“If I Won, I Could Do Anything I Wanted”: Lady’s Hopes For Kiss Crushed As Man Asks For Goods

I was always one of those “just hide it” kind of person and never had the guts to confess whenever I had a crush. Well, of course, as I grew older, I kicked away my nerves and didn’t hesitate to ask someone out. But in my teens, it really was nerve-racking to do so.
In today’s story, the original poster’s (OP) friend was hesitant to confess she was attracted to him. So, she told him that if he won at Mario Kart, he could ask for anything he wanted from her. She hoped he’d ask for a kiss, but his oblivion made him ask for everything else but that!
The poster of this story enjoyed playing video games with his female friend who turned up the stakes to make things more interesting
She mentioned that if he won, he could do anything to her, and if she won, she could do anything to him
She didn’t know that the poster was really good at the game, and when he won, he started asking for rewards from her
He always kept winning the game and asking her for her things, and he was happy to get these free gifts and brag about it in front of friends
When they grew up, she confessed that she was attracted to him and hoped that he would ask her for a kiss, which he never did
Today, we jump into a funny yet just slightly sad story about the Reddit user Fifth_Wall0666. So, he once had a female friend that he enjoyed playing video games with. To make things interesting, she upped the stakes and said that if he won, he could do anything he wanted with her and if she won, she could do anything she wanted with him.
OP said that she had no clue about how good he was at Mario Kart and as they played, he won the games. Oblivious to anything else, he asked for things like her DVDs after he won. And after that, he just kept winning all the time and asking for her things as rewards. He even bragged about it in front of their other friends.
But then, after they were older, OP found out the truth behind what was actually going on in his friend’s mind. Turns out, she found him handsome and was attracted to him. And when she made the rule about what to do after winning, she was hoping that he would ask her for a kiss! Well, that sounds like a twist straight out of a movie, doesn’t it?
His friend even practiced hard so she could win and initiate a kiss. But our OP says that he didn’t even realize anything and felt stupid for asking her for her Linkin Park albums when she was actually hoping for something else.
When he vented on Reddit, he said that he missed his shot with her and she felt heartbroken every time he asked her for goodies rather than a kiss.
As per Statista, Mario Kart is still one of Nintendo’s biggest titles, and its popularity can be clearly seen among the comments by the Redditors. Someone also mentions, “A Kiss is temporary, Mario Kart glory is forever.” And many people nodded their heads to this one.
But people were quite amused by the story and they also shared similar instances that they had experienced or seen with someone. And one hilarious comment after the other popped up for this story as people spilled the beans about their experiences.
Many even laughed at how oblivious the poster was about how his friend was crushing on him. Some even said that instead of getting her heart broken constantly, she should’ve just told him that she was attracted to him instead of hiding her crush.
As per Marriage.com, people tend to hide their feelings for multiple reasons, like fear of rejection, vulnerability, uncertainty, or past experiences. It may be so that the friend had either of these things going on in her mind, so she chose to hide her feelings from the poster.
Well, if you were in her place, what would you have done? Also, if you were the poster, would you have been able to figure out if your friend had a crush on you? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens were quite amused by this story and shared similar experiences that they had witnessed
