19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

by

There are always people who think they deserve more than everybody else. They constantly ask for a discount, try to gorge on more freebies than they can carry, never tip, and always try to get things for free. And there’s a specially dedicated place for them called “Choosing Beggars,” a 2.2M-strong subreddit that collects the most hilariously embarrassing cases.

And you may think that Thanksgiving, a national holiday which essentially encapsulates the word and the meaning giving, would stop them. Well, not really. Apparently, the festivity may as well serve as a perfect opportunity to have all its perks without putting in all the effort or losing a dime.

So this time we collected some of the most crazy examples of beggars in action: Thanksgiving edition. After you’re done, be sure to check out our previous posts with people whose ego and entitlement is too big for this tiny world here, here and here.

#1 Grandma’s Thanksgiving Rules

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: 2min4RoadTripping

#2 “Volunteer To Wait On My Family At Thanksgiving”

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: chained-maniac

#3 Invite Us To Your Thanksgiving! But Only If You Have These Things And We Will Only Bring Dessert. Tia

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: okimadeone

#4 Trying To Take Advantage Of A Nice Person The Night Before Thanksgiving

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: _austinm

#5 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: nickfone

#6 I Admin A Local Pay It Forward Page. We Are Currently Trying To Help Members With Thanksgiving Food. This Is What I’m Dealing With

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: mandolin2712

#7 A Thanksgiving Choosing Beggar Who Thinks Meals Should Be Free

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: flubbybubby2

#8 I Present To You The Og Choosing Beggar: Marney And Her Thanksgiving Letter

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: AnneBancroftsGhost

#9 “Name Brand Only” Thanksgiving

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: CassSmash

#10 Free Thanksgiving Dinner? Not Enough!

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: PeeB4uGoToBed

#11 Begs For A Free Thanksgiving Meal Then Smashes A Generous Offer

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: sean369n

#12 From The Person Who Brought Their Own Tupperware To Somebody Else’s Dinner Last Year

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: kwood4800

#13 Caught This One On A Local Sub

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: savax7

#14 I Would Also Like An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner, Table Included. And Of Course It Needs To Be Delivered

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: stretchybonezz

#15 Choosing Beggar Thanksgiving

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: HNutz

#16 Appalled By The Community Food Bank For Asking Her For Donations, And Also Not Giving Her A Free Turkey Dinner For The Holidays

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: Beelazyy

#17 Friend Posted Their Excessive Christmas Wishlist On Facebook… On Thanksgiving Day

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: KimchiGoodness

#18 I Work At A Church, This Is An Old Review On Our Facebook Page

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: neverelaxed

#19 Local Choosing Beggar Asks For Entire Thanksgiving Dinner For Free

19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

Image source: TopazRose

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Brooklyn Nine Nine Threw Season 8 Scripts in the Trash
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2020
21 Weird Things That Were Widely Acceptable 20 Years Ago, As Shared By People Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Real Reason That McDonald’s Has Those Golden Arches
3 min read
May, 21, 2017
Meet the Cast of HBO’s “Sharp Objects”
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2018
Viral Footage Of Flying Adult Toy Hitting WNBA Star During Game Sparks Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Explosive Dance Portraits By Alexander Yakovlev (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.