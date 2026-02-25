Town Scandalized By Boutique Owner Whose Mugshots Show Lips Growing Each Time

Only two months have passed since the beginning of the year, yet a boutique owner has already managed to get herself arrested 11 times.
Pamela Brooke Schronce, the owner of Thomas and Turner Boutique in South Carolina, was jailed on Monday (February 23) after a buyer claimed she had scammed them out of $360.
The customer filed a report on December 10 claiming that they ordered $360 worth of items that they never received.
The 30-year-old woman was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, where another mugshot of her was taken.
Schronce is facing one count of obtaining property under false pretenses and was granted a $2,125 surety bond, as per Fox Carolina.
“The victim, just like all the others, tried repeatedly to get an answer from the suspect but eventually was blocked and they would not respond,” Sheriff Steve Mueller told the outlet.
“So, investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant on February 17, 2026 and we waited in line with all the other agencies to get her booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center.”
The boutique owner allegedly scammed dozens of customers across the state and has been released on bond each time.
In one case, a customer reportedly paid Schronce more than $920, and their items were never delivered.
Schronce has been booked in nine counties since the start of 2025. She was first arrested on January 1 in Anderson County and extradited to Fairfield County, where she was formally charged.
The boutique, which sells children and women’s clothing, is described on social media as “a boutique for trendy little babes,” a “household brand in upstate South Carolina,” and “affordable and adorable.”
However, people have been flooding the store’s comments with less favorable reviews.
“Lying is what she does best… but still not good enough to avoid jail time,” one person wrote.
“I am in Greenville Co and have been watching this unfold. I hope she gets what is coming to her,” shared another.
“So what’s next? She gets arrested every day, then bails out. What’s her punishment?” asked an additional person.
“You’d think the repeat offenses would qualify as a felony at some point,” one netizen commented.
Other commenters focused on her many mugshots, which reflect her evolving hairstyles, makeup, and seemingly unbothered facial expressions.
“I see she got extensions for this arrest/mugshot,” one commenter noted, while another asked, “Did she get lip injections too? Good gravy.”
“She’s clearly putting extra effort into her mugshots lately,” remarked a separate netizen.
Schronce’s second arrest came on January 8 after a customer told police that in April 2025 she had placed an order for a “toddler romper” valued at $36.38 but never received the product.
Three months after the purchase, the victim received “store credit” of the same value, which she reportedly used to buy a “Christmas night gown” that also never arrived.
The victim provided officials with several emails between her and the boutique owner. Schronce was charged with obtaining money or property under false tokens or letters but was released an hour later on a PR (Personal Recognizance) bond.
The 30-year-old was arrested twice on February 5. After being booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, she was released and arrested again by the Easley Police Department one hour later.
She was released on a combined $2,000 cash surety bond.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Schronce scammed at least 54 people who placed online orders but never received their items, with a total customer loss of $10,491.53, Fox Carolina reported.
Deputies said the woman repeatedly fabricated excuses to justify the missing deliveries.
On February 11, Schronce was granted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond after turning herself in in Abbeville County.
Sandi McClain, who has owned Sugar Boutique for nearly two decades, expressed concern that Schronce’s case may cause people to lose trust in boutiques across the state.
“There were so many customers that have been taken advantage of. To me that is unfathomable,” she said. “We just do not want one bad apple to ruin the rest of the bunch. We have the most loyal amazing customers ever.”
McClain added, “Our customers are everything. Clearly, they’re the reason we’re here. Never in a million years would I even imagine taking advantage. Our mission here is to spoil the customers, give them quality products.”
Schronce’s boutique, located in Belton, South Carolina, says on its website that it is “currently not accepting orders.”
Though many wondered whether Schronce had broken an infamous record with her 11 arrests, the most arrested individual appears to be Henry Earl.
The Kentucky native was jailed more than 1,500 times throughout his life, mostly for alc*hol intoxication, according to CNN.
The “record” for the most individual arrests in a shorter period of time is less clear. In Catalonia, Spain, local media reported on a man who was arrested 34 times in the first half of 2025.
