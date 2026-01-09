This Artist Drew One Visual Pun A Day For Inktober, And The Results Are Brilliant (31 Pics)

Artist and illustrator Tyler Creswell (aka Comedy Viking) set himself a deceptively simple creative challenge: one illustration a day for 31 days, each built around a clean, clever visual pun. The result is a month-long sprint of sharp ideas that turns everyday phrases into literal, ironic, and occasionally absurd images where you see them first, and then fully get the joke half a second later.
If the name rings a bell, Creswell has previously shared his pun-filled Viking comics on Bored Panda. These groan-worthy comics, following the adventures of the Viking ‘Lars,’ feature hilarious wordplay and crisp linework, and have earned Creswell a loyal following.
Scroll down to see all 31 illustrations from Comedy Viking’s Inktober series and let us know in the comments which pun lands best!
If you want to follow the comic adventures of Lars, you can do so on Comedy Viking’s Instagram page and website.
More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com | reddit.com
This time, the format is different, and the constraint is the point. Inktober is a month-long drawing challenge created by artist Jake Parker back in 2009, designed to help artists build stronger drawing habits.
Participants typically create and share an ink drawing each day throughout October, often following a list of prompts.
Working purely using black ink, Creswell leans into a minimalist, almost instructional look that puts the concept front and center.
Across the set, familiar themes such as bodies, mortality, animals, and pop culture get filtered through dry humor and tight visual logic.
Each image works as a standalone gag, but together they read like a cohesive catalogue of how far you can push a simple idea when you commit to showing up every day.
