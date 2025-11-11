To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

by

One day I decided to make my son’s spelt pancake into a lion.

He absolutely loved it and that’s how Jacob’s Food Diaries was born.

More info: Instagram

#1 Nick Wilde From Zootopia. Lamb Shanks With Sweet Potato Mash, Spinach, Beetroot, Figs And Wholemeal Wrap

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#2 Carl From Up. Free Range Chicken With Mash Potato (dyed With Beetroot), Potato Skins, Wholemeal Wrap And Carrot Letters

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#3 Bellwether From Zootopia. Freerange Schintzel With Mashed Potatoes And Veggies

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#4 The Mad Hatter From Alice Through The Looking Glass. Potato With Carrots, Leek, Wholemeal Wrap And Eggplant

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#5 Nemo, Dory & Squirt. Lentils, Mash And Rice

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#6 Po From Kung Fu Panda. Deconstructed Sushi

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#7 Flash From Zootopia. Noodles With Salmon

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#8 Marty From Madagascar. Smoothie Bowl

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#9 Ursula From The Little Mermaid. Octopus Sushi (rice Dyed With Purple Carrots)

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#10 Elsa From Frozen. Garlic And Spinach Fettuccine With Parsnip, Potato And Beetroot Mash

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#11 Mr. Otterton From Zootopia. Spelt Stickey Date Pudding With Light Cream And Fruit

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#12 Pluto. Pumpkin, Potato And Spelt Gnocchi With Wild Australian Salmon, Black Beans And Spinach

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#13 Beast From Beauty & The Beast. Waffles With Spelt Chocolate Pancakes, Dragon Fruit, Blueberres And Banana

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#14 Ariel From The Little Mermaid. Stirfry Grass Fed Beef With Parsnip And Potato Mash And Red Capsicum

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#15 Pinocchio. Chicken With Mash Potatoes, Wild Rice And Vegetables

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#16 Tsum Tsum Disney Characters. Mini Cheesecake Tarts – Oat, Spelt And Coconut Oil Base With Fruit

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#17 Abu From Aladdin. Slowly Roasted Lamb Shoulder With Wholemeal Wrap And Vegetable Share Platter

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#18 Alex The Lion From Madagascar 3. Spelt, Almond, Linseed And Sunflower Seed Pancakes With Fruit

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#19 George From Peppa Pig Dressed As A Dinosaur. Wild Australian Salmon With Hidden Mash Potatoes And Spinach

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#20 Minion. Saffron Rice Balls Stuffed With Duck And Spinach

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#21 Mickey, Goofy & Pluto. Mash Potato, Sweet Potato, Rainbow Chard, Wholemeal Wrap, Romanesco Broccoli, Wild Rice And Black Beans

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#22 Bellwther, Yax, And Officer Clawhauser. Yellow Lentils With Grassfedbeef, Mash Potatoes And Vegetables

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#23 Monsters Inc. Coconut Sticky Rice Balls Stuffed With Shredded Free Range Chicken And Veggies

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#24 Gazelle From Zootopia. Wild Australian Salmon With Noodles, Pumpkin And Parsnip Mash

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#25 Igger From Winnie The Pooh. Dampohkt-tomato Rice With Grassfed Beef

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#26 Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust & Sadness From Inside Out. Kale, Spinach, Linseed And Spelt Savory Muffins Covered In An Assortment Of Vegetables

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#27 Uncle Sam. Free Range Chicken With Mash Potato, Wholemeal Wrap, Black Fungus, Red Pepper And Blueberries

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#28 Kermit The Frog. Avocado And Eggs On Toast

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#29 Spongebob Squarepants. Spelt Waffles With Spelt Puffs, Coconut, Raspberries And Blueberries

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#30 Mr. Prickle Pants. Beef Strips With Pumpkin Mash

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#31 Mike 3d

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#32 Zereshk Polo. Saffron Rice (dyed Yellow Using Saffron) With Chicken, Barberries, Sultanas And Pistachios

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#33 Goofy. Roast Chicken With Wild Rice, Mash Potatoes, Broccoli And Tomato

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#34 Lightening Mcqueen, Guido, Luigi And Mater From Cars. Grass Fed Beef With Rice And Veggies

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#35 Ernie, Bert, Oscar The Grouch & Grover. Sticky Rice Balls Stuffed With Shredded Lamb, Peas, Spinach And Carrots

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#36 Chuckles The Clown From Toy Story 3. Panna Cotta (made With Coconut Sugar) And Fruit

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#37 Michael Jackson. Black Bean Noodles With Mash Potato

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#38 Donald, Dale & Mike Tsum Tsum. Our Healthy Version Of The Freakshake. Spelt Baked Donuts With Raspberry, Blueberry And Chia Seed Smoothie

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#39 Hamster From Zootopia. Spelt Cupcake With Strawberries And Melon

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#40 Hank From Finding Dory. Marinated Octopus With Red Capsicum And Lime

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

#41 Essie From Toy Story. Hidden Vegetable Nepoletana Sauce With Fettuccine And Wholemeal Wrap

To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Has Henry Cavill’s Star Power Fallen?
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2024
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 11-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
I Illustrate Evolutions Of Famous Actors And Characters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Keeps Joking About Replacing His Wife, Until She Snaps And Makes Him Cry
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.