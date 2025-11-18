50 Of The Most Supportive Family Members Of LGBTQ+ Folks Right In Time For Pride Month (New Pics)

Happy Pride Month everybody! How are you celebrating this year? Are you attending your local Pride parade? Maybe you’re indulging in a little bit of innocent rainbow capitalism and buying a tote bag or some other Pride merch? Or are you baking a rainbow cake for your queer loved one?
We here at Bored Panda are celebrating this year’s Pride Month with another edition of wholesome pictures. We’re featuring awesome parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles who proved they love their LGBTQ+ family members no matter what. Love is love, right? So check out the most inspiring and heartwarming pics of family members supporting their LGBTQ+ folks. And warning – you might need a tissue if you’re an easy crier like me.
Bored Panda reached out to LGBTQ+-affirming Therapist Lisa S. Larsen, PsyD. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the role that family plays in an LGBTQ+ person’s life. She also offered some possible coping strategies for queer individuals who have been rejected by family members. Read her expert insights below!
#1 My Son’s Boyfriend Gave Me A Father’s Day Card Because I’ve Made My Home Safe For Them Both
My (adult) son’s boyfriend didn’t have a healthy or safe father, but he’s watched me with my son, and it’s given him a new way to understand families. I came home from work today to find this card and sticker waiting for me, with this message inside. It takes a lot for him to express his feelings this way, so this is a priceless gift from him. I’ve had a hard time recently, losing a woman I’ve been deeply in love with who chose a different guy who doesn’t treat her well, struggling with money, feeling embarrassed at not being able to do more for my sons, plus being in counseling as a survivor of domestic abuse from an ex who told me I’m worthless, stupid, ugly, and that I should have ended myself years ago. I’m slowly rebuilding my life, and things like this give me hope that I’m doing a good job.
Image source: Anishinaapunk
#2 Mom Says She Knew I Was Gay Before I Did. I Guffawed. She Showed Me This
Image source: jonathanrss
#3 Wishing Everyone A Supportive Grandma
Image source: Snepblep
#4 Elders Are Our Most Cherished Asset
Image source: TheOnlySuccubus
#5 Lost A Chance To Show Support With A Great Dad Joke
Image source: Netrogo
#6 You Can Tell She Gives Those Good Hugs Too
Image source: coreytimes
#7 My Dad’s Hatred For Men Got The Best Of Him
Image source: yvclu
#8 We Then Had A Frank And Open Discussion About Both Of Our Struggles And She Asked Me For Any Books She Could Read To Help Her Understand Transgender Stuff More In Order To Help Me Out
Image source: GreatCheshire
#9 So Glad He Was So Accepting
Image source: luminecity
#10 For All The Folks Asking: He Does Not Speak Chinese, And When I Told My Grandma She Said “Ah I Guess You’ll Have To Continue Being The Family Translator Then”
Image source: michaelyichao
#11 Sweet Grandma
Image source: starbrightfemme
#12 That’s So Nice
Image source: x.com
#13 A Couple At The SF Pride Parade Today
Image source: jWavA
#14 I Mean, Who Can Be Mad At An Honest Grandpa Who’s Going To Do His Darndest They Way He Knows How
Image source: genderbones
#15 These Are The Happiest Little Squirrels Ever
Image source: julesgold_
#16 Also, I Cannot State Enough How Sick Of A Response That Was In 2006 Of All Times, In Alabama Of All Places
Image source: HeavenlyGrandpa, HeavenlyGrandpa
#17 Has Been Pointed Out To Me That I Should’ve Like Asked For Some Congratulatory Cash But Oh Well
Image source: charlvickers
#18 Finally Came Out To My Grandpa And His Response Is So Sweet
Image source: tr4v4cq
#19 Grandmothers Are The Best I’m So Happy You Have A Supportive One
Image source: lily_haunter
#20 The Strudel Is The Most Important Stuff
Image source: ASTARIONN
#21 Parents Threw Him A “Gayceañera” On His 15th Birthday To Celebrate His Coming Out, And Make Him Feel More Accepted Among Family And Friends. You See? It’s Easy. All You Need Is Love
Image source: ernmanic
#22 This Is Amazing. I Say Acceptance Is A Lot. When A Person Changes, Cause It Shows They Love You For Who You Are
Image source: flvmeprincesss
#23 This Just Gave Me Energy And Warmth Like A Sun Beam! That Is So Sweet
Image source: Garrett_Watts
#24 That’s Lil Brother Love
Image source: bmoore1294
#25 My Birthday/Pride Was Cancelled, But My Whole Family Stepped Up. Without Consulting Each Other First
Image source: AerialArria
#26 My Dad’s Response To My Coming Out
Image source: PalisadePeryton
#27 He’s Trying
Image source: tesspaisan
#28 In Case Y’all Are Wondering, It’s Going Great. They Been Talking To Each Other Since We Sat Down
Image source: lutherxhughes
#29 Your Grandfather Is Epic
Image source: heyits_erik
#30 I Came Out To My Dad A Few Months Ago. We Were Talking About Gender And He Just Asked If I Was Non Binary, And I Said Yes
I was terrified because, in the past, my dad has said some very transphobic things. But a few days later, when he came to pick me up for something, he called me by my chosen name (which my mom told him). And since then he’s been trying his best to use my pronouns and he corrects himself constantly, it makes me so happy. Here’s a picture of him wearing a shirt I got him.
Image source: ramen_gurl
#31 His Sign May Be Smaller, But His Message Is Much Bigger
Image source: wordswiththeletterB
#32 Pride Gnome My Grandma Got Me
Image source: Tacticalpizzamann
#33 Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here. Happy Pride Everyone! I Put This Together For My Dad And His Husband
Image source: evanjahlynn
#34 4 Years Ago I Came Out To My Parents On Thanksgiving. I Was Horrified But My Mom’s First Response Was “When Are You Guys Getting Married?”
Image source: starstufft
#35 Look How Cute She Is! So Supportive Of Her (Many) Queer Grandchildren. No Seriously There Are Tons Of Us, Happy Pride
Image source: PunkyStarshine, PunkyStarshine
#36 Such Important Words
Image source: ida_skibenes
#37 In Honor Of Pride Month, My Brother Painted The Lesbian Flag On The Back Of His Pickup Truck
Image source: librasapphire000
#38 You Are A Lucky Guy
Image source: theFoxFisher
#39 I Came Out To My 76-Year-Old Grandpa Today
If you know me you know he is my favorite person. I was so nervous after hiding this part of me for years. His response was “you have to be you and proud to be you. I’m more proud that you told me”. I ugly cried y’all. I’m so lucky.
Image source: ravnilena
#40 Found A Roll Of Film From Pride. Got This Great Picture Of My Mom. She Has Gone To Every Pride Parade Since I Came Out! I Couldn’t Ask For A More Supportive Mom
Image source: dustin_ginsberg
#41 This Has Got To Be The Sweetest Thing Ever
Image source: JaimieCantDance
#42 I Made A Presentation To Explain My Transness To My Family
It went really well. I made the whole thing humorous, so it wouldn’t seem confrontational, but it was a great way to inform them and set boundaries. I saw an instant change in pronoun usage and a general awareness of how they treated me.
Image source: YourFriendJeebus
#43 After Coming Out As Transgender And Non-Binary, My Mother Crocheted Me A Giant Pride Flag Blanket To Show Love And Support. It’s Super Wholesome And I Love It
Image source: DrMBotha
#44 My Mom Surprised Me With The Gayest Fans During Our Mother/Son Dance At My Wedding
Image source: BowtieBoy
#45 My Girlfriend, My Mom, And I Made An Asexual Cake For Pride
Image source: BlackRabbit10
#46 My Mom And I Made Rainbow Cupcakes To Celebrate Pride Month
Image source: Mvpcat29
#47 That’s The Reaction I Want From My Parents
Image source: quenblackwell
#48 My Mom Got A Bi Scorpion Tattoo Because I’m A Scorpio, I Love Her So Much. I Don’t Even Believe In Zodiac Signs But She Does And This Almost Made Me Cry
Image source: Arno_VH1
#49 Your Parents Are Doing It Right
Image source: mandersoncooper
#50 Came Out As A Lesbian This Year. Christmas Gift From My Older Sister. It Is Safe To Say She’s Supportive
Image source: charlie-crossing
