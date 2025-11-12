Father-Of-Three Realizes He Can’t Keep Up With His Children, Transforms His Body Beyond Recognition In 6 Months

by

A 39-year-old man has decided to completely change his life around to become a better father and husband to his family. In just six months, his determination and hard work have already achieved results so unbelievable, his family hardly recognize him.

In August, Montana-based antiques dealer Jeremiah Peterson went on a backpacking trip to a mountain lake with his children. “Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again,” Jeremiah wrote on his Instagram. “I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids.”

Combining a strict keto diet and intensive regular working out regime, the man began his body transformation. “Don’t be afraid of it, don’t hide from it. Stare your fat ass in the face and choose who is going to win.” For half a year, he spent two hours hiking and an hour in the gym daily. Losing 82 pounds because of his healthy lifestyle, Jeremiah went from size 42 in jeans to a 33.

“I went from having a real dad bod to having a college kid’s physique,” Jeremiah told Daily Mail. “The weight loss made everything better, my hair and skin look healthier, you can see my jawline instead of chubby cheeks and I have abs.”

Jeremiah credits his beloved children with inspiring him to make changes to his lifestyle, and health problems, too. “It transforms not only your physical self but the way you think and feel, as well as the future you want for your family. I know if I can do it anyone can.”

Check his incredible before and after pics below!

More info: Facebook | Instagram

For a long time, antiques dealer Jeremiah Peterson neglected his body

But after one family trip, he made up his mind to change his life around

In August, Jeremiah went on a backpacking trip to a mountain lake with his children

“Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again”

“I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids”

It made Jeremiah adopt a strict keto diet and start exercising daily

In just six months, his determination and hard work have already achieved results so unbelievable, his family hardly recognize him

“I went from having a real dadbod to having a college kid’s physique”

“Since going from fat to lean it’s made everything better”

“My hair and skin look healthier, you can see my jawline instead of chubby cheeks and I have abs”

“When you see the results, you get so much more motivation week by week when looking in the mirror, it’s made me want to continue to try harder”

“My transformation happened so fast because I did the workout programme every day without any time off”

“While I’m spending up to three hours exercising, a hike doesn’t really feel like working out”

“Before I would go home and drink beer to de-stress, but now hiking relaxes me in the same way”

“It transforms not only your physical self but the way you think and feel, as well as the future you want for your family”

