5 House Of The Dragon Characters Who Deserved Better

House of the Dragon season 1 had several characters whose actions and inactions catalyzed the events for the inevitable Dance of the Dragon. The season had its fair share of main, recurring, and guest characters who were introduced, and some killed off at various points in the story. Yet, some of these characters were often at the receiving end of others’ decisions and actions.
At various points in the season’s plot, viewers couldn’t help but sympathize with the plights of these characters. However, Westeros is not a place for the fainthearted, with alliances, betrayals, and counter-betrayals occurring at every turn. Whether in the form of betrayal or disrespect, here are 6 House of the Dragon characters who deserved better.
5. Princess Rhaenys
House of the Dragon‘s opening scene tells the story, with Princess Rhaenyra as its narrator, of how King Viserys Targaryen became King. Having lost his two sons, an old King Jaehaerys I Targaryen was searching for an heir. After convening the Great Council and listening to 14 succession claims, the choice was narrowed down to two – Princess Rhaenys, his eldest descendant, and her younger cousin Viserys Targaryen, the King’s oldest male descendant.
Rhaenys lost to her younger cousin Viserys because she was a woman. After losing his wife and male heir, King Viserys named Princess Rhaenyra his true heir. While the opening scenes of HOTD made it look like a woman is forbidden to sit on the Iron Throne, a decade later, King Viserys boldly named his daughter as heir. Rhaenys retreats to Driftmark with her husband and is almost forgotten as a once powerful Targaryen. Even when her husband Corlys was wounded in the Stepstones, save for Daemon’s beheading of Ser Vaemond, Rhaenys almost again lost her claim to Driftmark. However, the showrunners somewhat redeem her image when she rides on Meleys to disrupt Aegon’s coronation – a much-needed reminder that she’s a Targaryen!
4. Queen Aemma
Nine years into King Viserys reign as King, HOTD audiences are introduced to a pregnant Queen Aemma. Ensuing conversations reveal she has conceived severally in the past and has been unable to birth a male heir to the throne. However, Aemma quickly comes off as a noble Queen and dedicated mother, who, fully aware of her responsibility, submitted her body and “royal womb” to produce an heir. Queen Aemma and King Viserys seem to have a close relationship, evident in a conversation when she tells her husband, the King, that the pregnancy would be her last. While Viserys never objects to her decision, he’s more than certain the child in Queen Aemma’s womb is his long-awaited heir – to which he organizes a tourney to celebrate.
Things take a turn when Queen Aemma goes into labor. Informed by the Maester that the situation is dire, King Viserys is told to choose between saving Queen Aemma or the child. With Aemma’s life hanging on Viserys’ decision, the Queen pleads with her husband to choose her and save her life. Viserys, convinced his long-awaited heir has finally come, sacrifices his wife and Queen. In her final moments, and even for many viewers, Queen Aemma was treated as though she only existed as a baby-making machine.
3. Ser Laenor Velaryon
In Westeros, marriages are used to strengthen bloodlines and create alliances between Houses. King Viserys offering Princess Rhaenyra to Ser Laenor Velaryon wasn’t a strange action, especially as it was necessary to placate an angered Lord Corlys Velaryon. However, it was evident from the start that there was no love between Rhaenyra and Laenor, but they came together as a form of duty.
Before the talks of marriage alliances, Ser Laenor Velaryon is portrayed as a skilled knight and soldier at the forefront of the fight against the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones. After marriage and his relocation to King’s Landing, Ser Laenor comes off as weak. Unable to father any of Rhaenyra’s children, he doesn’t fight to defend his honor and that of his claimed children whenever the issue of illegitimacy arises. He seems comfortable drinking and visiting brothels with his lover Ser Qarl Correy.
Although he expresses his boredom in King’s Landing and misses the sea and combat, his behavior would make anyone question if he’s truly a Knight. Laenor also chooses to run away from his duty as husband and heir of Driftmark to live in far away Essos with his lover. His attitude and choices towards the end of season 1 betray the gallant warrior viewers were introduced to at the beginning.
2. Princess Rhaenyra’s Children
After the 10-year time jump, Princess Rhaenyra has given birth to three children – Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon. However, they all lack the characteristic Valyrian platinum hair. At any given opportunity, the trio is humiliated by their uncles, Prince Aegon and Prince Aemond. Things get worse as they grow older as they become contenders for the throne. Jacaerys, the older son and Rhaenyra’s heir, isn’t given the respect he deserves, with half the kingdom disputing his mother’s claim to the throne and others seeing him as a bastard. Vhagar kills Lucerys after Prince Aemond pursues and taunts him. Ultimately, the disrespect and humiliation that Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey experience in House of the Dragon season 1 was caused by their mother’s decision to choose Ser Harwin Strong as her sexual mate and Ser Laenor Velaryon as her husband.
1. Prince Daemon
Daemon Targaryen had no problem playing the antihero in House of the Dragon season 1. As such, it may come as a surprise he’ll make this list. Hate or love him, Daemon’s ruthlessness has earned him the kind of respect and fear his older brother, King Viserys, seemed to lack. Although he comes off as independent and self-reliant, Daemon cares deeply for Rhaenyra and his brother, King Viserys, as far as what we were shown in House of the Dragon season 1. Not one to easily let his emotions get the best of him, Daemon lets his guard down in the last episode when Rhaenyra reveals Aegon the Conqueror’s dream as told by her late father.
Enraged, Daemon chokes Rhaenyra, but it’s evident the source of his anger isn’t directed at Rhaenyra; Daemon feels betrayed by his brother. Throughout the time Queen Aemma sought to produce a male heir, Daemon, as Viserys’ younger brother was heir to the Iron Throne. King Viserys’ failure to tell House of the Dragon‘s Daemon about Aegon the Conqueror’s dream meant he never truly considered Daemon a worthy heir, to receive a secret that has been passed down for generations. In House of the Dragon season 1, Daemon had his shortcomings, but being sidelined by his brother, one whom he loved, justified his anger.
