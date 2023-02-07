Top Five Moments In The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Video game adaptations are on a roll! Will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves continue that streak? The official synopsis reads:
“In the Kingdom of Izmer, wizards use their magic to rule the land. The Young Empress Savina (Thora Birch) desires to use magic for good, but the evil Profion (Jeremy Irons) plans to utilize his powers to usurp the throne from Savina and subject the Kingdom to totalitarian rule. Profion gains control of the kingdom’s golden dragons, while Savina sets out to win control of the even more powerful red dragons, gaining the alliance of a motley group of individuals along the way.”
The new film has an all-star cast that’s spearheaded by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page. Based on the trailer, this looks like a solid video game adaptation. The visuals look great, and some of the performances are cool, but there’s a shaking “been there, done that” feeling with the trailer. Of course, there’s no way to truly judge the film without seeing it first. Nevertheless, here are the top five moments of the latest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer:
Holga the Barbarian Kicks Some Major Butt
Admittedly, I’m not too familiar with the Dungeons & Dragons video games. However, the trailers look promising enough to pique my interest. Part of that is due to the action-packed and fun opening that presents Michelle Rodriguez’s Holga the Barbarian as a major badass. The actress seems very comfortable in her role due to Rodriguez’s experience in the action genre. Everything appears smooth and light-hearted. Sure, the action doesn’t seem as if it’ll match the quality of John Wick or The Raid, but it doesn’t have to. As long as the action is fun, then the movie should be fine. Chris Pine’s comedic banner throughout the scene elevates it. For one, it helps establish both characters’ personalities, and it gives Pine a chance to rely on the comedic chops that have served him well in the past. A fun opening sequence that gets you ready for the remaining trailer.
Credit: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Follow Me To The Orifice
This scene continues the comedic energy that’s been the trailer’s highlight. More importantly, it invites audiences to such an intriguing world. What is the Orifice? If you played the video games, you could answer that question quickly, but the trailer does a great job of displaying the unique world of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The visuals aren’t too shabby, and the story’s base comes across as pretty solid in the trailers. This scene does enough to get you curious about this world, yet it helps showcase the dynamic between the characters as well.
I Lost Everything That Mattered To Me
And here’s the heart of the story. Great action and cool characters are always positive; however, no film is good without a strong protagonist leading the charge. This moment shows that Dungeons & Dragons isn’t just about the action. Too many times, stories of this nature rely heavily on action and fantastical elements to carry a film, not understanding that a story arc is vital for audiences to get invested in the journey. Chris Pine’s comedic quips have been fun in the trailer thus far, but it’s great that his character has some depth to him within the feature.
Credit: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
A Fiery Dragon Chases Down The Heroes
This film is called Dungeons & Dragons, though surprisingly, there’s been a notable lack of dragons. Either way, the three dragons presented have been cool to see. The special effects here are top-notch, though admittedly, it’s disappointing that the dragons presented are only there to attack the heroes. It’s generic for a film like this, but it doesn’t mean that fun can’t be had with what’s been shown thus far. What stands out most is the possible death of one of the core cast members. It would make the adventure more unpredictable if someone notable died. Though it’s highly doubtful that Chris Pine’s character would be one of them.
Triggered The Mechanism
There hasn’t been much talk about the other characters besides Edgin the Bard and Holga the Barbarian. Regé-Jean Page’s Xenk the Paladin is a fun counterbalance to the comedic characters, and this scene helps highlight that. It also shows that for a film that’s reportedly budgeted at $45 million, it doesn’t look too bad overall. Granted, some of the visuals look cartoonish, but nothing embarrassing overall.
Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?
Click on a star to rate it!
/ 5.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.