Are you aware that Joan Collins is a Dame? You are now. She is officially Dame Joan Henrietta Collins, but we know her better as a talented actress and writer. She’s a woman who has been such an integral part of our lives for so long that we can’t help but wonder when she wasn’t part of the public eye. It turns out she’s had a career even longer than James Earl Jones, and he’s turning 92 at the beginning of 2023. He celebrates his 70th year as an actor in 2023, but Joan Collins has years on him. She began her career in 1946, which means 2023 is her 77th year in the public eye. So, yes, she’s an integral part of our lives. Exactly how old is Joan Collins? She’s a woman who seems ageless, but we’ll tell you now.
How Old is Joan Collins?
It’s a question her fans ask all the time. How old is Joan Collins? Well, we will share with you that she enters a brand new decade in 2023. She’ll turn 90 on May 23. The living legend was born on May 23, 1933. She was born in London, and successful parents raised her. Her mother was a teacher of dance, and her father was a talent agent. Some of his clients included people such as The Beatles. She began acting in local theater productions when she was only nine, but we imagine her family had no idea just how far her talent would take her.
What is Joan Collins’s Net Worth?
Joan Collins has been in the business for a long time. She’s made a lot of money over the years as a result. As of 2023, Joan Collins’ net worth is $20 million. She’s earned her substantial net worth through her work as an actress and through her work as an author. She’s incredibly famous, and she’s equally talented. Over the course of her career, she’s earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy, and her talent is paramount.
How Did Joan Collins Become an Actress?
She trained to be one, of course. Joan was only nine when she began landing roles on stage, and that’s when she knew acting was her career path. She began training when she was only 16. She enrolled in courses at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art as a teen and learned everything she could while there. By the time she was 17, she’d been signed to a famous studio. In those days, actresses were signed by studios. They were given jobs only by their studio and were not given creative freedom like they are now. A studio would sign an actress and put her in multiple films every year, using her talent and paying her less than she should get to make their own success grow.
She’s been in more movies than we can count, but she also made a name for herself as a columnist for The Spectator. Collins also submitted pieces for many publications outside of this one, and people love her. She’s written many lifestyle books, novels, and even her own memoir. Collins is successful enough that her fans have purchased her books more than 50 million times. To sell that many books is unbelievable.
How Many Times Has Joan Collins Been Married?
If we are correct, she’s been married five times over the years. Not all of her marriages were happy, though. It’s been alleged that her first husband, Maxwell Reed, married her after raping her in 1952. Not shockingly, their marriage did not last. They were divorced in 1956. She later married Anthony Newley in 1963. They welcomed a son and a daughter during their eight-year marriage. She divorced him in 1971. Collins married Ronald Kass in 1972, and they ended their marriage in 1983. They share a daughter. Her marriage to Peter Holm occurred in 1985, and their divorce occurred in 1987. Finally, she wed Percy Gibson in 2002. They are still married to this day.
Between marriages, however, Joan Collins dated many men. She even became pregnant by Warren Beatty – he wasn’t famous at the time – and went through with an abortion because she was worried that it would damage their careers.
Is Joan Collins Related to Jackie Collins?
Jackie Collins is a famous author who writes wonderful novels, and they are sisters. Jackie is her younger sister. Sadly, she died in 2015, and we will never get a new Jackie Collins novel again. There is some speculation about how well the sisters got along, though. When Jackie Collins died of breast cancer in 2015, her sister only learned that Jackie had breast cancer two weeks prior. She’d been going through the illness for six years at that point.
