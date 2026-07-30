“Kindergartener” Trump Tries To Slip Away With Another Award He Didn’t Win: “Nothing He Won’t Try To Steal”

President Donald Trump has once again found himself under criticism after cameras captured him appearing to walk away with a championship ring that belonged to a college football player during a White House celebration.
The brief moment quickly went viral, with some people laughing it off as another one of Trump’s jokes while others argued it fit a pattern they have noticed over the years.
Critics flooded social media with comments, as one wrote, “There is nothing he won’t try to steal,” while another compared his behavior to “a kindergartner.”
Donald Trump examined the championship ring before turning around with it
Image credits: The White House
On July 29, the Montana State University football team visited the White House after winning the FCS National Championship.
During the ceremony in the Rose Garden, one player handed Trump his championship ring.
Trump admired it and smiled while looking it over.
A player then told him, “You have to take the top off.”
Moments later, Trump suddenly turned around and began walking away while still holding the ring.
Image credits: MargoMartin47
People nearby laughed as they watched the unexpected moment.
Before turning back, Trump said, “So beautiful.”
He then returned to the player, who again explained, “You have to take the top off.”
Trump opened the ring and asked, “What’s in there?”
After taking another look, he handed the ring back and gave the player a friendly pat on the arm.
The short clip quickly spread across social media, where viewers debated whether Trump had been joking or genuinely intended to walk away with it
Image credits: MargoMartin47
The video sparked thousands of reactions online. Some people believed the moment was harmless.
“Funniest president in history!” wrote one user, while another asked, “Did he actually keep it or was he just joking around with the team?”
Others felt the players were clearly enjoying the interaction. “Haha classic Trump move—just grabs the ring and walks off like ‘mine now.’ The team’s laughing their as*es off though, they clearly love it.”
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Another commenter wrote, “Moment was clearly playful and drew laughter from everyone present.”
Others went farther, with one commenting, “There literally has not been an award that Trump had been around that he has not attempted or actually stolen. It’s very sad and hardly funny, but you are like a kindergartener from a maturity perspective.”
Another joked, “That ring almost had a new owner!”
The latest video isn’t the first time Trump tried to steal a trophy that does not belong to him
Image credits: MargoMartin47
The recent clip brought back memories of Trump’s appearance at the 2025 FIFA World Cup final.
After Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain, Trump appeared to place a medal into his suit pocket during the trophy ceremony on July 14, 2025.
The clip quickly went viral as many viewers believed he had taken one of the players’ medals.
Later reports explained that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had actually given Trump his own commemorative medal during the ceremony.
Image credits: MargoMartin47
Even after that explanation, many people continued criticizing the moment online.
Trump also revealed afterward that the tournament’s original Tiffany & Co. trophy remained in the Oval Office.
Trump shared with DAZN that FIFA told him, “You’re never going to pick it up, you can have it forever, in the Oval Office.”
Chelsea captain Reece James instead lifted a newly made replica after the final.
Another similar incident occurred during the United States men’s Olympic hockey team
Image credits: MilenaAmit
In February 2026, members of the United States men’s Olympic hockey team visited the White House after winning gold.
Player Matthew Tkachuk offered Trump his medal. The POTUS immediately joked, “Yeah, absolutely. I’m not giving it back.”
Tkachuk laughed before replying, “I’ll trade you that for a pen.”
Trump then added, “I never thought I’d have this.”
A few months later, Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz also placed one of his gold medals around Trump’s neck during a public event.
Trump once again joked, “I’m keeping it… I’m never giving this back.”
He eventually returned the medal after posing with it.
“Trump steals another award, shocking,” wrote one user
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