19 People Spotted Acting Like Entitled Jerks On Thanksgiving

There are always people who think they deserve more than everybody else. They constantly ask for a discount, try to gorge on more freebies than they can carry, never tip, and always try to get things for free. And there’s a specially dedicated place for them called “Choosing Beggars,” a 2.2M-strong subreddit that collects the most hilariously embarrassing cases.
And you may think that Thanksgiving, a national holiday which essentially encapsulates the word and the meaning giving, would stop them. Well, not really. Apparently, the festivity may as well serve as a perfect opportunity to have all its perks without putting in all the effort or losing a dime.
So this time we collected some of the most crazy examples of beggars in action: Thanksgiving edition. After you’re done, be sure to check out our previous posts with people whose ego and entitlement is too big for this tiny world here, here and here.
#1 Grandma’s Thanksgiving Rules
#2 “Volunteer To Wait On My Family At Thanksgiving”
#3 Invite Us To Your Thanksgiving! But Only If You Have These Things And We Will Only Bring Dessert. Tia
#4 Trying To Take Advantage Of A Nice Person The Night Before Thanksgiving
#5 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey
#6 I Admin A Local Pay It Forward Page. We Are Currently Trying To Help Members With Thanksgiving Food. This Is What I’m Dealing With
#7 A Thanksgiving Choosing Beggar Who Thinks Meals Should Be Free
#8 I Present To You The Og Choosing Beggar: Marney And Her Thanksgiving Letter
#9 “Name Brand Only” Thanksgiving
#10 Free Thanksgiving Dinner? Not Enough!
#11 Begs For A Free Thanksgiving Meal Then Smashes A Generous Offer
#12 From The Person Who Brought Their Own Tupperware To Somebody Else’s Dinner Last Year
#13 Caught This One On A Local Sub
#14 I Would Also Like An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner, Table Included. And Of Course It Needs To Be Delivered
#15 Choosing Beggar Thanksgiving
#16 Appalled By The Community Food Bank For Asking Her For Donations, And Also Not Giving Her A Free Turkey Dinner For The Holidays
#17 Friend Posted Their Excessive Christmas Wishlist On Facebook… On Thanksgiving Day
#18 I Work At A Church, This Is An Old Review On Our Facebook Page
#19 Local Choosing Beggar Asks For Entire Thanksgiving Dinner For Free
