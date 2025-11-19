I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

by

In the farthest flung reaches of the natural world, beyond the traditional terrain and the conventional countryside, lies a land so peculiar that few have dared to document its wonders…..until now. Welcome to the extraordinary ecosystem of The Scranimals, where evolution has taken a most unexpected turn, blending the animal kingdom with the finest scran known to man.

A land where the laws of biology and the wonders of the kitchen have evolved in the most deliciously unexpected ways. Here, nestled among sugar-dusted forests and pastry plains, you’ll find curious creatures, astonishing animals, and bizarre beasts. So come, brave explorer, and feast your eyes upon a world where evolution has been wonderfully whisked, perfectly portmanteau’d, and masterfully mixed into The Scranimals!

More info: mrdodd.co | Instagram | Instagram

#1 The Breadgehog

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#2 The Tomatoad

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#3 The Watermelephant

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#4 The Mangorilla

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#5 The Snakewell Tart

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#6 The Crumblebee

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#7 The Asparagoose

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#8 The Croissant

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#9 The Chocodile

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#10 The Avocowdo

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#11 The Marzipanda

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#12 The Peagull

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#13 The Puffalo Pastry

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#14 The Cucumbear

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#15 The Butterfry

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#16 The Guacamole

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#17 The Pecangaroo

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#18 The Yogoat

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#19 The Hippotato

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#20 The Mange Toucan

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#21 The Mascarpony

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#22 The Wasabee

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#23 The Tiramisoodle

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#24 The Chocolate Fudge Snake

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#25 The Black Forest Cateau

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

#26 The Panacotter

I Created A Weird World Of Hybrid Creatures Called The Scranimals (26 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shrek Forever After: I Knitted Donkey And Shrek
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
30 Hilarious Tweets That Show What Marriage Is All About
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What Happened On Law and Order SVU Season 23, Episode 7
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2021
World Leaders Illustrated As Transformers By Gunduz Aghayev
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Coreopsis is Your Go-to Flower for Vibrant Outdoor Spaces (Here’s Why)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.