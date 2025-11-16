I’m A Weeping Willow Tree Artist, And Here Are Some Of My Works (31 Pics)

Hi!

I’m an artist, and designer living in Ireland. I’m making weeping willow trees using real plants and not only. I chose to make weeping willows when one day while walking in the meadow I found grass that looked similar to a willow branch and I thought it would make a lovely willow tree. I love experimenting, finding, and learning new ways in art.

The most exciting part for me is making a process where I can truly forget everything and just be able to be who I am and do what I want with no limits.

#1 Willow Tree Necklace

#2 Willow Tree Necklace

#3 Willow Tree Small Glass Globe

#4 Weeping Willow Tree Earrings

#5 Willow Tree Necklace

#6 Miniature Weeping Willow Tree In A Glass Globe Pendant

#7 Willow Tree Decoration

#8 Willow Tree Wall Art

#9 Willow Tree Glass Globe

#10 Willow Tree Wall Art

#11 Weeping Willow Tree Necklace

#12 Weeping Willow Tree Necklace

#13 Willow Tree Miniature

#14 Willow Tree Necklace

#15 Willow Tree Necklace

#16 Willow Tree Necklace

#17 Willow Tree Gift Box

#18 Willow Tree Small Glass Globe

#19 Willow Tree Digital Art

#20 Willow Tree Jewelry Set

#21 Willow Tree Wood Carving Hanging Decor

#22 Willow Tree Wall Art

#23 Willow Tree Paper Press

#24 Willow Tree Wall Decoration

#25 Willow Tree Wall Art

#26 Willow Tree Pendant

#27 Willow Tree Hanging Decor

#28 Willow Tree Hanging Decor

#29 Willow Tree Digital Art

#30 Willow Tree Digital Art

#31 Willow Tree Digital Art

Patrick Penrose
