People Are Cracking Up At These 67 Spot-On Tweets About Winter

The winter season can be a magical time when you spend lots of time with your loved ones while watching the cozy snowfall outside. It can also be harsh, depressing, and devastatingly cold. So, it only makes sense that people embrace humor as they desperately wait for spring.
Bored Panda has compiled this list of funny tweets about winter that are beyond relatable. Scroll down for a good laugh, and remember to stay warm, no matter where you are.
#1
Image source: uxorious100
#2
Image source: nicdarko
#3
Image source: HumansNoContext
The autumn and winter seasons can be tough, and not just due to the cold (although that certainly doesn’t help).
Some people suffer from seasonal depression, also known as the winter blues or seasonal affective disorder (poetically abbreviated as SAD), which makes this period of time particularly challenging.
#4
Image source: JadeDaGem
#5
Image source: Kristen_Arnett
#6
Image source: SheikhSheroze
This disorder typically begins and ends at about the same time every year. Most people experience it at the start of autumn and throughout the winter months. Often, SAD resolves itself during spring and summer.
However, less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer, resolving itself in autumn and winter, Mayo Clinic notes.
#7
Image source: hassanrahim
#8
Image source: 9GAG
#9
Image source: RealRodLacroix
Seasonal affective disorder has various symptoms, including having low energy, feeling sluggish, losing interest in activities you usually enjoy, and feeling down or listless nearly every day.
You might also have trouble concentrating, feel hopeless, worthless, or guilty, have issues with sleeping too much, or overeating.
Furthermore, it’s possible that you might feel anxious, irritable, agitated, and experience insomnia and poor appetite during summer-onset SAD.
#10
Image source: DARUSSIANBADGER
#11
Image source: MeganBitchell
#12
Image source: mixedgrass666
To put it simply, even though researchers don’t exactly know what causes SAD, it’s speculated that the reduced level of sunlight in autumn and winter, and changes to your serotonin and melatonin levels, are to blame.
Some factors that are likely to increase your risk of SAD include things like having a family history of seasonal depression, living far from the equator, low levels of vitamin D, and having major depression or bipolar disorder.
#13
Image source: kirawontmiss
#14
Image source: GraysonDolan
#15
Image source: heavenbrat
Generally speaking, you should go see a doctor if your seasonal affective disorder affects your daily life and you can’t find the motivation to do the things that you usually do.
What’s more, you should seek help if your sleep patterns and appetite are impacted, or if you constantly feel hopeless.
#16
Image source: VFinnishProbs
#17
Image source: nienna121
#18
Image source: lindseyyok
There are various ways to treat SAD, including light therapy (aka phototherapy), psychotherapy, and medications. Though it might not be possible to prevent seasonal depression, you can take steps to manage your symptoms and stop them from getting worse.
“You may be able to head off serious changes in mood, appetite and energy levels, as you can predict the time of the year in which these symptoms may start. Treatment can help prevent complications, especially SAD if it is diagnosed and treated before symptoms get bad.”
#19
Image source: jzux
#20
Image source: questionableway
#21
Image source: jubunnies
The NHS explains that light therapy means using a bright light (aka a SAD lamp or light box) to simulate daylight in winter. Typically, these lights are bright (over 10,000 lux) and UV-free.
Whatever you do, it’s absolutely fundamental that you remember to take care of your physical, mental, and emotional well-being every day.
This means getting regular exercise, going outside to get as much natural daylight as you can, and staying in contact with your family and friends.
#22
Image source: INDIEWASHERE
#23
Image source: amandabb__
#24
Image source: hayleyrFoto
You also have to put in the effort to keep up with your usual activities. Discipline and routine are helpful here. What’s more, try to stick to a regular sleeping schedule: get up and wake up at the same time every day.
In the meantime, avoid things like drinking or misusing substances, and overusing electronic devices before bed.
Steer clear of unhealthy foods, sedentary activities, and isolating yourself socially.
#25
Image source: bushcamp2
#26
Image source: toothwaves
#27
Image source: MsNewYorkTimes
Which of these tweets and memes did you find the funniest and most relatable, and why? What do you enjoy most about the winter season? What are your favorite winter activities? On the other hand, what do you dislike about the season?
Are you impatiently waiting for spring like we are? Let us know.
#28
Image source: fembotic
#29
Image source: GordonMaw
#30
Image source: SoVeryBritish
#31
Image source: PaulSkallas
#32
Image source: rebane2001
#33
Image source: systole_
#34
Image source: xxoorita
#35
Image source: JonHansenTalks
#36
Image source: elliemidds
#37
Image source: leolaughhhhhh
#38
Image source: Howlingmutant0
#39
Image source: CaffeinatedLiha
#40
Image source: BarstoolBigCat
#41
Image source: glitchu__
#42
Image source: IamKickz
#43
Image source: Brieyonce
#44
Image source: midwestern_ope
#45
Image source: mommeh_dearest
#46
Image source: midwestern_ope
#47
Image source: LLGabagoolJay
#48
Image source: SoVeryBritish
#49
Image source: ShouldHaveCat
#50
Image source: jzux
#51
Image source: su197z
#52
Image source: weijia
#53
Image source: vee_symone
#54
Image source: MikeBales
#55
Image source: sportsiren
#56
Image source: w0rdgenerator
#57
Image source: DerrickaNicole
#58
Image source: ValMackinnon
#59
Image source: JadeHayden
#60
Image source: GraysonDolan
#61
Image source: seanjetravers
#62
Image source: chi_urbanist
#63
Image source: coldhealing
#64
Image source: Kheumani
#65
Image source: lucawya
#66
Image source: lunademavie_
#67
Image source: courtneyellis
Follow Us