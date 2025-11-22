Save One, Ditch The Rest: Vote On 30 Tough To Traverse Scenarios

We make choices every day. What to have for breakfast, what to do after work, when to go to bed… But why don’t we get overwhelmed? Maybe it’s because we know we can always go back to something else. We can decide to do something different than usual. But what if we couldn’t? What if our decisions were final and erased the other options forever?
In this poll, you’ll get a taste of what it might feel like. There are 30 categories with four choices each, but you can only keep one and must give up the rest. Will it make you rethink how you determine the value of things, or will it be just another day in your life? Let’s see!
#1 One Fried Snack Stays, The Rest Are Bye-Bye:
Image source: Dzenina Lukac, Aurore Paiement
#2 Choose One Music Genre That Gets To Stay, While The Rest Fade Away:
Image source: Edward Eyer, Los Muertos Crew
#3 You Only Get To Travel To One Of These Cities And Get Banned From The Rest:
Image source: Chris Molloy, Aleksandar Pasaric
#4 One Amusement Park Is Kept, While The Rest Are Wiped:
Image source: Craig Adderley, Nate Biddle
#5 Choose The Form Of Entertainment That Is Worth Keeping If The Rest Disappear:
Image source: Pixabay, Dmitry Demidov
#6 Save One Singer, But We Lose The Rest:
Image source: Madonna, Britney Spears
#7 You Get One, But Never Achieve The Rest:
Image source: Pixabay, may day.ua
#8 You Get To Excel In One Trait, But Lose The Rest:
Image source: Rodolfo Quirós, Anna Shvets
#9 Keep One Memory, Forget The Rest:
Image source: Asad Photo Maldives, Pixabay
#10 You Only Get To Keep One Salad:
Image source: Kevin Malik, tom davis
#11 Keep One Fictional Character Type, The Rest Get Wiped From All Media:
Image source: Cristhian Covaleda, Steve
#12 You Have To Lose Three Of These Films To Save One:
Image source: Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures
#13 You Only Get To Visit One Of These Places And Never See The Rest:
Image source: Helena Lopes, Pixabay
#14 Save One ‘90s Boy Band, The Rest Are Gone:
Image source: New Kids On The Block, Backstreet Boys
#15 You Only Get To Attend One Type Of Event For The Rest Of Your Life:
Image source: Vishnu R Nair, Riccardo
#16 One Guilty Pleasure Can Continue, The Rest You Can Never Do Again:
Image source: Ketut Subiyanto, cottonbro studio
#17 You Can Only Keep One Dip:
Image source: Janine Speidel, RDNE Stock project
#18 Keep One Sweet-Tooth Spread, Lose The Rest:
Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV, Karola G
#19 You Can Master One Skill, But Become Incompetent At The Rest:
Image source: Diva Plavalaguna, Pixabay
#20 One Pizza Topping Gets To Stay, The Rest Are Gone:
Image source: Sydney Troxell, Snappr
#21 Try One Thrilling Experience, But Never Get To Do The Rest:
Image source: Arun Mathew, Erik Scheel
#22 Which Priceless Art Piece Would You Choose To Save?
Image source: The Museum of Modern Art, Louvre Museum
#23 You Have To Live In One Weather Type For The Rest Of Your Life:
Image source: Atlantic Ambience, Pixabay
#24 You See One Color Clearly, But Can’t Differentiate Between The Rest:
Image source: FOX ^.ᆽ.^= ∫, Deepu B Iyer
#25 Become An Expert In One Field, But Clueless In The Rest:
Image source: Yente Van Eynde, Daian Gan
#26 One Director’s Movies Stay, The Rest Disappear:
Image source: Universal Pictures, WNET
#27 You Only Get To Use One Type Of Vehicle For The Rest Of Your Life (Costs Are Unchanged):
Image source: Pixabay, Adam Dubec
#28 Keep One Sense, Lose The Rest:
Image source: Pablo Serrano, wendel moretti
#29 Save The Works Of One Classical Composer, But The Works Of The Rest Disappear Forever:
Image source: Mozarteum, Beethoven House
#30 Let’s Flip The Script! To Solve The Rest, You Must Keep One:
Image source: Chokniti Khongchum, cottonbro studio
