Matt Dillon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Dillon

February 18, 1964

New Rochelle, New York, US

62 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Matt Dillon?

Matthew Raymond Dillon is an American actor known for his compelling portrayals of complex characters, often bringing an edgy intensity to his roles. His enduring presence in cinema spans several decades, marking him as a versatile performer.

He gained widespread recognition as a teen idol in the 1980s, particularly with his role as Dallas “Dally” Winston in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, a performance that solidified his status as a promising young talent.

Early Life and Education

Matthew Raymond Dillon was born into an Irish Catholic family in New Rochelle, New York. His homemaker mother, Mary Ellen, and portrait painter father, Paul, raised him in Mamaroneck alongside five siblings.

Dillon attended Hommocks Junior High and Mamaroneck Senior High. While cutting class, a casting director discovered him, an unexpected encounter that launched his acting career at age 15.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Matt Dillon’s public life, including a notable relationship with Cameron Diaz from 1995 to 1998. He also dated Italian actress Roberta Mastromichele for several years.

Dillon has no known children and, since 2024, has been in a relationship with Arabella Simon.

Career Highlights

Matt Dillon is recognized for starring in impactful films such as The Outsiders, Drugstore Cowboy, and There’s Something About Mary, achieving widespread acclaim. These roles showcased his ability to inhabit diverse characters, from troubled youth to comedic leads.

His versatility extends to directing and co-writing City of Ghosts, and he received an Academy Award nomination for his compelling performance in Crash, highlighting his dramatic range and critical acclaim.

Signature Quote

“One of my greatest fears is not being able to change, to be caught in a never-ending cycle of sameness. Growth is so important.”

