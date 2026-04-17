Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

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A sense of entitlement is one of the ugliest traits anyone can have. Young or old, whatever gender you identify with, it’s never a good look. And for the most part, such an attitude ends embarrassingly for the person in question. 

This elderly lady is Exhibit A. She somehow thought it was acceptable to stand in a parking spot and “save it” for a companion. Unfortunately for her, the man who reached the space before her decided to stand his ground and refused to accept her inane behavior

The police had to be involved, which made the man feel guilty, despite being on the receiving end of threats. Scroll through to see how this story unfolds. 

Having a sense of entitlement is never a good look, regardless of your age

Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

This elderly lady is an example, as she tried to “save” a parking spot by standing in it

Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

Image credits: David Ross (not the actual photo)

The man, whom she harassed, clarified some parts of his story

Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

Image source: YungYanush

The sense of entitlement among older adults has complicated roots

It’s easy to deduce an older adult’s sense of entitlement as a byproduct of their being set in their ways. However, there are far more complicated reasons, according to licensed mental health clinician Bozhena Evans

“It can also follow that mental illness might get exacerbated, including challenges with being able to regulate one’s own nervous system, therefore exacerbating impatience and the proclivity toward a sense of entitlement,” she told Bored Panda. 

Evans added that aging often leads to feelings of vulnerability and general fragility, which can narrow the window of tolerance and the capacity for patience and flexibility in the face of rejection. 

Based on the author’s account, the elderly woman came in aggressively to the point of harassing him. It is likely why he responded the way he did, which ultimately escalated the situation to the point where law enforcement got involved. 

According to clinical psychologist and US Therapy Rooms co-founder Dr. Daniel Glazer, de-escalation is necessary in such tense scenarios by calmly stating the facts. 

“An example would be stating: ‘I recognize that it is important to you,’ and simultaneously establishing a limit: ‘However, that is how it operates here,’” he said. 

“Confrontation typically escalates situations involving older adults; however, calmly asserting limits often de-escalates these situations.”

The man’s frustrations were understandable, given that he was in a rush. However, he could’ve taken the high road and not let things blow over the way they did, which ultimately cost him the appointment.

People in the comments had mixed feelings

Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police
Man Misses Doctor’s Appointment Because He Fights An Old Lady Over Parking Spot, Involves The Police

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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