“Think You’ve Mastered Adulthood?”: Answer 30 Questions And See How Adult You Really Are

Remember when you thought turning 18 meant instant mastery of budgets, bills, and the mystical art of folding fitted sheets? Welp, you’ve probably already learned that there’s a bit more to mastering all that. Whether you’re color-coding three calendars or still Googling “how do I tell if milk is no longer good,” this quiz is your playful self-reflection on the so-called “adult life.”

We’ll poke at your laundry habits, parking skills, and the real reason your credit-card statement reads like a plot twist. Grab your favorite mug, settle in, and let’s find out if you’re a baby, a teen-adult, a functional human with a toolbox, or a full-blown adulting guru.

