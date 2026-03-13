New Mom Finally Gets Real Sleep After Dumping The Husband Who Thought Three Hours Of Childcare Was Too Much

The first months after giving birth tend to be the toughest, as even entirely normal newborns need a lot of attention. So this can often be a pretty good test of how couples manage splitting responsibilities and helping each other.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to demand to be allowed to take naps during the day, as childcare meant she couldn’t sleep during the night. Her husband thought it was unfair, but was entirely unwilling to pay for a nanny or quit his job to help with childcare. Later, after reading through the comments, she shared what happened next.
New parents often have to deal with sleepless nights
Image credits: Slaapwijsheid.nl / unsplash (not the actual photo)
So one mom wanted to try and nap during the day
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: theroomum
Some readers needed more info
Many sided with the mom
Someone laid out the situation, as they saw it, and provided some suggestions
She shared an update on how the comments opened her eyes
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unspalsh (not the actual photo)
Image credits: theroomum
Readers shared their support for her
Follow Us