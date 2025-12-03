How Jessica Capshaw Has Evolved Through Her Television Roles

Jessica Capshaw has quietly built one of television’s most impressive and enduring careers. While she may not always dominate headlines, Capshaw’s growing on-screen presence is undeniable. Over the years, she has consistently carved out a niche for herself, distancing herself from the shadow of her stepfather. Unbeknownst to many casual television and film audiences, Jessica Capshaw is the stepdaughter of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Jessica Capshaw, who was 15 when her mother, the former actress and painter Kate Capshaw, married Spielberg, developed a passion for acting at a young age. Although she studied English Literature, Capshaw attended London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) during the summers. Having made her acting debut in 1997, she has spent the last two decades growing her profile in film and television. With a focus on television, here’s a closer look at how Jessica Capshaw’s career has evolved through her television roles.
ER (1999)
Jessica Capshaw’s television journey began with the acclaimed medical drama ER. Before ER, she had appeared in two movies in minor roles. In ER, Capshaw was cast as Sally McKenna in the nineteenth episode (“Rites of Spring “) of season 5. Although her role was relatively small, it was a valuable learning experience. If anything, it introduced her to the pace and intensity of TV production, particularly in medical dramas. Interestingly, it didn’t take long after ER before she landed a major television role.
Odd Man Out (1999–2000)
Five months after ER, Jessica Capshaw landed a major role on ABC’s sitcom Odd Man Out. The series, which centered on a teenage boy surrounded by his sisters and female relatives, gave Capshaw a chance to showcase her comedic timing and approachable on-screen charm. Capshaw played Aunt Jordan to Erik von Detten’s 15-year-old character and his sisters. Although not the sitcom’s central character, Capshaw’s performance demonstrated an ease with humor and a natural ability to be a part of an ensemble cast. Odd Man Out was short-lived and was pulled from the air after its first season.
The Practice (2002–2004)
After Odd Man Out was canceled, Jessica Capshaw took on several roles on the big screen and in a TV movie. However, her next significant television role came in 2003 in the critically acclaimed David E. Kelley-created legal drama The Practice. She joined the cast in season 7 and remained a part of its main cast until its final season. Capshaw portrayed attorney Jamie Stringer, a young, idealistic lawyer eager to make her mark in a high-stakes law firm.
The role marked a turning point in her career. Jamie Stringer was Capshaw’s first major dramatic part, featuring a recurring arc, and it gave her room to excel with layered, morally challenging material. Over her two-year stint on the ABC show, Capshaw brought both determination and empathy to her portrayal of Jamie. Her character’s idealism clashed with the show’s darker legal realities. The role also solidified her reputation as more than just a supporting player. It also buttressed the fact that Capshaw could take on serious dramatic roles.
Grey’s Anatomy (2009–2018; 2024)
If The Practice established Jessica Capshaw as a dramatic talent, Grey’s Anatomy turned her into a household name. No stranger to ABC, Capshaw was introduced in a recurring role in season 5 as Dr. Arizona Robbins. Portraying the character as a confident and compassionate pediatric surgeon, Capshaw quickly became a fan favorite. Interestingly, her character was initially supposed to appear in three episodes. Over the years, Dr. Arizona became one of the show’s most enduring and beloved characters.
During her nearly decade-long run, Capshaw’s work helped redefine Grey’s Anatomy’s tone and message, particularly through her portrayal of one of television’s most visible LGBTQ+ characters. Her chemistry with fellow cast members, especially Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres, became one of the show’s defining relationships. Her exit after the Season 14 finale was met with controversy among fans and critics. As such, when she returned to the show in the 2024 episode “Baby Can I Hold You,” fans welcomed her back with open arms.
9-1-1: Nashville (2025)
Jessica Capshaw joined the cast of the 9-1-1 franchise in the new 2025 spin-off show 9-1-1 Nashville. Capshaw is cast as Blythe Hart, the wife of Chris O’Donnell’s lead character, Captain Don Hart. Set in Nashville, her role in the procedural drama solidifies her versatility on television, having taken on a range of characters. As yet another ABC drama, 9-1-1 Nashville adds to Jessica Capshaw’s project with the network, since her first recurring role in Odd Man Out.
