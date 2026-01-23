100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

by

Every culture has something that makes it special. It could be ingredients distinctive to a specific region that create a trademark dish, a unique practice, or a household item you won’t find anywhere else, which is what this list is all about. 

In a recent Reddit thread, people from different countries shared the one object they had seen in their homes their entire lives. Responses ranged from pieces of furniture to cooking utensils and bathroom implements that raised questions

If you feel like this list is missing something from your country, feel free to add it in the comments!

#1 Saunas In Apartments/Flats. Finland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Downtown-Bumblebee91

#2 Tortillero, Which Is Used To Keep Tortillas Warm While You Eat. Mexico

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Mapache_villa

#3 I Guess It Would Have To Be A Central Vacuum System. It Is Built Into The House. Canada

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: amazingclrbear

#4 Pickeled Flour. Poland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Szary_Tygrys

#5 We Call It A Flessenlikker, Or Freely Translated Bottle Licker. It Is Used To Completely Scrape Bottles And Jars Empty. Netherlands

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: CharmedWoo

#6 Every Household Contains A Spice Box, And Each Family’s Mix Is Unique, Depending On Their Preference. Germany

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: IndependentTune3994

#7 Frozen Dill Or Parsley In A Plastic Ice Cream Container. Poland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: bachus_PL

#8 I’ve Only Ever Seen Dish Washer Drawers In New Zealand

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: fitful_head

#9 For Korea, Probably A Kimchi Fridge

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Awkward-Tip7248

#10 Chicken Salt For Chips. Australia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: 1TBone

#11 Drying Rack Above The Sink. Apparently Not That Common Outside The Nordics

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Downtown-Bumblebee91

#12 Clay Water Filter. Brazil

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Qudpb

#13 Bagged Milk

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Hot_Sherbet2066

#14 A Jar Of Lingonberry Jam (Preferably Rårörda Lingon, A Variant That Hasn’t Been Boiled). The Staple Condiment For, Like, Half Of All Swedish Recipes

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: chjacobsen

#15 A Coconut Grater! Every Household In Southern India Where Coconut Is A Staple Has One

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: imlieeee

#16 In Japan, Most Houses Comes With A Grill Just For Fish

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: snakesphysically

#17 St Brigid’s Cross. Ireland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Lemmy-In

#18 Copper Coffee Pot. Turkey

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Regular_Resist8018

#19 Termo Y Mate. Argentina

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Malavero

#20 Tajeen, Pronounced Ta-J-Een. Popular In Morocco, Algeria, Maybe Tunis And Libya I’m Not Sure. Traditionally, It’s Made Of Clay And Used For Cooking

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: catlady_MD

#21 A Poffertjespan To Make…..poffertjes. Tiny Dutch Pancakes That Are Consumed With Butter And Powdered Sugar

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: NorthOfTheBigRivers

#22 Royal Portraits In The Outhouse/Privy, If You Have One. Sweden

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Comprehensive_Car590

#23 Jamonero, For Cutting Iberic Ham. Most Houses Have One. Spain

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Nyami-L

#24 In The Yucatan Peninsula, We Use Something Called Lek’. It’s Made From Carved And Dried Out Fruit, And It Has A Crazyyy Insulating Power And It Dates Back All The Way To The Mayans

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Sad_Wealth6100

#25 Three Legged, Falkirk Cast Iron Potjie Pot. South Africa

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: TopIndependent2344

#26 Shared With The Neighbours: Electric Kettle With Set Temperature For Mate. Argentina

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: lolo_00_lina

#27 They’re A Bit Fancy, But An Aga Cooker. It’s Like A Range Cooker But You Don’t Turn It Off. It’s Always On And It Acts As Heating For Your Home. England

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: The-Nimbus

#28 Storm Cellars – Especially In The Midwest/Tornado Alley. USA

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Groundbreaking_Cup30

#29 Most Filipino Households Have A Water Bucket And A Dipper In The Bathroom. Even With Hand Bidets, The Timba And Tabo Are Still Commonly Used

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Herefordlol

#30 Passapomodoro … For When You Make Passata. Italy

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ipinfloi

#31 It’s Called “Molcajete” And It’s Used To Prepare Salsas And, As You Can See, Guacamole. Mexico

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Odd_Tea4945

#32 Don’t Have One At Home, But In My Grandmother’s Apartment It Does, These Are Антресоли (Mezzanines), Usually Used For Storing All Kinds Of Jams, Pickled Cucumbers And Tomatoes. Russia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: jstrglrbrnghomeboy

#33 Moka Pots Maybe. Italy

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Andrello01

#34 This To Cook Cuscuz. Brazil

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Calm_Biscotti6025

#35 Those Tiles. Portugal

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: sacadeaparas

#36 Oh! I Actually Have Something For This! This Is An “Ulu” Or “Uluaq”, Which Is Part Of Our Alaskan Eskimo Cultural Tradition. USA

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: chillyhellion

#37 A Fondue Caquelon. Switzerland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Salt-Appeal-1288

#38 I Guess It’s Teak Furniture. I Know It’s Not Really Exclusive, But Here Almost Every House Has It, And Sometimes It Becomes An Heirloom Since It Can Easily Last 100 Years. Indonesia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ChaseMeIfin

#39 Ostehøvel! It’s For Slicing Cheese. Norway

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Fragrant_Proof

#40 Separate Hot And Cold Taps In The Bathroom. UK

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ElvishMystical

#41 We Have These Switches Above All Of Our Outlets To Cut The Power To Anything Plugged In. I Grew Up In The Us And Never Seen Anything Like This Until I Moved To Aus

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: FoxForceFive_

#42 Swedish Dish Cloth. It Can Absorb Liquids 15 Times Its Own Weight

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Drejan74

#43 Danbo Cheese Is A Staple Food In All Danish Households

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Vegetable_Pay_5431

#44 Bag With Bags. Russia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: NoSection8719

#45 Kitchen Bin Has To Be Underneath The Sink, It’s A Law. If Your Bin Isn’t Under The Sink, Consider Yourself A Foreign Spy. Poland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Peterkragger

#46 Cheese Box. France

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: crazy_rocker78

#47 Garbage Disposal. USA

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: bowl_of_scrotmeal

#48 Mango Pickle Jar.. It Is Very Common In India.. Especially In Maharashtra!. India

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: viyaa_1501

#49 Little Squeegees Over Our Sinks So We Can Dry It Off After Doing Dishes. Apparently Not Something That Is Really Common Outside Of Here. Brazil

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: tiekanashiro

#50 A Baguette Box! My Parents Used To Have One Right In Front Of The Main Door; The Baker Was Delivering A Fresh One Every Morning. France

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Remote_Sugar_3237

#51 In Lao Households (Even Outside Of Lao!), You Will Always Find A Thip Khao/Rice Basket. Most Families Have A Massive One To Communal Dig Your Rice Balls Out From. Canada

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: heteroerotic

#52 Not Sure If It Is Just German, But A Dedicated Egg Boiler Complete With A Little Water Measuring Thing Is Very Common So You Can Make Your Perfect Dippy Breakfast Egg

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: lovepeacefakepiano

#53 A Bidet. But Separated From The Actual Toilet. Argentina

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: grrizo

#54 Was Almost Forgetting: For When You Make Pasta, And This Is Really Common. Italy

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ipinfloi

#55 Probably Speaking For The Entire German Speaking Region Here. Austria

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: TheOtherDezzmotion

#56 Chushkopek, Literally “Pepper-Roaster”. It’s A Uniquely Bulgarian Kitchen

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Positive-Prompt-1900

#57 Mantovarka (Manti Cooker)- Metal Steamer For Making Manti, Most Often A Beaten One Made Of Aluminium Passed On For Generations From Ussr

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: zondzondzond

#58 One For Sweeping Outdoor Areas And The Other One For Indoors. Philippines

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: alloftheabove-

#59 Egg Cutters. Not Sure If Theyre Special Anywhere Else, Have Not Seen Them Yet Outside Of My Country. Germany

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Hunter_Vertigo

#60 This Style Of Can Opener. Denmark

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Ra1d_danois

#61 Kotatsu! I Live Up North And It’s Absolutely A Must For Winter Months. Also We Live In An Older House So We Use Kerosene Heaters To Warm A Room Up. Japan

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: coffeecatmint

#62 Grew Up In East Asia And We Always Had A Rice Dispenser

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: RepresentativeNo2224

#63 Charcoal Grill On A High Rise Apartment Balcony. Brazil

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Qudpb

#64 In The South Of France (Provence More Precisely) We Have Decorative Ceramic Or Cast Iron Cicadas On The Walls

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: LordSarkastic

#65 A Home Deep-Fryer. Belgium

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Mediumtim

#66 The Daawe, It’s Used For Making Laxoox. Denmark

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ayassin02

#67 A Spianatoia, Used Either To Make Pasta Or Eat Polenta With The Whole Family. Italy

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: scrutator_tenebrarum

#68 I Didn’t Know How Common The Kartoffelharfe Is In Other Countries. You Use It To Cut Cooked Potatoes Into Thin Slices For Potato Salad Oder Roasted Potatoes. Germany

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Garagenfund

#69 Rice Washers. Brazil

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: AdFun9507

#70 “It’s A Clay Pot Used To Hold Water, And It Keeps It Very Cool And Cold. I Think Most Mexicans Have One Of These. It’s Called A Xīcālli Īhuān Ātl

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Broad_Grape2575

#71 Tostonera. It’s For Smashing Fried Plantains Before The Second Fry To Make Tostones. USA

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: EnvironmentalBat9384

#72 Some Kind Of Biltong Maker (Not Necessarily This One, Some People Have Very Rudimentary Contraptions). South Africa

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: zookuki

#73 Flowery Blankets! Every Household In India (And Probably The Entire Subcontinent) Has One Of These. India

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Traditional-Chair-39

#74 Raclette Grill. Germany

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: grumpy__g

#75 Thses Bowls. Yes, I Know, They’re Gorgeous. Portugal

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: internalerrorr

#76 I Would Be Really Surprised To Find A Finnish Household Without At Least One Of Those Bad Boys. Finland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: hannssoni

#77 I’d Say Probably A Chocolatera, It’s Used For Hot Chocolate And Agua De Panela. Colombia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Consistent_Golf6905

#78 The Egg Holder (Eierbecher). Germany

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ViftieStuff

#79 Going Out On A Limb Here, But Bush Pie Makers In Canada

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Kumanshu

#80 A Chocolate Spread Container Filled With Lard. Serbia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: markoblag

#81 Pebble Dash Everywhere! Ireland

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: jonschaff

#82 Marrow Separator, Because Only Heathens Eat Bone With The Marrow. Haven’t Seen Anyone Else Has This Outside Of Canada

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: mickmaddydog

#83 Chilean Toaster!

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: 11_16

#84 Pleated Christmas Hearts. We All Made A Ton Of These As Kids To Decorate The Christmas Tree. Denmark

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Lawless-SEA

#85 This Kind Of Washing Line. Australia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Ratty-Toohey

#86 That Jar Of Morta Sitting Next To The White Cheese. Egypt

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Neutral-Gal-00

#87 Washandje, A Washing Hand, I Have Only Seen These In The Benelux Countries. It Is A Washcloth You Can Stick Your Hand In Like A Mitten But Without The Thumb. Netherlands

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Willempie74NW

#88 The Raclette Machine, That Usually Allows To Also Make Crepes On The Up Side Of It (And Plancha). France

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Foloreille

#89 A Budare To Cook Arepas. Venezuela

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: givethebliss

#90 More Of A German Thing, But Not Unheard Of In Austria

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: ingmar_

#91 Basically Every Household In Taiwan Has One Of These Rice/Multicookers

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: mungbeans4

#92 Botijo (In The Left), To Get Some Cold Water When The Sun Is Strong And Porrón (In The Right), A Wine Decanter. Spain

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: JeshuaMorbus

#93 A Coal Scuttle / Decorative Reminder Of Coal – Even In Houses That Haven’t Seen Coal In Decades. Or At Least Something Nodding To The Mining Past. Wales

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: WelshRaider86

#94 In Argentina

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: danibuyy

#95 These Specific Corningware Dishes Are In Every House In The Us

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: alienratfiend

#96 Not Sure How Unique To Turkey This Is, But This Two Part Teapot

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: oguz279

#97 Any Filipino Household Has A Dipper. Maybe Other Countries Like In The Sea Has One Or A Dipper Of A Different Variation

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Rad_Mint17

#98 Coconut Grater. To Scrape The White Flesh Of Coconut

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: amirulirfin

#99 Ashtray. Australia

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: strawbery_milkshake

#100 The Icelandic Pancake Pan. It May Look Like Any Other Pan But Its Only Ever Supposed To Be Used For Pancakes And Nothing Else

100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Image source: Foldfish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Sarcastic ‘Texts From Your Existentialist’ That Might Make You Laugh, Then Cry (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Cartoonist Got Rejected By The New Yorker, So He Decided To Post Rejected Works For Everyone To Judge
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Cast Reaches Deal to do a Friends Reunion Special
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
Let’s Talk About Marvel Zombies
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2021
Pandas, What Does Your Pet Do Whenever They Are Bored? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Random Facts That Sound Fake But Aren’t, Shared By This Twitter Account
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025