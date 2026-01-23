100 People Share Household Items That Exist In Their Country And Almost Nowhere Else

Every culture has something that makes it special. It could be ingredients distinctive to a specific region that create a trademark dish, a unique practice, or a household item you won’t find anywhere else, which is what this list is all about.
In a recent Reddit thread, people from different countries shared the one object they had seen in their homes their entire lives. Responses ranged from pieces of furniture to cooking utensils and bathroom implements that raised questions.
If you feel like this list is missing something from your country, feel free to add it in the comments!
#1 Saunas In Apartments/Flats. Finland
Image source: Downtown-Bumblebee91
#2 Tortillero, Which Is Used To Keep Tortillas Warm While You Eat. Mexico
Image source: Mapache_villa
#3 I Guess It Would Have To Be A Central Vacuum System. It Is Built Into The House. Canada
Image source: amazingclrbear
#4 Pickeled Flour. Poland
Image source: Szary_Tygrys
#5 We Call It A Flessenlikker, Or Freely Translated Bottle Licker. It Is Used To Completely Scrape Bottles And Jars Empty. Netherlands
Image source: CharmedWoo
#6 Every Household Contains A Spice Box, And Each Family’s Mix Is Unique, Depending On Their Preference. Germany
Image source: IndependentTune3994
#7 Frozen Dill Or Parsley In A Plastic Ice Cream Container. Poland
Image source: bachus_PL
#8 I’ve Only Ever Seen Dish Washer Drawers In New Zealand
Image source: fitful_head
#9 For Korea, Probably A Kimchi Fridge
Image source: Awkward-Tip7248
#10 Chicken Salt For Chips. Australia
Image source: 1TBone
#11 Drying Rack Above The Sink. Apparently Not That Common Outside The Nordics
Image source: Downtown-Bumblebee91
#12 Clay Water Filter. Brazil
Image source: Qudpb
#13 Bagged Milk
Image source: Hot_Sherbet2066
#14 A Jar Of Lingonberry Jam (Preferably Rårörda Lingon, A Variant That Hasn’t Been Boiled). The Staple Condiment For, Like, Half Of All Swedish Recipes
Image source: chjacobsen
#15 A Coconut Grater! Every Household In Southern India Where Coconut Is A Staple Has One
Image source: imlieeee
#16 In Japan, Most Houses Comes With A Grill Just For Fish
Image source: snakesphysically
#17 St Brigid’s Cross. Ireland
Image source: Lemmy-In
#18 Copper Coffee Pot. Turkey
Image source: Regular_Resist8018
#19 Termo Y Mate. Argentina
Image source: Malavero
#20 Tajeen, Pronounced Ta-J-Een. Popular In Morocco, Algeria, Maybe Tunis And Libya I’m Not Sure. Traditionally, It’s Made Of Clay And Used For Cooking
Image source: catlady_MD
#21 A Poffertjespan To Make…..poffertjes. Tiny Dutch Pancakes That Are Consumed With Butter And Powdered Sugar
Image source: NorthOfTheBigRivers
#22 Royal Portraits In The Outhouse/Privy, If You Have One. Sweden
Image source: Comprehensive_Car590
#23 Jamonero, For Cutting Iberic Ham. Most Houses Have One. Spain
Image source: Nyami-L
#24 In The Yucatan Peninsula, We Use Something Called Lek’. It’s Made From Carved And Dried Out Fruit, And It Has A Crazyyy Insulating Power And It Dates Back All The Way To The Mayans
Image source: Sad_Wealth6100
#25 Three Legged, Falkirk Cast Iron Potjie Pot. South Africa
Image source: TopIndependent2344
#26 Shared With The Neighbours: Electric Kettle With Set Temperature For Mate. Argentina
Image source: lolo_00_lina
#27 They’re A Bit Fancy, But An Aga Cooker. It’s Like A Range Cooker But You Don’t Turn It Off. It’s Always On And It Acts As Heating For Your Home. England
Image source: The-Nimbus
#28 Storm Cellars – Especially In The Midwest/Tornado Alley. USA
Image source: Groundbreaking_Cup30
#29 Most Filipino Households Have A Water Bucket And A Dipper In The Bathroom. Even With Hand Bidets, The Timba And Tabo Are Still Commonly Used
Image source: Herefordlol
#30 Passapomodoro … For When You Make Passata. Italy
Image source: ipinfloi
#31 It’s Called “Molcajete” And It’s Used To Prepare Salsas And, As You Can See, Guacamole. Mexico
Image source: Odd_Tea4945
#32 Don’t Have One At Home, But In My Grandmother’s Apartment It Does, These Are Антресоли (Mezzanines), Usually Used For Storing All Kinds Of Jams, Pickled Cucumbers And Tomatoes. Russia
Image source: jstrglrbrnghomeboy
#33 Moka Pots Maybe. Italy
Image source: Andrello01
#34 This To Cook Cuscuz. Brazil
Image source: Calm_Biscotti6025
#35 Those Tiles. Portugal
Image source: sacadeaparas
#36 Oh! I Actually Have Something For This! This Is An “Ulu” Or “Uluaq”, Which Is Part Of Our Alaskan Eskimo Cultural Tradition. USA
Image source: chillyhellion
#37 A Fondue Caquelon. Switzerland
Image source: Salt-Appeal-1288
#38 I Guess It’s Teak Furniture. I Know It’s Not Really Exclusive, But Here Almost Every House Has It, And Sometimes It Becomes An Heirloom Since It Can Easily Last 100 Years. Indonesia
Image source: ChaseMeIfin
#39 Ostehøvel! It’s For Slicing Cheese. Norway
Image source: Fragrant_Proof
#40 Separate Hot And Cold Taps In The Bathroom. UK
Image source: ElvishMystical
#41 We Have These Switches Above All Of Our Outlets To Cut The Power To Anything Plugged In. I Grew Up In The Us And Never Seen Anything Like This Until I Moved To Aus
Image source: FoxForceFive_
#42 Swedish Dish Cloth. It Can Absorb Liquids 15 Times Its Own Weight
Image source: Drejan74
#43 Danbo Cheese Is A Staple Food In All Danish Households
Image source: Vegetable_Pay_5431
#44 Bag With Bags. Russia
Image source: NoSection8719
#45 Kitchen Bin Has To Be Underneath The Sink, It’s A Law. If Your Bin Isn’t Under The Sink, Consider Yourself A Foreign Spy. Poland
Image source: Peterkragger
#46 Cheese Box. France
Image source: crazy_rocker78
#47 Garbage Disposal. USA
Image source: bowl_of_scrotmeal
#48 Mango Pickle Jar.. It Is Very Common In India.. Especially In Maharashtra!. India
Image source: viyaa_1501
#49 Little Squeegees Over Our Sinks So We Can Dry It Off After Doing Dishes. Apparently Not Something That Is Really Common Outside Of Here. Brazil
Image source: tiekanashiro
#50 A Baguette Box! My Parents Used To Have One Right In Front Of The Main Door; The Baker Was Delivering A Fresh One Every Morning. France
Image source: Remote_Sugar_3237
#51 In Lao Households (Even Outside Of Lao!), You Will Always Find A Thip Khao/Rice Basket. Most Families Have A Massive One To Communal Dig Your Rice Balls Out From. Canada
Image source: heteroerotic
#52 Not Sure If It Is Just German, But A Dedicated Egg Boiler Complete With A Little Water Measuring Thing Is Very Common So You Can Make Your Perfect Dippy Breakfast Egg
Image source: lovepeacefakepiano
#53 A Bidet. But Separated From The Actual Toilet. Argentina
Image source: grrizo
#54 Was Almost Forgetting: For When You Make Pasta, And This Is Really Common. Italy
Image source: ipinfloi
#55 Probably Speaking For The Entire German Speaking Region Here. Austria
Image source: TheOtherDezzmotion
#56 Chushkopek, Literally “Pepper-Roaster”. It’s A Uniquely Bulgarian Kitchen
Image source: Positive-Prompt-1900
#57 Mantovarka (Manti Cooker)- Metal Steamer For Making Manti, Most Often A Beaten One Made Of Aluminium Passed On For Generations From Ussr
Image source: zondzondzond
#58 One For Sweeping Outdoor Areas And The Other One For Indoors. Philippines
Image source: alloftheabove-
#59 Egg Cutters. Not Sure If Theyre Special Anywhere Else, Have Not Seen Them Yet Outside Of My Country. Germany
Image source: Hunter_Vertigo
#60 This Style Of Can Opener. Denmark
Image source: Ra1d_danois
#61 Kotatsu! I Live Up North And It’s Absolutely A Must For Winter Months. Also We Live In An Older House So We Use Kerosene Heaters To Warm A Room Up. Japan
Image source: coffeecatmint
#62 Grew Up In East Asia And We Always Had A Rice Dispenser
Image source: RepresentativeNo2224
#63 Charcoal Grill On A High Rise Apartment Balcony. Brazil
Image source: Qudpb
#64 In The South Of France (Provence More Precisely) We Have Decorative Ceramic Or Cast Iron Cicadas On The Walls
Image source: LordSarkastic
#65 A Home Deep-Fryer. Belgium
Image source: Mediumtim
#66 The Daawe, It’s Used For Making Laxoox. Denmark
Image source: ayassin02
#67 A Spianatoia, Used Either To Make Pasta Or Eat Polenta With The Whole Family. Italy
Image source: scrutator_tenebrarum
#68 I Didn’t Know How Common The Kartoffelharfe Is In Other Countries. You Use It To Cut Cooked Potatoes Into Thin Slices For Potato Salad Oder Roasted Potatoes. Germany
Image source: Garagenfund
#69 Rice Washers. Brazil
Image source: AdFun9507
#70 “It’s A Clay Pot Used To Hold Water, And It Keeps It Very Cool And Cold. I Think Most Mexicans Have One Of These. It’s Called A Xīcālli Īhuān Ātl
Image source: Broad_Grape2575
#71 Tostonera. It’s For Smashing Fried Plantains Before The Second Fry To Make Tostones. USA
Image source: EnvironmentalBat9384
#72 Some Kind Of Biltong Maker (Not Necessarily This One, Some People Have Very Rudimentary Contraptions). South Africa
Image source: zookuki
#73 Flowery Blankets! Every Household In India (And Probably The Entire Subcontinent) Has One Of These. India
Image source: Traditional-Chair-39
#74 Raclette Grill. Germany
Image source: grumpy__g
#75 Thses Bowls. Yes, I Know, They’re Gorgeous. Portugal
Image source: internalerrorr
#76 I Would Be Really Surprised To Find A Finnish Household Without At Least One Of Those Bad Boys. Finland
Image source: hannssoni
#77 I’d Say Probably A Chocolatera, It’s Used For Hot Chocolate And Agua De Panela. Colombia
Image source: Consistent_Golf6905
#78 The Egg Holder (Eierbecher). Germany
Image source: ViftieStuff
#79 Going Out On A Limb Here, But Bush Pie Makers In Canada
Image source: Kumanshu
#80 A Chocolate Spread Container Filled With Lard. Serbia
Image source: markoblag
#81 Pebble Dash Everywhere! Ireland
Image source: jonschaff
#82 Marrow Separator, Because Only Heathens Eat Bone With The Marrow. Haven’t Seen Anyone Else Has This Outside Of Canada
Image source: mickmaddydog
#83 Chilean Toaster!
Image source: 11_16
#84 Pleated Christmas Hearts. We All Made A Ton Of These As Kids To Decorate The Christmas Tree. Denmark
Image source: Lawless-SEA
#85 This Kind Of Washing Line. Australia
Image source: Ratty-Toohey
#86 That Jar Of Morta Sitting Next To The White Cheese. Egypt
Image source: Neutral-Gal-00
#87 Washandje, A Washing Hand, I Have Only Seen These In The Benelux Countries. It Is A Washcloth You Can Stick Your Hand In Like A Mitten But Without The Thumb. Netherlands
Image source: Willempie74NW
#88 The Raclette Machine, That Usually Allows To Also Make Crepes On The Up Side Of It (And Plancha). France
Image source: Foloreille
#89 A Budare To Cook Arepas. Venezuela
Image source: givethebliss
#90 More Of A German Thing, But Not Unheard Of In Austria
Image source: ingmar_
#91 Basically Every Household In Taiwan Has One Of These Rice/Multicookers
Image source: mungbeans4
#92 Botijo (In The Left), To Get Some Cold Water When The Sun Is Strong And Porrón (In The Right), A Wine Decanter. Spain
Image source: JeshuaMorbus
#93 A Coal Scuttle / Decorative Reminder Of Coal – Even In Houses That Haven’t Seen Coal In Decades. Or At Least Something Nodding To The Mining Past. Wales
Image source: WelshRaider86
#94 In Argentina
Image source: danibuyy
#95 These Specific Corningware Dishes Are In Every House In The Us
Image source: alienratfiend
#96 Not Sure How Unique To Turkey This Is, But This Two Part Teapot
Image source: oguz279
#97 Any Filipino Household Has A Dipper. Maybe Other Countries Like In The Sea Has One Or A Dipper Of A Different Variation
Image source: Rad_Mint17
#98 Coconut Grater. To Scrape The White Flesh Of Coconut
Image source: amirulirfin
#99 Ashtray. Australia
Image source: strawbery_milkshake
#100 The Icelandic Pancake Pan. It May Look Like Any Other Pan But Its Only Ever Supposed To Be Used For Pancakes And Nothing Else
Image source: Foldfish
Follow Us