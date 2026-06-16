67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren’t True (New Pics)

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Despite the stereotypes that they’ve squandered their savings on avocado toast instead of a mortgage or the assumption that they’ve been given trophies for everything, Millennials actually haven’t had it that easy. 

Many entered the job market during or immediately after a recession, and it’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed during their lifetimes. So understandably, this generation has a lot of grievances to air.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of brutally honest yet painfully relatable posts exhausted Millennials have shared on social media. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel justified in your frustration at the world, and be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with!

#1 That Last One Really Cut Deep

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: mistressdivy

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren’t True (New Pics)

#2 It’s Time For Us To Go Back Outside

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: juliey4

#3 Editing Videos

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: tmuxvim

Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. They’re famous for their unique sense of humor (ie, “I’m not me before I’ve had my coffee!” and making bizarre, quirky faces) and their unbeatable passion for brunch. They’re often called cringe by the younger generations, while their elders tend to see them as entitled snowflakes.

But it’s not really fair to judge this generation so harshly. Their love for overpriced lattes doesn’t justify all of the scrutiny they’ve faced for over a decade. And to be fair, this generation has plenty of reasons to be frustrated. Michael Hobbes even wrote a piece for HuffPost breaking down why Millennials are “facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression.”   

#4 Not At All Concerning That A Million Other People Have The Same Plan

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: ProofofMaro

#5 Let Me Go Delete Those Timothee Chalamet Gifs I Have On My Media Tab

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: bocxtop

#6 Poor Myspace. The Abandoned Theme Park Of The Internet

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: shootermac32

Despite the fact that Millennials entered the job market at a time when it was nearly impossible to find employment and more of them were living with their parents than with roommates after college, they’ve been blamed for so many issues in society. Apparently, it’s their fault that cereal companies aren’t getting enough business and that the golf industry is struggling.     

Millennials also aren’t buying nearly enough homes or having enough kids. But instead of blaming this generation for their behavior, it would be more productive for their elders to consider why they aren’t following in their footsteps. And one explanation that Hobbes points out is that Millennials have taken on 300% more student debt than their parents. Getting an education is still considered a necessity for many jobs, but graduating with a mountain of debt can create major setbacks for years, or even decades, after leaving college. 

#7 I Feel Attacked

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: signulll

#8 It’s Wild

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#9 No Offense To Anyone Here Named Hailey

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: RedStellaSafford

Apparently, Millennials are also about half as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975. The unfortunate reality is that many adults can barely afford life itself, let alone owning a home. Since 2020, home prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed, increasing by 45.3% on average. Meanwhile, when adjusted for inflation, salaries have barely increased at all.  

#10 Absolutely! I’m An Over Educated And Over Gay Millennial

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: _justyouwait_

#11 Got To Sit Down And Type On A Keyboard For That

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: dannolan

#12 You’ll Never Understand

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: neuroplay_prod

Let’s set aside the idea of purchasing a home, though, and focus on actual necessities. As of 2026, half of Americans say that they’re struggling to afford food. Nearly 90% report that they’ve had to adjust their shopping habits to offset higher food prices, and a quarter say that they’re limiting spending on “splurge” items. It’s understandable for Millennials to feel cheated by the world that they were thrust into as adults, especially when their parents refuse to acknowledge that things are much harder today.    

#13 Relatable

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: bigfacebritt

#14 Dream Of Winning The Lottery

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Ambaaargh

#15 Or Strapping My Purse Across Me LOL

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: BombshellCole

On the long list of societal issues that Millennials have been blamed for, the falling birthrate is currently one of the hottest topics. Some argue that this decline can be blamed on smartphones, but of course, many people in older generations prefer to point the finger at young people as a whole. How dare they choose to have less children and make the workforce smaller, while they can barely afford to buy groceries for themselves?         

#16 Yes King

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: jappleby

#17 Just Ashes At This Point Blowing In The Wind

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: _RareDefined

#18 So Much Truth

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: TheCosby

Another unfortunate reality that Millennials have had to face is that they may not be able to retire in their mid-60s. In fact, there’s debate about whether or not they’ll be able to retire at all. SoFi Learn notes that due to student loan debt, the gig economy, the decline of pensions and the rise of 401K plans, the lack of social security funding, and the fact that people are living longer than ever before, retirement may not be on the horizon for the younger generations. It’s easy to have a negative outlook on the future when it’s so uncertain.    

#19 We Went To The Reference Librarian And Asked For A Book On (Thing)

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: SketchesbyBoze

#20 I Feel Seen

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: DrewVento

#21 Serious Matter

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: SpenceDen

As bad as things may seem at the moment, it’s important to remember that Millennials aren’t doomed. As older generations like to say, life has always been hard, and there have always been tragedies. But that doesn’t mean that life isn’t worth living. If an occasional overpriced avocado toast, oat milk latte, or Aperol Spritz alongside conversations with friends brings you immense joy, embrace that. Life is too short to deny yourself happiness just because your elderly neighbor made fun of you for renting at age 35.  

#22 Did They Mean Money?

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: nikillinit

#23 I’m Stuck And I’m Perfectly Fine With It

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: _RareDefined

#24 Just Don’t Forget The Car Insurance. Going To Need It

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: SirRobynHode

We sincerely hope that this list hasn’t soured your outlook on the world or the future, pandas. We know that things might not be amazing right now, but if you’re a Millennial, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Keep upvoting the images that you find painfully relatable, and if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring Millennial gripes, look no further than right here!  

#25 LOL

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: TheWebsploiter

#26 I Will Buy And Hold Long Term

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: dougboneparth

#27 Very Right

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Molson_Hart

#28 Growing Up, I Thought Only Poor People Lived In Trailer Parks

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#29 Big Purchases Are PC Activity

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: jmwania

#30 I Agree

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: colesprouse

#31 Large Speed

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: alisyons_

#32 It’s Always The Printers

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: tppiel

#33 The Older You Get

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Dare6608

#34 Having Friends As An Adult Is The Biggest Lie Television Has Ever Told Me

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: iamcoollife1994

#35 It’s The Equivalent Of Knocking On The Door And Asking For Permission Before Walking Into Someone’s Space

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Skoog

#36 2meirl4meirl

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: step6666

#37 Dude

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Head-Drag-1440

#38 The Suspense

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: kevinowdziej

#39 Is There Such A Thing As The Terrible 60’s?

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: clumsypeach1

#40 They Don’t Understand What We Had To Go Through At All

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: missmayn

#41 That Is A Good Box And I’m Not Throwing It Away

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: AngelicDaisyMae

#42 Saving Money By Eating At Home

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: ndnd_of_omicron

#43 Talk About A Shift

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: jfd0957

#44 Happy “Saturday” Everyone

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: jonnysun

#45 Thank You For Your Service

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: TheStefanSmith

#46 *country Music Intensifies*

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: SydneyLWatson

#47 It Was A Group Thing

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: -Xoz-

#48 State Of Millenial Mind

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Eireika

#49 Young Millennial: “How Did Our Ancestors Get Around Without Google Maps?” Older Millennial, Sagely: “Mapquest.”

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: WrongSubFools

#50 Even Going To The Extent Of Calculating Rent And Monthly Cost

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: awkward_duck

#51 Did Anyone Buy A Ring?

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: t_bone_stake

#52 If U Just Make Something Animal-Shaped Or Print A Cute Face On It We’ll Feel 300% More Compelled To Throw Money At It

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: genicecream

#53 Finest Relatable Content

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: tunayo

#54 Real Crime

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: tara_watson_

#55 And When You Apply You Get Ghosted

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: EwdatsGROSS

#56 We’re Doomed

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: pythoneer07

#57 I Would 1000% Listen To Squidward’s Podcast

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Skoog

#58 I’ve Seen What They Think Is Cool. It’s A Good Thing We’re Not Cool

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: step6666

#59 Sounds Like A Reason To Feel Better When A Day Goes Bad

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: mikailborg

#60 Peak Society

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous_Row3305

#61 What If I Say I’m Not Like The Others?

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208

#62 What Was This Movie For You?

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#63 The Golden Age

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: step6666

#64 90’s Cakes

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: longestHide197

#65 Their Full Potential Has Yet To Be Fulfilled

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Kenny4yourthots

#66 I Mean, They’re Not Wrong

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: Head-Drag-1440

#67 Hey We Have The Same Plan

67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren&#8217;t True (New Pics)

Image source: peedyk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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