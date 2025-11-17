Inspired By Nature, I Make Miniature Willow Trees (22 New Pics)

I’m an artist/designer living in Ireland. I recreate realistic-looking miniature trees by using real plants.
Through my creations, I want to highlight the importance of trees and that we need to improve on their protection. I want people to see how global deforestation correlates to and creates climate change issues.
#1 Miniature Weeping Willow Tree
#2 Miniature Blossom Tree
#3 Miniature Cherry Tree
#4 Autumn Tree
#5 Miniature Bonsai
#6 Weeping Blossom Tree
#7 Weeping Blossom Tree
#8 Collection Of Trees
#9 Miniature Tree With Sunflowers
#10 Miniature Bonsai
#11 Autumn Tree
#12 Miniature Garden
#13 Little Tree Necklace
#14 Miniature Fairy Tree
#15 Miniature Glass Dome Tree
#16 Glass Dome With Miniature Tree
#17 Miniature Tree In A Glass Dome
#18 Miniature Tree
#19 Miniature Tree
#20 Miniature Tree In A Glass Globe Pendant
#21 Miniature Bonsai
#22 Miniature Glass Dome
