Since It’s Spring Already, Here Are Some Close-Up Shots Of Frozen Flowers In The Netherlands (13 Pics)

by

Spring is a beautiful season in the Netherlands. Every year, there are many different flowers to see and photograph. You might know me for my many years of photographing tulips. But there are so many more beautiful flowers to see in the Netherlands!

This photo series shows frozen flowers on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Betuwe area of the Netherlands, which is famous for its fruit trees. Special thanks to local Betuwe photographers that photograph this beautiful sight every year, in particular Ronald Verwijs, who pushed me to come and see (and photograph) it.

More info: albertdros.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1 Awaken

Plum blossoms awakens two hours after sunrise by the first sunlight under a blue sky.

#2 Water Spray

Water spray constantly spraying the little flower buds of pear blossoms, making the water freeze around them and also causing beautiful ice pinnacles below them.

#3 Red Dots

The little red flower buds are apple blossoms.

#4 Asleep

Here you can see how the water bulbs are still thick as this was photographed before the sun rose with temperatures still way below zero. The ice is crystal clear as you can see the little flower bud right through it.

#5 Apple Buds

I really liked the contrast between the red buds and the crystal clear ice created by the water. The red really makes it pop through the ice.

#6 Orchard

A wider view of the trees getting sprayed by the water with the first light of the day.

#7 Red Icycles

A slightly wider view of the apple blossoms.

#8 Apple Baby

Super close up of an apple blossom bud in its very early stage.

#9 In Peace

Getting very close to the little apple blossom buds where you can see how they are ‘in peace’ in their little shell of frozen water.

#10 Frozen Flower

Frozen blossoms, that actually look like just one flower on itself with the frozen structure.

#11 Frozen Half

Taken more than 2 hours after sunset when this water bulb melted halfway, exposing the flower the sun unharmed.

#12 Tie

Sometimes the ice creates spectacular structures around the flowers. In this case, it looks like a tie!

#13 Frozen Duo

Two flowers that awaken from their melted ice.

