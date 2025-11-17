50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

by

When you are growing your own food, you control every step of the process — from seed selection and soil management all the way to carrot peeling and pie baking!

But with so many variables, chances are some things will not go according to plan. And the subreddit r/MightyHarvest has plenty of proof to back this up. Created in 2018, it has 88.4k members, who regularly post pictures from their gardens.

While a select few see it as a platform for humble-bragging and uploading images of their Pinterest-perfect tomato baskets, most people do it ironically and share their hilariously underdeveloped fruits and veggies instead, reminding each other that failing is part of the process.

Continue scrolling to check out the content and don’t miss the chat we had with Alison Levey, the creator of The Blackberry Garden blog and Todd Heft of the Big Blog Of Gardening.

#1 My Lime Tree’s First Lime

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: dusty_trendhawk

#2 Hmm, Not Bad

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

#3 Does Anyone Want A Lemonade

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteryBorko

#4 The Asparagus Saga Continues. It Is 5″ Taller Today

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Luvnmylife

#5 Behold My Bounty! It Will Feed Villages Throughout The Winter Months!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Sharcbait

#6 One Might Be Enough For Today’s Recipe

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: 5ittingduck

#7 This Thai Chilli Shall Flavour My Dishes For The Next Eon

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: The_Untracable_Conch

#8 The Central Valley, Cornucopia Of The World

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: tunafeeesh

#9 Definitely Mighty

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: embrvsser

#10 This Season, I Learned That The Biggest Secret To Yuge Sized Broad (Aka Fava) Beans Is… *gasp* Leave The Damn Plant Alone To Grow To Full Size

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: smokeandmirrorsff

#11 Tonight.. We Shall Feast!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: skav2

#12 Who Wants Rhubarb Pie?

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Heavens-2-Murgatroyd

#13 Oh The Great Potato Harvest Of 2023. They Shall Write Epic Tales Long Into The Future Of The Horticultural Triumph. God As My Witness, I’ll Never Be Hungry Again!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: monismusing

#14 My First Harvest! Get Ready To Feast

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteryBorko

#15 I’m Going To Have Tea For Years

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: mishyfishy135

#16 My Mighty Flock Has Provided This Tiny Egg

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: MrBean1512

#17 Carrot Harvest, For Ants

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: ZiggysSack

#18 My Giant Yellow Raspberry

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: ellenayla

#19 Just Think Of All The Lemon Pies I’m Gonna Make With This

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: _last_homely_house_

#20 Gaze Upon My Haul!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: MAH1977

#21 I Cannot Wait To Pluck This Perfect Snap Pea And Indulge

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: BrokenPug

#22 Okay, I’m Not Going To Lie. I Like Boasting. My Lettuce Harvest:

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: dreamingirl7

#23 Really Odd Baby Carrots

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: LochNesMonster17

#24 The Whole Neighborhood Will Be Feasting For Weeks! I Grew… Pea

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: azulkachol

#25 On First Ever Try

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: SnooPandas5329

#26 Behold

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: WinstonTheFrog

#27 From Seed To Salad In An Apartment Balcony!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: asparaguscunt

#28 Behold! The Jalapeño Bonsai!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: GanacheMeUp

#29 The Only Radish I’ve Ever Been Able To Actually Grow

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: pd0210

#30 It’s Supposed To Be A Carrot I Swear

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: pomskiesxx

#31 Acorn Sized Acorn Squash

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: HippieG

#32 First Crack At Growing Garlic Was A Rousing Success

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: reasonably_handy

#33 From Less Than A .5g To 31g, My Family Will Feast For A Decade

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: DreamsofApplePie

#34 This Mighty Asparagus Will Make Sure To Pass On It’s Superior Genes

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: nooksak

#35 Last Chile Pequin Of 2022 (3 Mm X 4 Mm)

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: scarlet_sage

#36 Watermelon Harvest

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: tow-kneee

#37 Carrot

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: michaelshreds

#38 I’m Ready To Throw A Party With All The Salsa This Will Make

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: rhinoballet

#39 Looks Like I’ll Be Getting A Currant This Year

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: TheAlrightyGina

#40 Long Dandelion

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: MrBean1512

#41 Pomegranate Harvest, There’s Enough For All!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Lo_Ingobernable

#42 Rad…ish?

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Proncus

#43 Container Radishes Are Really Working For Me!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: ktcardz

#44 All The Things!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Gudgie1

#45 I Don’t Like To Boast, But

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: dreamingirl7

#46 Enough Peas For The Year!!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: hoeingcomeseasy

#47 Stupid Radishes!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: PoukieBear

#48 Feeling Inadequate

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: Psychological-Long-5

#49 Three-Months Harvest Of Pak Choy

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: ArizonaTea_24

#50 My First Radish Harvest Of The Year!!

50 Times People Tried To Grow Their Own Food But Ended Up Hilariously Disappointed (New Pics)

Image source: odawg0007

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Facts That May Mess With Your Chronological Understanding Of Things, As Shared By This Guy
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Business Decisions That Ended Up Hurting Companies, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Comic On Why I Take So Long To Write Emails
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
New Year In Moscow
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
116 Of The Best Horror Movies You Can Find On Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Darkest Page On Instagram’: 75 Creepy Stories To Spook You And Your Friends
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.