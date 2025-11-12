The Most Feminist Poster Of 2018

by

I was inspired by Victorian book design to create a poster about the Herstory of Feminism. It features a rose tree timeline of the year women gained suffrage per country, important legislative victories in Europe and in the US, as well as milestones of key Feminist figures around the world.

As a fervent feminist, I wanted to create a beautiful piece of art that would synthesize key dates and facts and introduce some of the women that have shaped the movement or that embody feminist values. It took a while to determine the information I wanted to include and how to present it (a Jezebel journalist and women’s rights activist kindly proof read it for me) and countless hours of drawing and painting.

I obviously didn’t aim for exhaustivity but tried to include information about all waves and as many nationalities and ethnicities as possible. I hope it will make people want to learn more about Feminism and it’s historic activists and thinkers!

More info: mariedebeaucourt.com

Herstory of Feminism poster – full poster

Herstory of Feminism poster – at home

Herstory of Feminism poster – detail

Herstory of Feminism poster – detail

Herstory of Feminism poster – detail

Herstory of Feminism poster – making of

Herstory of Feminism poster – making of

