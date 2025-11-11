To Make My Son Eat Healthy Food, I Turn It Into His Favorite Cartoons

One day I decided to make my son’s spelt pancake into a lion.
He absolutely loved it and that’s how Jacob’s Food Diaries was born.
More info: Instagram
#1 Nick Wilde From Zootopia. Lamb Shanks With Sweet Potato Mash, Spinach, Beetroot, Figs And Wholemeal Wrap
#2 Carl From Up. Free Range Chicken With Mash Potato (dyed With Beetroot), Potato Skins, Wholemeal Wrap And Carrot Letters
#3 Bellwether From Zootopia. Freerange Schintzel With Mashed Potatoes And Veggies
#4 The Mad Hatter From Alice Through The Looking Glass. Potato With Carrots, Leek, Wholemeal Wrap And Eggplant
#5 Nemo, Dory & Squirt. Lentils, Mash And Rice
#6 Po From Kung Fu Panda. Deconstructed Sushi
#7 Flash From Zootopia. Noodles With Salmon
#8 Marty From Madagascar. Smoothie Bowl
#9 Ursula From The Little Mermaid. Octopus Sushi (rice Dyed With Purple Carrots)
#10 Elsa From Frozen. Garlic And Spinach Fettuccine With Parsnip, Potato And Beetroot Mash
#11 Mr. Otterton From Zootopia. Spelt Stickey Date Pudding With Light Cream And Fruit
#12 Pluto. Pumpkin, Potato And Spelt Gnocchi With Wild Australian Salmon, Black Beans And Spinach
#13 Beast From Beauty & The Beast. Waffles With Spelt Chocolate Pancakes, Dragon Fruit, Blueberres And Banana
#14 Ariel From The Little Mermaid. Stirfry Grass Fed Beef With Parsnip And Potato Mash And Red Capsicum
#15 Pinocchio. Chicken With Mash Potatoes, Wild Rice And Vegetables
#16 Tsum Tsum Disney Characters. Mini Cheesecake Tarts – Oat, Spelt And Coconut Oil Base With Fruit
#17 Abu From Aladdin. Slowly Roasted Lamb Shoulder With Wholemeal Wrap And Vegetable Share Platter
#18 Alex The Lion From Madagascar 3. Spelt, Almond, Linseed And Sunflower Seed Pancakes With Fruit
#19 George From Peppa Pig Dressed As A Dinosaur. Wild Australian Salmon With Hidden Mash Potatoes And Spinach
#20 Minion. Saffron Rice Balls Stuffed With Duck And Spinach
#21 Mickey, Goofy & Pluto. Mash Potato, Sweet Potato, Rainbow Chard, Wholemeal Wrap, Romanesco Broccoli, Wild Rice And Black Beans
#22 Bellwther, Yax, And Officer Clawhauser. Yellow Lentils With Grassfedbeef, Mash Potatoes And Vegetables
#23 Monsters Inc. Coconut Sticky Rice Balls Stuffed With Shredded Free Range Chicken And Veggies
#24 Gazelle From Zootopia. Wild Australian Salmon With Noodles, Pumpkin And Parsnip Mash
#25 Igger From Winnie The Pooh. Dampohkt-tomato Rice With Grassfed Beef
#26 Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust & Sadness From Inside Out. Kale, Spinach, Linseed And Spelt Savory Muffins Covered In An Assortment Of Vegetables
#27 Uncle Sam. Free Range Chicken With Mash Potato, Wholemeal Wrap, Black Fungus, Red Pepper And Blueberries
#28 Kermit The Frog. Avocado And Eggs On Toast
#29 Spongebob Squarepants. Spelt Waffles With Spelt Puffs, Coconut, Raspberries And Blueberries
#30 Mr. Prickle Pants. Beef Strips With Pumpkin Mash
#31 Mike 3d
#32 Zereshk Polo. Saffron Rice (dyed Yellow Using Saffron) With Chicken, Barberries, Sultanas And Pistachios
#33 Goofy. Roast Chicken With Wild Rice, Mash Potatoes, Broccoli And Tomato
#34 Lightening Mcqueen, Guido, Luigi And Mater From Cars. Grass Fed Beef With Rice And Veggies
#35 Ernie, Bert, Oscar The Grouch & Grover. Sticky Rice Balls Stuffed With Shredded Lamb, Peas, Spinach And Carrots
#36 Chuckles The Clown From Toy Story 3. Panna Cotta (made With Coconut Sugar) And Fruit
#37 Michael Jackson. Black Bean Noodles With Mash Potato
#38 Donald, Dale & Mike Tsum Tsum. Our Healthy Version Of The Freakshake. Spelt Baked Donuts With Raspberry, Blueberry And Chia Seed Smoothie
#39 Hamster From Zootopia. Spelt Cupcake With Strawberries And Melon
#40 Hank From Finding Dory. Marinated Octopus With Red Capsicum And Lime
#41 Essie From Toy Story. Hidden Vegetable Nepoletana Sauce With Fettuccine And Wholemeal Wrap
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us