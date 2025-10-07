Hey Pandas, What’s The Rudest Comment You’ve Ever Gotten Online?

Have you ever seen a nasty comment? Uncalled for? We all have, but it can be funny to see how quickly someone escalated the situation by one comment. Share your weird experiences, and remember- be kind online!
This user whose name I shall not speak, responed to a fake celebrity page insulting a man whom she knew nothing about. Somebody called her out on body shaming and then she exploded and wrote an entire paragraph in response (very overreactive). It reads: “Sweetie, you’re new to the net, ain’tcha? Boy, are you gonna be surprised when you see that EVERYONE on the net expresses their preconceived notions about EVERYONE ON THE NET! All the people they love because they imagine them to be gods and goddesses can do no wrong, while all the people they hate because they imagine them to be evildoers and skanks can do no right. Welcome to the internet! 😕 (You don’t even hafta go anywhere to see it; check out any of the articles here about Charlie Kirk, or the “Am I the аsshole?” posts where people express all manner of opinions on people they’ve never met. It’s been this way since Netscape was first released. 😞) (I gather you’re irked because I said he looks as if he likes donuts; I touched a nerve?)” I think If she had enough time on her hand to write that, then I believe she should use that time to make the internet a kinder place, not just saying “oh well, it sucks and I’m too lazy to try and change it” You can always make a change! Be kind
