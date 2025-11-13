I Created A “Galaxy Shower” By Painting My Plain Bathroom Tiles

My name is Iveta Šedbarienė and I would like to show you my latest project. This is actually the biggest project that I’ve done so far!
I painted my bathroom tiles from the very beginning till the end. For my project, I used epoxy resin and it took me almost 4 months to finish it.
I hope you will enjoy my artwork and will be interested to see the whole making process!
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
And this is how it looks finished!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us