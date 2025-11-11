50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

by

It doesn’t really matter whether you believe in God or evolution, or any other kind of theory about life on Earth, it’s always interesting to imagine how the conception of animals has happened. If we would think that God created them, how did it all look? He must’ve had some reference points because conceptualizing millions of different animals is sure hard work.

Let us picture the scenario. You’re God creating animals. You’ve just conceived the world, and now you want some animals. So you start adding legs to bodies and heads to necks and tails to butts, but everything looks so…normal. So you decide to get creative. You make a bird talk, and you call it a parrot. You stick spikes on a rat and call it a hedgehog (literally a boar with a fence, ever thought about it?). And you throw a bunch of random stuff together and call it a duck-billed platypus, to add some funny animals in the mix. And slowly but surely, the animal kingdom was born.

That’s one hypothesis anyway, but take a look at these funny animal memes compiled by Bored Panda for more possible theories about the dawn of animal kind. Sorry, Darwin, your animal evolution theory is no good for cute animal memes…

#1 How Spiders Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: matt___nelson

#2 How Kittens Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Dahmerscookpot

#3 How Mosquitoes Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Elizasoul80

#4 How Bees Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#5 How Praying Mantises Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Bownuggets

#6 How Dogs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: PATAGUCCl

#7 How Pandas Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: tricycle_champ

#8 How Turkeys Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: EndhooS

#9 How Snakes Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#10 How Alligators Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: LikeAlwaysWrong

#11 How Jellyfish Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#12 How Seahorses Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: INDlAN_

#13 How Parrots Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: TheDreamGhoul

#14 How Octopuses Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: huntigula

#15 How Platypuses Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: jimmytorosian

#16 How Bats Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: tricycle_champ

#17 How Walruses Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: NoTheOtherJohn

#18 How Hippos Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: thetits

#19 How Hyenas Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Dis0beyJay

#20 How Hedgehogs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: bourgeoisalien

#21 How Cats Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: emerylord

#22 How Racoons Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: duplicitron

#23 How Snakes Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: KeetPotato

#24 How Spiders Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: imskytrash

#25 How Horses Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: DanMentos

#26 How Turtles Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Chumpstring

#27 How Pigeons Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Cpin42

#28 How Chimpanzees Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: tricycle_champ

#29 How Chihuahuas Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: fro_vo

#30 How Moles Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: trojansauce

#31 How Cats Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: KalvinMacleod

#32 How Emus Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: JhonRules

#33 How Sharks Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: SamGrittner

#34 How Tigers Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#35 How Dogs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: egg_dog

#36 How Ducks Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: audipenny

#37 How Whales Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Fred_Delicious

#38 How Foxes Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Chumpstring

#39 How Bugs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: InternetHippo

#40 How Kangaroos Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: SortaBad

#41 How Zebras Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: EndhooS

#42 How Jellyfish Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: thetits

#43 How Dogs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#44 How Penguins Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Dis0beyJay

#45 How Animals Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: MurrayOverboard

#46 How Frogs Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: maurex23

#47 How Owls Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Chumpstring

#48 How Cats Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: themiltron

#49 How Pandas Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: TheHatdog

#50 How Turtles Were Created

50 Hilarious Explanations How God Created Animals

Image source: Cpin42

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Single Dad Brings Some Pads For Teen Daughters At Family Zoo Visit, Causes Grandma’s Outburst
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
I Doodle With Shadows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Reenact “Ghost” in Hilarious Promo
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2017
“Entitled Karen Chops Down My Tree, Costs Her £500,000”
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Can You Find Momo In These Photos? (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.