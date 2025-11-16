Hey Pandas, What’s A Disadvantage That You Would Call A Feature?

While others believe I should have a set preference, I like that the pronunciation of my name allows for such variety and don’t mind how it gets said.

While some might say my personality makes me unable to focus I say people just have that much more fun around me.

My height. I used to be asked if I played basketball, but now I get asked to reach something off the grocery store for shorter people. I’m just glad I can help them.

Being bald. I used to be very self conscious about balding, tried to cling onto my hair for as long as I could, it never would stay in the place i wanted it to. Now I just shave it off once every 2 weeks. Instantly looks tidy, very low maintenance.

