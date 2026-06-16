67 Millennials Share The Harsh Truths They Wish Weren’t True (New Pics)

Despite the stereotypes that they’ve squandered their savings on avocado toast instead of a mortgage or the assumption that they’ve been given trophies for everything, Millennials actually haven’t had it that easy.
Many entered the job market during or immediately after a recession, and it’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed during their lifetimes. So understandably, this generation has a lot of grievances to air.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of brutally honest yet painfully relatable posts exhausted Millennials have shared on social media. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel justified in your frustration at the world, and be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with!
#1 That Last One Really Cut Deep
Image source: mistressdivy
#2 It’s Time For Us To Go Back Outside
Image source: juliey4
#3 Editing Videos
Image source: tmuxvim
Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. They’re famous for their unique sense of humor (ie, “I’m not me before I’ve had my coffee!” and making bizarre, quirky faces) and their unbeatable passion for brunch. They’re often called cringe by the younger generations, while their elders tend to see them as entitled snowflakes.
But it’s not really fair to judge this generation so harshly. Their love for overpriced lattes doesn’t justify all of the scrutiny they’ve faced for over a decade. And to be fair, this generation has plenty of reasons to be frustrated. Michael Hobbes even wrote a piece for HuffPost breaking down why Millennials are “facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression.”
#4 Not At All Concerning That A Million Other People Have The Same Plan
Image source: ProofofMaro
#5 Let Me Go Delete Those Timothee Chalamet Gifs I Have On My Media Tab
Image source: bocxtop
#6 Poor Myspace. The Abandoned Theme Park Of The Internet
Image source: shootermac32
Despite the fact that Millennials entered the job market at a time when it was nearly impossible to find employment and more of them were living with their parents than with roommates after college, they’ve been blamed for so many issues in society. Apparently, it’s their fault that cereal companies aren’t getting enough business and that the golf industry is struggling.
Millennials also aren’t buying nearly enough homes or having enough kids. But instead of blaming this generation for their behavior, it would be more productive for their elders to consider why they aren’t following in their footsteps. And one explanation that Hobbes points out is that Millennials have taken on 300% more student debt than their parents. Getting an education is still considered a necessity for many jobs, but graduating with a mountain of debt can create major setbacks for years, or even decades, after leaving college.
#7 I Feel Attacked
Image source: signulll
#8 It’s Wild
Image source: ElyKreimendahl
#9 No Offense To Anyone Here Named Hailey
Image source: RedStellaSafford
Apparently, Millennials are also about half as likely to own a home as young adults were in 1975. The unfortunate reality is that many adults can barely afford life itself, let alone owning a home. Since 2020, home prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed, increasing by 45.3% on average. Meanwhile, when adjusted for inflation, salaries have barely increased at all.
#10 Absolutely! I’m An Over Educated And Over Gay Millennial
Image source: _justyouwait_
#11 Got To Sit Down And Type On A Keyboard For That
Image source: dannolan
#12 You’ll Never Understand
Image source: neuroplay_prod
Let’s set aside the idea of purchasing a home, though, and focus on actual necessities. As of 2026, half of Americans say that they’re struggling to afford food. Nearly 90% report that they’ve had to adjust their shopping habits to offset higher food prices, and a quarter say that they’re limiting spending on “splurge” items. It’s understandable for Millennials to feel cheated by the world that they were thrust into as adults, especially when their parents refuse to acknowledge that things are much harder today.
#13 Relatable
Image source: bigfacebritt
#14 Dream Of Winning The Lottery
Image source: Ambaaargh
#15 Or Strapping My Purse Across Me LOL
Image source: BombshellCole
On the long list of societal issues that Millennials have been blamed for, the falling birthrate is currently one of the hottest topics. Some argue that this decline can be blamed on smartphones, but of course, many people in older generations prefer to point the finger at young people as a whole. How dare they choose to have less children and make the workforce smaller, while they can barely afford to buy groceries for themselves?
#16 Yes King
Image source: jappleby
#17 Just Ashes At This Point Blowing In The Wind
Image source: _RareDefined
#18 So Much Truth
Image source: TheCosby
Another unfortunate reality that Millennials have had to face is that they may not be able to retire in their mid-60s. In fact, there’s debate about whether or not they’ll be able to retire at all. SoFi Learn notes that due to student loan debt, the gig economy, the decline of pensions and the rise of 401K plans, the lack of social security funding, and the fact that people are living longer than ever before, retirement may not be on the horizon for the younger generations. It’s easy to have a negative outlook on the future when it’s so uncertain.
#19 We Went To The Reference Librarian And Asked For A Book On (Thing)
Image source: SketchesbyBoze
#20 I Feel Seen
Image source: DrewVento
#21 Serious Matter
Image source: SpenceDen
As bad as things may seem at the moment, it’s important to remember that Millennials aren’t doomed. As older generations like to say, life has always been hard, and there have always been tragedies. But that doesn’t mean that life isn’t worth living. If an occasional overpriced avocado toast, oat milk latte, or Aperol Spritz alongside conversations with friends brings you immense joy, embrace that. Life is too short to deny yourself happiness just because your elderly neighbor made fun of you for renting at age 35.
#22 Did They Mean Money?
Image source: nikillinit
#23 I’m Stuck And I’m Perfectly Fine With It
Image source: _RareDefined
#24 Just Don’t Forget The Car Insurance. Going To Need It
Image source: SirRobynHode
We sincerely hope that this list hasn’t soured your outlook on the world or the future, pandas. We know that things might not be amazing right now, but if you’re a Millennial, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. Keep upvoting the images that you find painfully relatable, and if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring Millennial gripes, look no further than right here!
#25 LOL
Image source: TheWebsploiter
#26 I Will Buy And Hold Long Term
Image source: dougboneparth
#27 Very Right
Image source: Molson_Hart
#28 Growing Up, I Thought Only Poor People Lived In Trailer Parks
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#29 Big Purchases Are PC Activity
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#30 I Agree
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#31 Large Speed
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#32 It’s Always The Printers
Image source: tppiel
#33 The Older You Get
Image source: Ok_Dare6608
#34 Having Friends As An Adult Is The Biggest Lie Television Has Ever Told Me
Image source: iamcoollife1994
#35 It’s The Equivalent Of Knocking On The Door And Asking For Permission Before Walking Into Someone’s Space
Image source: Skoog
#36 2meirl4meirl
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#37 Dude
Image source: Head-Drag-1440
#38 The Suspense
Image source: kevinowdziej
#39 Is There Such A Thing As The Terrible 60’s?
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#40 They Don’t Understand What We Had To Go Through At All
Image source: missmayn
#41 That Is A Good Box And I’m Not Throwing It Away
Image source: AngelicDaisyMae
#42 Saving Money By Eating At Home
Image source: ndnd_of_omicron
#43 Talk About A Shift
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#44 Happy “Saturday” Everyone
Image source: jonnysun
#45 Thank You For Your Service
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#46 *country Music Intensifies*
Image source: SydneyLWatson
#47 It Was A Group Thing
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#48 State Of Millenial Mind
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#49 Young Millennial: “How Did Our Ancestors Get Around Without Google Maps?” Older Millennial, Sagely: “Mapquest.”
Image source: WrongSubFools
#50 Even Going To The Extent Of Calculating Rent And Monthly Cost
Image source: awkward_duck
#51 Did Anyone Buy A Ring?
Image source: t_bone_stake
#52 If U Just Make Something Animal-Shaped Or Print A Cute Face On It We’ll Feel 300% More Compelled To Throw Money At It
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#53 Finest Relatable Content
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#54 Real Crime
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#55 And When You Apply You Get Ghosted
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#56 We’re Doomed
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#57 I Would 1000% Listen To Squidward’s Podcast
Image source: Skoog
#58 I’ve Seen What They Think Is Cool. It’s A Good Thing We’re Not Cool
Image source: step6666
#59 Sounds Like A Reason To Feel Better When A Day Goes Bad
Image source: mikailborg
#60 Peak Society
Image source: Adventurous_Row3305
#61 What If I Say I’m Not Like The Others?
Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208
#62 What Was This Movie For You?
Image source: reddit.com
#63 The Golden Age
Image source: step6666
#64 90’s Cakes
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#65 Their Full Potential Has Yet To Be Fulfilled
Image source: Kenny4yourthots
#66 I Mean, They’re Not Wrong
Image source: Head-Drag-1440
#67 Hey We Have The Same Plan
Image source: peedyk
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