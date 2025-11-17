“That Looked Expensive”: People Share 35 Fails And Accidents That Cost A Small Fortune (New Pics)

From a crunching sound when we drop our phones on accident, to the screeching of tires and a crash, there are sounds that induce a physiological feeling of dread. But when it dissipates, and if it’s not our items that are damaged, our curiosity often gets the better of us and we want to see just what sort of destruction happened. 

The “That Looked Expensive” online group gathers examples from all over the world where failures, misfortune, and accidents befell costly-looking items. So regardless of whether you are cringing or experiencing a deep degree of schadenfreude, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories below. 

#1 A London Pub That Was Demolished And Recreated

Image source: 4reddityo

#2 Here We See A Wild Transport Vessel Showing Off His Tail To Attract A Female Vessel

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#3 Maybe You’re Having A Bad Day, But I’m Pretty Sure You’re Not Having A “Tell Your Boss You Set Off The Fire Suppression System At The Minnesota National Guard Hangar And Foamed All 10 Aircraft.” Kinda Bad Day…

Image source: duncan_D_sorderly

#4 The Poor Little Thing Just Wanted A Belly Rub

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#5 April 28, 1988: The Roof Of An Aloha Airlines Jet Ripped Off In Mid-Air At 24,000 Feet, But The Plane Still Managed To Land Safely. One Stewardess Was Sucked Out Of The Plane. Her Body Was Never Found

Image source: DestyNovalys

#6 Low On Magenta. Again

Image source: Nelik1

#7 I Humbly Request This Picture To Be Used As The Subreddit Image. The Montparnasse Derailment – 1895

Image source: Gonemad79

#8 The M Stands For Magnetic

Image source: drmrrdmr

#9 Just A Little Kiss

Image source: duncan_D_sorderly

#10 Sorry I Won’t Make It In To Work Today Boss, My Train Missed My Station

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#11 Audis Can’t Pole Vault

Image source: duncan_D_sorderly

#12 Neighbor Having Dead Tree Cut Down… Contractor Made A Little Mistake

Image source: Luftibald

#13 Oven Fell On A Red Hot Ferrari

Image source: Barf-fly

#14 Yes Sir, I Can Confirm That Your Package Is Currently En-Route On A Container Ship

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#15 Well, Not One But Two

Image source: pvypvMoonFlyer

#16 Paint Spill In A Maserati

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Honey, I’m Home!

Image source: RPA031

#18 Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase

Image source: Iam_Unknown17

#19 The Gaziantep Castle In Turkey Collapsed After The Recent Earthquake

Image source: spammyeren

#20 I’m Sorry Sir, But That Spot Is Normally Reserved For The Boss’s Corvette Stingray

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#21 Someone Forgot To Drip The Faucet

Image source: Whoop_Rhettly

#22 73-Year Old Woman Confuses Accelerator With The Brakes In Australia

Image source: griftertm

#23 In 2005, A U.S. Navy Submarine Ran Into A Mountain And Made It Back On Its Own

Image source: RetiredAerospaceVP

#24 3/14/23 Miller Hill Mall (Duluth, Mn) Roof Collapse Due To Snow

Image source: Firesquid

#25 This Is What’s Left Of The Building I Used To Live In Until Last Friday. Lille, France

Image source: Benlop

#26 Singapore Airlines Sq368 On Fire After Emergency Landing

Image source: duncan_D_sorderly

#27 Instant Infinity Pool

Image source: IN2NFT

#28 I’m On The Roof!

Image source: RPA031

#29 Roro Ferry Plows Into Anchored Cargo Vessel. Officer On Duty “Swears” He Wasn’t Asleep At The Wheel

Image source: CamKen

#30 Aftermath Of A Trash Truck Falling Onto Train Tracks And Getting Sideswiped By An Ice High Speed Train At Lambrecht, Germany (17th Of August 2010)

Image source: Random_Introvert_42

#31 Just Got A Brand New Grove At Work! Annnnnnndd It’s Gone. Can’t Believe This Guy Has A License!

Image source: RetiredAerospaceVP

#32 Someone Left A Grill On In The Parking Lot At The Dolphins-Patriots Game

Image source: sweettouch007

#33 Vet On Fire. Seen In Dallas Today 8/17/2022

Image source: tomertz

#34 That’s A Big Explosion

Image source: DinVilah

#35 How Fast Do You Have To Go For That To Happen

Image source: Motor-Ad9914

