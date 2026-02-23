Aziz Ansari: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Aziz Ansari

February 23, 1983

Columbia, South Carolina, US

43 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Aziz Ansari?

Aziz Ismail Ansari is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp observational humor and thoughtful storytelling. He consistently explores modern relationships and societal norms in his work.

His breakout role as Tom Haverford on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation endeared him to audiences. This performance showcased his quick wit and distinct comedic timing.

Early Life and Education

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Aziz Ansari grew up in Bennettsville with his parents, Shoukath and Fatima, who were Indian immigrants.

He attended the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics before earning a Bachelor of Business degree from New York University Stern School of Business. During college, he began performing stand-up comedy in New York City.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Serena Skov Campbell, Aziz Ansari previously dated chef Courtney McBroom for two years. His engagement to Campbell was announced in December 2021.

Ansari and Campbell married in Tuscany, Italy, in June 2022. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights

Aziz Ansari rose to prominence as Tom Haverford on the beloved NBC series Parks and Recreation, which ran for seven seasons. He later co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None, earning multiple accolades.

For Master of None, Ansari secured two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Actor, a first for an “Asian American” actor in that category. He also authored the bestselling book Modern Romance: An Investigation.

Signature Quote

“Sometimes you gotta work a little, so you can ball a lot.”

