Wife Thinks Her Husband Loves Her Cooking, Left Baffled After Finding Out Why

What on earth do you do when someone cooks for you and you hate their food? Admitting it can be pretty uncomfortable when you know they put time and effort into making it. But keeping quiet and pretending you enjoyed it can leave you in an awkward position too.
One man came up with a very unusual way of getting around the problem. It worked quite well, until his wife unexpectedly caught him and learned what had really been going on. She later shared the bizarre story on Reddit. Read it below.
One woman thought her husband genuinely enjoyed her cooking
RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Then one day, she discovered he’d been secretly doing something very unusual just to get through her meals
Le Creuset (not the actual photo)
Image source: random-throwaway-xyz
Preparing meals together can bring couples closer
If we trust the author of the post and her husband to be telling the truth and all of this has, indeed, been caused by the woman’s cooking, the two of them could benefit from preparing their meals together.
According to Charlotte Hastings, an accredited psychotherapist and cooking teacher who offers ‘kitchen therapy’ to couples and individuals, that’s because it “cements our need for one another, and our connection to one another, at a very primal level.”
Cooking—or feeding—is the first way we, as babies, learn to attach to and connect with another human, and these experiences have an effect on the way we view intimacy throughout our lives
“Cooking with a partner connects both our goal-directed needs, so getting from A to B, with our connection-seeking needs,” Hastings said.
biasciolialessandro (not the actual photo)
She added that it’s also a great way to spend quality time together without so much pressure (because you’re focusing on an activity) and that it can really help with problem-solving in a relationship.
“How you cook actually says a lot about how you are,” she said.
“Being able to decide who does what task, especially if there’s a disagreement, can help couples to learn how to negotiate and work through problems without resorting to arguments.”
It doesn’t have to be every day, too. A few times a week or even a month can really contribute to making the relationship healthier. You work out who does the shopping trip, who does the chopping, who cooks, and who cleans up and chances are, it’ll also allow both partners to better understand each other’s tastes and preferences.
Readers had plenty to say about the unusual situation
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