Inspired By Nature, I Make Miniature Willow Trees (22 New Pics)

I’m an artist/designer living in Ireland. I recreate realistic-looking miniature trees by using real plants.

Through my creations, I want to highlight the importance of trees and that we need to improve on their protection. I want people to see how global deforestation correlates to and creates climate change issues.

See more of my works here.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

#1 Miniature Weeping Willow Tree

#2 Miniature Blossom Tree

#3 Miniature Cherry Tree

#4 Autumn Tree

#5 Miniature Bonsai

#6 Weeping Blossom Tree

#7 Weeping Blossom Tree

#8 Collection Of Trees

#9 Miniature Tree With Sunflowers

#10 Miniature Bonsai

#11 Autumn Tree

#12 Miniature Garden

#13 Little Tree Necklace

#14 Miniature Fairy Tree

#15 Miniature Glass Dome Tree

#16 Glass Dome With Miniature Tree

#17 Miniature Tree In A Glass Dome

#18 Miniature Tree

#19 Miniature Tree

#20 Miniature Tree In A Glass Globe Pendant

#21 Miniature Bonsai

#22 Miniature Glass Dome

Patrick Penrose
