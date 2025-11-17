50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

When you are growing your own food, you control every step of the process — from seed selection and soil management all the way to carrot peeling and pie baking!
But with so many variables, chances are some things will not go according to plan. And the subreddit r/MightyHarvest has plenty of proof to back this up. Created in 2018, it has 88.4k members, who regularly post pictures from their gardens.
While a select few see it as a platform for humble-bragging and uploading images of their Pinterest-perfect tomato baskets, most people do it ironically and share their hilariously underdeveloped fruits and veggies instead, reminding each other that failing is part of the process.
Continue scrolling to check out the content and don’t miss the chat we had with Alison Levey, the creator of The Blackberry Garden blog and Todd Heft of the Big Blog Of Gardening.
#1 My Lime Tree’s First Lime
Image source: dusty_trendhawk
#2 Hmm, Not Bad
#3 Does Anyone Want A Lemonade
Image source: GlitteryBorko
#4 The Asparagus Saga Continues. It Is 5″ Taller Today
Image source: Luvnmylife
#5 Behold My Bounty! It Will Feed Villages Throughout The Winter Months!
Image source: Sharcbait
#6 One Might Be Enough For Today’s Recipe
Image source: 5ittingduck
#7 This Thai Chilli Shall Flavour My Dishes For The Next Eon
Image source: The_Untracable_Conch
#8 The Central Valley, Cornucopia Of The World
Image source: tunafeeesh
#9 Definitely Mighty
Image source: embrvsser
#10 This Season, I Learned That The Biggest Secret To Yuge Sized Broad (Aka Fava) Beans Is… *gasp* Leave The Damn Plant Alone To Grow To Full Size
Image source: smokeandmirrorsff
#11 Tonight.. We Shall Feast!
Image source: skav2
#12 Who Wants Rhubarb Pie?
Image source: Heavens-2-Murgatroyd
#13 Oh The Great Potato Harvest Of 2023. They Shall Write Epic Tales Long Into The Future Of The Horticultural Triumph. God As My Witness, I’ll Never Be Hungry Again!
Image source: monismusing
#14 My First Harvest! Get Ready To Feast
Image source: GlitteryBorko
#15 I’m Going To Have Tea For Years
Image source: mishyfishy135
#16 My Mighty Flock Has Provided This Tiny Egg
Image source: MrBean1512
#17 Carrot Harvest, For Ants
Image source: ZiggysSack
#18 My Giant Yellow Raspberry
Image source: ellenayla
#19 Just Think Of All The Lemon Pies I’m Gonna Make With This
Image source: _last_homely_house_
#20 Gaze Upon My Haul!
Image source: MAH1977
#21 I Cannot Wait To Pluck This Perfect Snap Pea And Indulge
Image source: BrokenPug
#22 Okay, I’m Not Going To Lie. I Like Boasting. My Lettuce Harvest:
Image source: dreamingirl7
#23 Really Odd Baby Carrots
Image source: LochNesMonster17
#24 The Whole Neighborhood Will Be Feasting For Weeks! I Grew… Pea
Image source: azulkachol
#25 On First Ever Try
Image source: SnooPandas5329
#26 Behold
Image source: WinstonTheFrog
#27 From Seed To Salad In An Apartment Balcony!
Image source: asparaguscunt
#28 Behold! The Jalapeño Bonsai!
Image source: GanacheMeUp
#29 The Only Radish I’ve Ever Been Able To Actually Grow
Image source: pd0210
#30 It’s Supposed To Be A Carrot I Swear
Image source: pomskiesxx
#31 Acorn Sized Acorn Squash
Image source: HippieG
#32 First Crack At Growing Garlic Was A Rousing Success
Image source: reasonably_handy
#33 From Less Than A .5g To 31g, My Family Will Feast For A Decade
Image source: DreamsofApplePie
#34 This Mighty Asparagus Will Make Sure To Pass On It’s Superior Genes
Image source: nooksak
#35 Last Chile Pequin Of 2022 (3 Mm X 4 Mm)
Image source: scarlet_sage
#36 Watermelon Harvest
Image source: tow-kneee
#37 Carrot
Image source: michaelshreds
#38 I’m Ready To Throw A Party With All The Salsa This Will Make
Image source: rhinoballet
#39 Looks Like I’ll Be Getting A Currant This Year
Image source: TheAlrightyGina
#40 Long Dandelion
Image source: MrBean1512
#41 Pomegranate Harvest, There’s Enough For All!
Image source: Lo_Ingobernable
#42 Rad…ish?
Image source: Proncus
#43 Container Radishes Are Really Working For Me!
Image source: ktcardz
#44 All The Things!
Image source: Gudgie1
#45 I Don’t Like To Boast, But
Image source: dreamingirl7
#46 Enough Peas For The Year!!
Image source: hoeingcomeseasy
#47 Stupid Radishes!
Image source: PoukieBear
#48 Feeling Inadequate
Image source: Psychological-Long-5
#49 Three-Months Harvest Of Pak Choy
Image source: ArizonaTea_24
#50 My First Radish Harvest Of The Year!!
Image source: odawg0007
