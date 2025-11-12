I Collaborated With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds On A Unique Public Artwork

by

Working together with a year 2 class at Bitterne Manor Primary School in Southampton, we created this unique public artwork which was displayed on a billboard outside their school.

More info: KevMunday.co.uk

First the class were shown one of my paintings and asked to make their own creatures in my style

Some of the kids creations, how many can you spot in the final artwork?

Some quick digital sketches before starting the artwork

The final piece! Over 20 of the kids creations were included in the crowd

Me with the billboard

Up Close…

The billboard going up…

