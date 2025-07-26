This Photographer Took Dogs From A Shelter And Created Another World For Them

Dog shelter Penkta Koja works in Lithuania and gets new abandoned animals every day. Those stray dogs can be lost, hit by a car, left in the woods or just no longer needed because owners are going abroad. Did I mention the dogs that weren’t soothed for many years? That’s why they are grumpy. Stories are not in reverse.
All of them are taken to the animal shelter to look after. As there are many barking dogs, the first days are so stressful for new ones. This is the moment that animals start waiting for their dog adoption day. The day they will get new owners and new homes where they can be loved and recover trust for humans. But we never know when this day comes. So we all wait.
Penkta koja dog rescue volunteers with digital artist Ausra Kel Photography who took shelter dogs that no longer lived in a shelter and made some beautiful pictures. Ausra is a digital artist, retoucher and photo editor. She brings a fantasy world alive in these dog photos. The same she was asked to do with shelter dogs and their owners. All captured dogs started new lives in new families. They had to stay from a few days to years in a shelter. These photo ideas show everyday life between humans and dogs. They see each other as heroes, as destiny and friends. Their everyday life isn’t better than others. It’s just different because they see each other different.
People ask me if I feel the difference between people who bought a pet or took from the shelter. The same as – is there a different feeling between dogs? YES! This is the feeling why you take the dog and the feeling that you were chosen.
Don’t take the dog unless you know you can create the magical world for you both.
Pepe would have be killed unless she is taken. And she was
Zaiza was taken from the shelter when she was a few months old
Lapce first ride in the car
Doras was left in the shelter because his owner went abroad
Bourne and the colors
You go for one and then get two
