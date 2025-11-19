I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

In the farthest flung reaches of the natural world, beyond the traditional terrain and the conventional countryside, lies a land so peculiar that few have dared to document its wonders…..until now. Welcome to the extraordinary ecosystem of The Scranimals, where evolution has taken a most unexpected turn, blending the animal kingdom with the finest scran known to man.
A land where the laws of biology and the wonders of the kitchen have evolved in the most deliciously unexpected ways. Here, nestled among sugar-dusted forests and pastry plains, you’ll find curious creatures, astonishing animals, and bizarre beasts. So come, brave explorer, and feast your eyes upon a world where evolution has been wonderfully whisked, perfectly portmanteau’d, and masterfully mixed into The Scranimals!
More info: mrdodd.co | Instagram | Instagram
#1 The Breadgehog
#2 The Tomatoad
#3 The Watermelephant
#4 The Mangorilla
#5 The Snakewell Tart
#6 The Crumblebee
#7 The Asparagoose
#8 The Croissant
#9 The Chocodile
#10 The Avocowdo
#11 The Marzipanda
#12 The Peagull
#13 The Puffalo Pastry
#14 The Cucumbear
#15 The Butterfry
#16 The Guacamole
#17 The Pecangaroo
#18 The Yogoat
#19 The Hippotato
#20 The Mange Toucan
#21 The Mascarpony
#22 The Wasabee
#23 The Tiramisoodle
#24 The Chocolate Fudge Snake
#25 The Black Forest Cateau
#26 The Panacotter
Follow Us