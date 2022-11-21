Hypocrisy, Thy Name is Tarantino

Calling out hypocrisy is kind of like telling someone they’re ugly, they’re fat, or they have some other issue that’s not entirely desirable. Some people might be crushed or bothered by it, but some have enough brainpower to turn the issue on the person that called them out. Unfortunately, Quentin Tarantino is neither of those since he tends to simply deny the validity of anyone who bothers to criticize him or his beliefs and ideas. His beef with the MCU these days, if one can call it that, is that once upon a time, he had the inclination to write for Marvel or to write out a Marvel story that he wanted to tell, but obviously it never happened. It’s probably for the best since it’s easy to guess that his movie would have been filled with the type of violence and language that would have made Blade look as though it belonged to the Disney+ roster long before it was ever conceived. But another reason why it’s easy to be glad that Tarantino never managed to write for Marvel, or the MCU, is that he’s a hypocrite, no matter that people will argue against this and defend him. The manner in which he speaks of other directors and their supposed errors in filming makes it easy to state that the MCU dodged a major bullet since Tarantino now considers the current state of the film industry to be one of the worst. That’s kind of funny, to be honest, since his own movies aren’t that far removed from the current era, if they are at all.
Thinking you’re one of the best filmmakers of all time is all well and good, but it’s usually better to have a few failures to go along with your successes.
One has to remember that Tarantino hasn’t completed that many movies, and as a result, his movies have gone on to be loved and celebrated by his fans. It can be stated that he has yet to make a single bomb that people didn’t enjoy, but there’s a troubling aspect to that, and it’s the fact that for all his preparation and all of his apparent foresight, he has yet to make his way back from a truly horrible movie. Not all of his movies were that great (yes, I said it), but he hasn’t had to come back from a serious loss yet, meaning that he hasn’t slipped off of his comfortable box office cushion yet. Call me crazy, but it’s easier to respect someone that has faced difficulty when it comes to the idea of fans not liking one of their movies than someone who’s only known success.
Let’s be honest, Tarantino hasn’t known crushing defeat at the box office.
He might act like he has when it comes to whining about the fact that the MCU has taken away some of his ability to show his movies in venues that might have at one time been easy to dominate. In other words, it sounds as though Tarantino isn’t too happy when the spotlight is allowed to shift from his own additions to cinema, meaning he sounds like a child that hasn’t yet come to understand the concept of sharing the attention that can be lavished upon his creations by a grateful fanbase. It does feel as though someone should remind him that fans are bound to find the movies that are being thrust upon them at one point or another, and releasing more than one movie every so often would have likely allowed him to beat the MCU to the box office. But the fact is that he doesn’t put out movies in this fashion since he believes that his process allows him to put out only quality instead of quantity. Does anyone else hear that whining sound?
Arrogance is kind of expected of directors, but there are times when humility needs to be exercised.
Directors teeing off on each other isn’t uncommon, but there’s still a certain modicum of respect that needs to be recognized when it comes to the contributions of other directors that are attempting to bring another great story to the audience. Tarantino has been a bit vocal over the years regarding what he thinks about the works of other directors and how he doesn’t like this or that. Hey, the guy’s got a right to say what he wants, but it does appear that once people turn that criticism on him and his movies, he’s less than receptive and tends to act as though his genius is always switched to ON, thereby ensuring that he’ll always turn out a great movie. It makes a person wonder if he has ever learned what the word ‘humility’ means.
Did no one ever teach Tarantino how to be open to other opinions?
If they did, it might be that Quentin was tuning them out at the moment, since throughout much of his film career, it does appear that he hasn’t really taken the opinions of others into account. It’s true that directors do their own thing and have their own vision, but a lot of them don’t usually resort to calling out an entire era as one of the worst or have directors that they’ll openly badmouth to those who will listen.