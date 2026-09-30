93 Husbands Post The Ridiculous, Cute Or Unhinged Things Their Wives Do

Marriage isn’t always about big romantic gestures or those picture-perfect moments you see in movies. A lot of the time, it’s the small, silly things—laughing at an inside joke you’ve told a hundred times, teasing each other over the same old habits, or knowing exactly what to say to get that dramatic eye roll. When you’ve been with someone for a while, you learn all their little quirks, what makes them laugh, and, perhaps most importantly, what drives them completely crazy. And every now and then, you just can’t resist having a little fun with that knowledge.
In today’s post, these husbands took the playful side of marriage online, sharing funny little moments, silly posts, and the ways they like to poke fun at their wives. Some are subtle, some are completely ridiculous, and a few are so perfectly timed that you can’t help but appreciate the humor behind them. Keep reading to see what they shared.
#1 My Wife Refuses To Replace This (10 Year Old) Sock Until She Can Find The Exact Same Type And Colour
Image source: Wonsui
#2 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This
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#3 I Come Into The Living Room To See My Wife In Her Wedding Dress…watching The Royal Wedding
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Making fun of your partner can be one of those little things that makes a relationship feel genuinely fun. You know what we mean—the silly banter, the inside jokes that make absolutely no sense to anyone else, or lovingly trolling your partner when they do something ridiculous that you simply can’t let go of. And honestly, there’s something rather sweet about being able to laugh like that with someone you love. It usually means you’re comfortable enough around each other to be silly, let your guard down, and not take every little thing too seriously.
Of course, there’s a difference between playful teasing and hurting someone’s feelings, but when both people are in on the joke, a little affectionate trolling can add surprising warmth and personality to a relationship. And as it turns out, humor isn’t just something that makes couples laugh—it can also play an important role in how they connect and bond.
#4 Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This?
My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.
Image source: theveryfriendlynlb3
#5 My Wife Wonders Why The Vacuum Hasnt Been Working
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#6 Wife Says The Steak I Made For Her Isn’t Cooked Enough
I cooked this and broiled it and made sure to temp it and she says the red means it’s still raw.
Image source: FreeRealEstate313
Research by Jeffrey Hall from the University of Kansas offers some interesting insight into why shared humor matters. Hall analyzed findings from 39 studies involving more than 15,000 participants conducted over roughly three decades to better understand the role of humor in romantic relationships. His research suggested that what matters isn’t necessarily finding someone universally considered funny, but finding someone who shares your sense of humor and enjoys the same kind of playful interaction. So, what does that actually mean? It isn’t necessarily about having a partner who can make everyone in the room laugh or who always has a clever joke ready. It’s more about sharing a similar sense of what you both find funny and being able to create moments of humor together.
#7 My Wife Leaves Her Used Floss There For The Next Day
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#8 Brand New TV And This Is How My Wife Insists We Have The Remote “To Keep It Looking Good”
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#9 My Wife Said That The House Is In Shambles And She’ll Be Cleaning All Day. This Is What Our House Looks Like In Shambles
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As Hall explained, simply being perceived as funny isn’t strongly connected to relationship satisfaction. What appears to matter more is the humor couples create together. His research found that playful interactions between romantic partners can contribute to bonding and a sense of security within the relationship. Shared laughter can also be an important part of romantic attraction, particularly when two people are getting to know each other. In other words, sometimes the funniest thing isn’t even the joke itself—it’s the fact that both of you find the same ridiculous thing hilarious. Those little moments can become inside jokes, shared memories, and part of what makes a relationship feel like your relationship.
#10 First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There- Did She Do A Good Job?
Image source: Kratsas
#11 Someone’s Wife Said No
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#12 My Wife Is Having A Girls Night, These Were Laid Out As I Left
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Humor can also be useful when couples inevitably run into disagreements. In The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, authors John Gottman and Nan Silver explain that many conflicts in long-term relationships aren’t problems that can simply be solved once and forgotten. Gottman has estimated that around 69% of marital conflicts are perpetual problems, meaning they stem from fundamental differences that may continue to resurface over time.
In The Gridlock Myth, Gottman emphasizes that these ongoing differences don’t necessarily have to disappear for a relationship to work. Instead, successful couples can learn to manage them through humor, dialogue, and understanding, rather than constantly trying to eliminate every disagreement. A little laughter can sometimes take the edge off a tense conversation, remind couples that they’re on the same team, and make it easier to approach a frustrating issue without turning it into another battle.
#13 My Wife Decided To Take The Cat For A Ride. The Cat Had Some Critiques Of Her Driving
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#14 I’ve Watched My Partner Pick Her Nose While She Drives But Never Made The Connection Of Where She Wipes Her Snot Until I Drove Her Car…
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#15 My Wife Insists This Is Normal…
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Additionally, laughter is also associated with the release of chemicals such as endorphins and dopamine, which can contribute to feelings of pleasure, relaxation, and connection. That little burst of laughter after a stressful moment can sometimes help people feel closer and remind them that they’re on the same side, even when they’re dealing with something frustrating. It doesn’t mean a joke will magically solve an argument or make a serious problem disappear, but those lighter moments can help take some of the tension out of everyday disagreements. Of course, humor isn’t a magic solution for serious relationship problems, but being able to laugh together can make everyday challenges feel a little easier to navigate—and sometimes, having someone who can make you smile when you’re annoyed with each other is pretty valuable.
#16 My Partner Named The Spider Plant
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#17 I Always Thought She Married Me For My Charming Wit…happy Early Fathers Day To Me I Guess
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#18 A Thoughtful Gift From My Husband On Mother’s Day
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There is, however, an important difference between laughing with your partner and laughing at them. Playful teasing can be perfectly harmless when both people understand the joke and feel comfortable with it. But when “trolling” starts turning into criticism or humiliation, the dynamic can become much less healthy. Carrie Cole, a psychologist and research director at The Gottman Institute, highlighted four behaviors associated with serious relationship problems in a piece for the BBC: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling, the latter referring to withdrawing from a conflict and refusing to engage. That distinction matters because something can look like harmless teasing from the outside while feeling very different to the person on the receiving end. Good humor should make both partners feel included in the joke, not make one person feel like the punchline.
#19 My Girlfriend Got Me The Greatest Gift, Ryan Reynolds
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#20 My 39-Week Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To “Get Stuff For Dinner”. This Is What She Came Home With
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#21 “It’s Always So Cold In Our House. Our Furnace Is So Bad.” -Wife Jan2020 -32c
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#22 2 Hours? Dudes Needs To Take Out A 2nd Mortgage To Pay For This
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Ultimately, healthy relationships probably aren’t about being serious all the time—or joking about everything either. There’s room for playful teasing, ridiculous inside jokes, affectionate trolling, and those moments when you can barely stop laughing over something that would make absolutely no sense to anyone else. But that humor works best when there’s mutual trust and both people genuinely enjoy it. The goal isn’t to avoid teasing altogether; it’s to know where the line is and make sure your partner feels loved, respected, and comfortable on the other side of the joke.
#23 My Wife Thought She Was Ordering Eight Individual Bananas
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#24 My Wife Lost A Bet And Had To Go On The Scariest Ride At The Carnival
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#25 Wife Doesn’t Move The Butter When She Cooks On The Skillet
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#26 My Wife Watching Netflix From An iPad Being Charged By A Laptop In Front Of A 65” TV With Speakers. But… Why??
Image source: Ladse
And now, coming back to today’s post, some of these husbands may be pushing the limits of playful teasing a little—but their posts are still surprisingly on point. Whether you think they’re hilarious, slightly ridiculous, or the kind of thing you’d never dare try on your own wife is a different story. Either way, these men certainly know how to keep things interesting. So, what do you think, Pandas? Which one made you laugh the most, and would you ever troll your partner like this?
#27 My Wife Doesn’t Throw Her Trash Away Before Putting Her Dish In The Sink, So I Often End Up With This
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#28 My Wife’s Hot Halloween Costume
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#29 Wife Frequently Complains That Our Dryer Is Not Drying Properly
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#30 Wife Called My Luxurious Snack Plate An “Autism Dinner”
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#31 The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables
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#32 My Wife Brought This Only Set Of Cards For Our Vacation
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#33 The Way My Wife Eats Pancakes
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#34 The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed
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#35 My Wife Doesn’t Eat The “Center” Of Her Burgers
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#36 My Wife Went To Get Groceries And Showed Up An Hour Later With 188 Jalapeno Peppers
We are a family of four, and the kids don’t eat jalapeno peppers, so these are just for me and my wife. We do not own a restaurant and are not planning on hosting any big parties. She said “I got a good deal on them”. She’s latina.
Image source: DystopianAdvocate
#37 My Wife Only Eats The Skin And Cheese Off The Food
Her “diet” doesn’t allow her to eat more.
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#38 These Are From My Wife Today, Wfh…none Are Empty, I Had To Guess The Chronological Order
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#39 My Wife Replaced The Curtains In Our Child’s Bedroom, Unintentionally Turning It Bright Red
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#40 I Told My Wife That Rupert Murdoch’s Chin Disturbed Me. She Replied To Me With This
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#41 This Is My Wife’s Bra. Do I Have The Right To Be Jealous?
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#42 My Wife Is An Artist
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#43 My Wife Sent This To Me While I Was Out
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#44 This Is How My Wife Opens Things
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#45 My Wife Is A Monster
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#46 The Way My Wife Cuts My Kids Sandwiches
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#47 The Cord For My Wife’s Vacuum
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#48 My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating
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#49 My So Throws Her Daily Contacts Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed
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#50 Wife Asked Me To Put Some Gas In Her Car Before She Drives To Work Tomorrow
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#51 My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car
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#52 The Way My Wife Cuts Tomatoes
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#53 My Wife Ate Every Single Marshmallow In A Family Sized Box Of Count Chocula. Every Single One
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#54 My Wife Doesn’t Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another
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#55 This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next. Anyone Else Feel My Pain?
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#56 Asked The Wife To Find A Firework That Describes Our Intimate Life – Not Sure If She’s Roasting Or Complimenting, But I’ll Take It
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#57 My Wife Just Went Back To Work And Thinks I’m An Idiot
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#58 Fixed The Spelling On My Wife’s Cosmetic Package
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#59 The Get Well Basket My Wife Made Me For My Vasectomy Today
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#60 The Most Accurate Sign Ever
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#61 In An Attempt To Help My Husband Complete His Chores, I’ve Made Him A List Of Side Quests
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#62 I Hide A Waldo Around To Spook My Wife As A Prank. We Just Got A Baby Monitor
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#63 My Wife Bought Word Magnets And This Is What I Come Home To
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#64 My Wife Got Me An Engraved Watch Band. A Little Ominous…
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#65 My Wife…sleeps(?) Like This…?
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#66 I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me
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#67 Help Me Find My Missing Wife
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#68 My Wife Couldn’t Open The Bag, So This Was Her Solution When She Bought The Potato
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#69 My Wife Didn’t Have Anything To Put Condiments In. She Just Threw It In With The Bologna
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#70 My Wife Was Googling Trying To Describe The Breed Of Dog She Likes. I Looked Over And This Was Her Phone
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#71 I’ve Told My Wife Not To Put Washing Up Liquid In The Dishwasher Because This Happens. She Didn’t Believe Me
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#72 Instead Of Using A Knife To Cut Butter My Wife Sometimes Mashes It Off With Her Fingers
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#73 How My Wife Opened This Resealable Bag Of Nuggets
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#74 My Wife Just Got This Huge Banner For Work. Perfect
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#75 How My Wife “Mops” The Hardwood Floors
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#76 My Wife Says This Is So Messy ‘She Can’t Breathe’. Do You Agree?
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#77 My Wife Put A Small Plate In Our Pot And Now It’s Jammed
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#78 My Wife Never Finishes Her Coffee
As the title says, My wife NEVER finishes her coffee! Soo, I made her a custom mug.
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#79 Wife Had An Idea, She Made Me Keep This Area White While Painting. Turns Out, She Had No Further Plans For This
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#80 Wife Thinks This Coffee Is Ground Properly
I prefer strong coffee and this produces the opposite, besides being wasteful of our precious beans.
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#81 Happily Obliged When My Wife Said She Would Mow The Grass…
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#82 Wife Washed My Book
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#83 My Wife Uses The Mustard Once And Then Buys A New Bottle
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#84 What My Wife Does When She Only Wants Half The Package Of Bacon
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#85 My Wife Is 39 Weeks Pregnant And Really Wants To See Deadpool 2
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#86 My Wife’s Attempt At Cutting Brownies Last Night After A Few Drinks
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#87 My Wife Asked Me Why It’s Not Working
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#88 The Way My Wife Took Apart The Bed Frame
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#89 My Wife Decided To Cook With The Instapot While I Was At Work… She Was Wondering Why It Leaked And Broke Instantly
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#90 The Way My Wife Opens And Leaves The Bread
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#91 My Wife Taking It To A New Level
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#92 My Wife Putting This Peanut Butter In The Trash Because It’s Empty
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#93 My Wife Ate All The Skin Off The Rotisserie Chicken Before Anybody Got To Have Some
I called her a goblin, and she said “it’s not my fault! It came off so I had to eat it!” I do not believe her cover story. I saw her casually peeling off pieces.
Image source: Suspicious-Bid9424
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