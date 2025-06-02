Hulu Unveils First Look at ‘King of the Hill’ Revival

Hulu’s King of the Hill revival is officially hitting the streaming platform on August 4, 2025. The beloved animated sitcom originally aired on Fox from 1997 to 2010 and followed the lives of Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his family in the fictional city of Arlen. The upcoming revival picks up after a time jump, which shows Hank and his wife, Peggy (Kathy Najimi), coming back to town after spending years in Saudi Arabia. While the couple attempts to reconnect with their old friends, their son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon), now 21, is living his dream as a chef in Dallas.
While the rest of the plot details are kept under wraps, Hulu’s updated credit sequence for the reboot subtly tracks just how much time has passed. The intro features the show’s original theme song and familiar alleyway setting, but this time around, the time-lapse shows the Hills moving out of their home and eventually returning. In addition to that, Hulu has also released the first still from the series, which depicts Bobby in his 20s posing with his now-aging parents.
The returning voice cast of the show also includes Johnny Hardwick as Dale, Stephen Root as Bill, and Lauren Tom as Connie. The reboot features the show’s original co-creators, Judge and Greg Daniels, as executive producers while Saladin Patterson acts as the showrunner.
How Hulu’s ‘King of the Hill’ Revival Handles the Time Jump
In an interview with Vulture, Judge, Daniels, and Patterson opened up about the decision to age up the show’s characters. According to them, the time jump was a way to add emotional depth to the narrative and make space for new stories. This passage of time also gives the revival a chance to address how much the world has changed since the original series ended. “We liked the idea that he (Hank) had been gone for a while,” confessed Daniels.
Patterson added that the original show portrayed Hank as a fairly neutral individual. However, when he returns to Arlen, he realizes that his old-school views no longer sit in the middle. Daniels clarified that while the revival embraces modern culture shifts, it’s not trying to make any political statements. The co-creator expressed that King of the Hill has always been a “character comedy” that revolves around the lives of the citizens of Arlen, and the revival won’t be any different.
At the same time, the show has gone through its fair share of changes. After Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Gale on the original show, passed away during the production of the reboot, the team had to find a way to respectfully move forward. Patterson reassured the fans that Gale’s farewell honors both the character and Hardwick’s legacy. The reboot also acknowledges the absence of the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty, who voiced Luanne and Lucky, respectively, by writing the couple out of Arlen.
All 10 episodes of The King of the Hill revival are set to premiere on August 4, 2025, on Hulu.
|King of the Hill
|Cast
|Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer), Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Stephen Root (Bill Dauterive), Lauren Tom (Minh, Connie), Ashley Gardner (Nancy), Toby Huss (Dale Gribble), Ronny Chieng (Kahn)
|Release Date
|August 4, 2025
|Stream On
|Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ via Star (International)
|Directed by
|Mike Judge, Greg Daniels
|Produced by
|Bandera Entertainment, 20th Television Animation
|Based On
|Original animated series by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
|Plot Summary
|Set years after the original series, the Hills return to a transformed Arlen, Texas, after working abroad. Hank grapples with modern changes, while Bobby pursues a culinary career in Dallas. The revival explores contemporary issues through the lens of the beloved characters.
|Musical Elements
|Opening and ending theme: “Yahoos and Triangles” by The Refreshments; Score by Roger Neill and others.
|Current Status
|Scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+
