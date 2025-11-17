“That Looked Expensive”: People Share 35 Fails And Accidents That Cost A Small Fortune (New Pics)

From a crunching sound when we drop our phones on accident, to the screeching of tires and a crash, there are sounds that induce a physiological feeling of dread. But when it dissipates, and if it’s not our items that are damaged, our curiosity often gets the better of us and we want to see just what sort of destruction happened.
The “That Looked Expensive” online group gathers examples from all over the world where failures, misfortune, and accidents befell costly-looking items. So regardless of whether you are cringing or experiencing a deep degree of schadenfreude, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories below.
#1 A London Pub That Was Demolished And Recreated
Image source: 4reddityo
#2 Here We See A Wild Transport Vessel Showing Off His Tail To Attract A Female Vessel
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#3 Maybe You’re Having A Bad Day, But I’m Pretty Sure You’re Not Having A “Tell Your Boss You Set Off The Fire Suppression System At The Minnesota National Guard Hangar And Foamed All 10 Aircraft.” Kinda Bad Day…
Image source: duncan_D_sorderly
#4 The Poor Little Thing Just Wanted A Belly Rub
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#5 April 28, 1988: The Roof Of An Aloha Airlines Jet Ripped Off In Mid-Air At 24,000 Feet, But The Plane Still Managed To Land Safely. One Stewardess Was Sucked Out Of The Plane. Her Body Was Never Found
Image source: DestyNovalys
#6 Low On Magenta. Again
Image source: Nelik1
#7 I Humbly Request This Picture To Be Used As The Subreddit Image. The Montparnasse Derailment – 1895
Image source: Gonemad79
#8 The M Stands For Magnetic
Image source: drmrrdmr
#9 Just A Little Kiss
Image source: duncan_D_sorderly
#10 Sorry I Won’t Make It In To Work Today Boss, My Train Missed My Station
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#11 Audis Can’t Pole Vault
Image source: duncan_D_sorderly
#12 Neighbor Having Dead Tree Cut Down… Contractor Made A Little Mistake
Image source: Luftibald
#13 Oven Fell On A Red Hot Ferrari
Image source: Barf-fly
#14 Yes Sir, I Can Confirm That Your Package Is Currently En-Route On A Container Ship
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#15 Well, Not One But Two
Image source: pvypvMoonFlyer
#16 Paint Spill In A Maserati
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Honey, I’m Home!
Image source: RPA031
#18 Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase
Image source: Iam_Unknown17
#19 The Gaziantep Castle In Turkey Collapsed After The Recent Earthquake
Image source: spammyeren
#20 I’m Sorry Sir, But That Spot Is Normally Reserved For The Boss’s Corvette Stingray
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#21 Someone Forgot To Drip The Faucet
Image source: Whoop_Rhettly
#22 73-Year Old Woman Confuses Accelerator With The Brakes In Australia
Image source: griftertm
#23 In 2005, A U.S. Navy Submarine Ran Into A Mountain And Made It Back On Its Own
Image source: RetiredAerospaceVP
#24 3/14/23 Miller Hill Mall (Duluth, Mn) Roof Collapse Due To Snow
Image source: Firesquid
#25 This Is What’s Left Of The Building I Used To Live In Until Last Friday. Lille, France
Image source: Benlop
#26 Singapore Airlines Sq368 On Fire After Emergency Landing
Image source: duncan_D_sorderly
#27 Instant Infinity Pool
Image source: IN2NFT
#28 I’m On The Roof!
Image source: RPA031
#29 Roro Ferry Plows Into Anchored Cargo Vessel. Officer On Duty “Swears” He Wasn’t Asleep At The Wheel
Image source: CamKen
#30 Aftermath Of A Trash Truck Falling Onto Train Tracks And Getting Sideswiped By An Ice High Speed Train At Lambrecht, Germany (17th Of August 2010)
Image source: Random_Introvert_42
#31 Just Got A Brand New Grove At Work! Annnnnnndd It’s Gone. Can’t Believe This Guy Has A License!
Image source: RetiredAerospaceVP
#32 Someone Left A Grill On In The Parking Lot At The Dolphins-Patriots Game
Image source: sweettouch007
#33 Vet On Fire. Seen In Dallas Today 8/17/2022
Image source: tomertz
#34 That’s A Big Explosion
Image source: DinVilah
#35 How Fast Do You Have To Go For That To Happen
Image source: Motor-Ad9914
