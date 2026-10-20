“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

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Depending on where you live, many visual aspects of your home, yard or property might actually be regulated by some neighborhood association, including the dreaded HOA. So some folks get creative when push comes to shove.

After being confronted by his home owners association (HOA) over his sunflowers, a man turned to a lawyer for help. Their contract was extensive and quite specific so he rolled up his sleeves and decided to find a loophole. When ensued was a masterful use of malicious compliance.

Being told by strangers that you can’t grow something is infuriating

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

Emrecan Dora / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

So one man got creative to get around his HOA

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

u/MeowSchwitzInThere

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

K Adams / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The netizen who posted the story chatted with some of the readers

“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying
“This Is America And I Should Be Able To Plant Sunflowers”: Man Makes HOA Change Their Rules By Being Annoying

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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