Here’s Why Hocus Pocus 3 Probably Won’t Work

There are some folks arguing for the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3 movie and it’s not at all surprising to find that they have reason to think that it could happen if anyone was interested. Right now it doesn’t appear that anything is in the works, and to be honest there’s not much reason to think that it will happen any time soon. But the post-credits scene at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 made it clear that there is another black flame candle, meaning that there is another way to bring the Sanderson sisters back. Fans who want Hocus Pocus 3 believe that a third story could focus on fixing what many found was wrong with the second movie, since like it or not, there was plenty that didn’t fit since the first movie was still a bit campy and goofy, but it depicted the three women in a manner that was more fitting for their status as witches. Their sheer evil nature, such as consuming the souls of children, was what made them so effective, which is why the second movie was somewhat confusing seeing how they abandoned that goal to become supremely powerful instead. This wouldn’t have been too bad, but the fact that they didn’t remember anything of what had happened before, and the fact that they eventually became rather sappy versions of their former selves that made certain the sequel did not work.
The Sanderson Sisters Don’t Have the Same Edge They Had in the First Movie
Hocus Pocus 2 showed that all three sisters had lost the edge they had in the original movie since they were positively evil to start with regardless of this being a Disney movie. At one time, these three ladies were a little bit terrifying since, despite the comical aspect that had been given to them, the story made it clear that they were repellent and irredeemable in just about every way since they were happy to be evil servants that were out to harm children in order to extend their own lives.
Will Hocus Pocus 3 Be Able to Get The Sisters Back on Track?
If anyone remembers, in the first film, they were pleased as punch to see a neighborhood man dressed as Lucifer since they believed that he was their beloved master and that his home was a torture chamber. This was a bit dark for a Disney movie but it wasn’t so far out of bounds that it would have been an issue. Hocus Pocus 2 turned the sisters into a joke as they apparently remembered next to nothing of the world despite having seen a lot of the same things when they were summoned by the original black flame candle years before. It’s understandable how several things would be new and unknown to them, but the second movie almost felt like a retcon of the first with a heavy dose of amnesia being given to the witches. One has to wonder what Hocus Pocus 3 would do, and if it would incorporate everything that’s happened since the second movie was released.
Hocus Pocus 3 Can Take Them Back to Their Roots, But Is It Too Late For That?
Taking the witches back to their evil roots while still being mentors to the three young witches from the second movie is a thin thread that could work, but will still be quite a reach. Going from evil to regret and then back to evil will feel like a confusing rollercoaster ride that isn’t bound to end well since the backtracking maneuver will imply a giant ‘oops’ that was made. If anything keeps Hocus Pocus 3 from being made this should be one of the key elements simply because it means that the Sanderson sisters weren’t exactly dedicated characters that were bound to stick to any one particular way of life. A lot of people would argue that change and development are necessary and possible, but when made in this manner it is a bit hokey.
This Story Ran its Course in the First Movie
Quite honestly the first movie told the story in a way that felt complete. But somehow, some way, the powers that be felt that a second movie was needed, and Hocus Pocus 2 was the result. It’s true that Hocus Pocus 3 might have a chance of being made, but it doesn’t sound as though anyone is rushing to make it. That could change in the months to come, but for now, it might be best to leave it be.