where Would They Live?

Image source: Mister_Barman

#18 Crazy To Think How Popular European Cities Are

Image source: Acrobatic-River-5596

#19 Gay Travel Index 2024

Image source: No_Discussion6913

#20 Witch Hunt Victims

Image source: Yellowapple1000

#21 The Average Temperature Of The Coldest Month In Each European Capital City

Image source: Tour-Sure

#22 When/Where Can You Legally Drink In India?

Image source: Anshu27reddit

#23 Number Of Referendums Held In Each Country’s History

Image source: UnusualTeam

#24 A Map Of Europe By Each Nation’s Most Iconic Artwork

Image source: HansLanda77

#25 One Party States

Image source: Lionroarer

#26 Top Countries With Most Gold Reserves

Image source: CareerWest

#27 Countries That Have Similar Gdps To Each Region Of Germany (2022)

Image source: DATI162838

#28 Eurovision – “Who Gave Us The Most Points In The Last 20 Years?”

Image source: mktek34

#29 Map Shows Europe Is Divided Into 4 Regions Based On Origins Of The Word Beer

Image source: Tartar666

#30 People With Double Jobs In The European Union

Image source: quindiassomigli

