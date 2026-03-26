63 Wholesome And Heartwarming Examples Of Men Being In Touch With Their Inner Child (New Pics)

“Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional.” This piece of wisdom is often attributed to renowned figures such as Walt Disney and author Caroll Bryant. Nonetheless, the quote succinctly delivers one powerful message: embrace maturity without losing joy along the way.
It’s a proverb that many men seem to have adopted into their personal lives. And when they unleash their inner boy, you can bet that hilarity will soon ensue.
Here are some photos that prove being silly and childish isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Enjoy scrolling through!
#1 Just When I Think My Boyfriend Is A Grown Up
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Emotional Support LEGO Groundhog
Image source: JennyENicholson
#3 My Coworker Decided He Wanted A Standing Desk
Image source: tsaven
We don’t need scientific studies to tell us that being playful as adults helps reduce stress (though research backs it up). However, it is worth exploring how playfulness benefits the brain, especially later in life.
A 2025 study published in the National Library of Medicine provided insights into it. For one, it revealed that social playfulness facilitates better aging.
#4 I Was Tasked With Clearing Out The Crawlspace, But Then I Found My Old Slot Car Track And Progress Haulted. A+ Would Clean Again
Image source: kingevanxii
#5 My Buddy Dressed Up As Eleven In Honor Of Stranger Things Season 2
Image source: Cooter_McDoogletron, imgur.com
#6 Your Dad Is Amazing
Image source: CaffeineHanine
As the paper states, social playfulness, whether through humor, moments of spontaneity, or creativity, not only mitigates cognitive decline but also enhances neural resilience, promoting healthier aging.
“Encouraging older adults to adopt social playfulness in their everyday lives has the potential to enhance both cognitive and psychological well-being, demonstrating the wide-reaching applicability of this approach,” an excerpt of the study reads.
#7 Why Not Go All The Way And Call Yourself The Founder
Image source: anothercohen, anothercohen
#8 I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later, It Has Been Broken
Image source: imgur.com
#9 My Boyfriend Is A Seller On Amazon. This Is What I Came Home To
Image source: imgur.com
The common misconception about being playful is that (1) it is only for children and (2) it is not a productive use of time. However, educational behaviorist Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe disagrees with this.
“Play affords us moments of relief from the seriousness and responsibilities of daily life. It brings us to the here and now, taking us out of our heads and into our bodies,” she wrote.
#10 My Boyfriend Likes To Cover My Face With All Sorts Of Things
Image source: actually_oh
#11 I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour
Image source: rickyh7
#12 Growing Old Is Mandatory, Growing Up Is Optional
Image source: Keleven
Dr. Hanley-Dafoe added that being playful is also a “gateway to empathy, communication, and relationships.” She explained that it can reinforce ties between people and help create a greater sense of community.
“We can give ourselves permission to lighten up, be unproductive without guilt, and rediscover the power of play,” she stated.
#13 Wacky Waving Un-Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man
Image source: tacothecat
#14 I Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom. He’s 26-Years-Old
Image source: imgur.com
#15 Had My Leg Amputated And My Brother Shows Up To The Hospital Dressed As A Pirate
Image source: TheGoodTwin94
Dr. Hanley-Dafoe clarified that reinforcing play in our adult lives will take work and intention to make it a top priority. In doing so, she urges stepping outside of the comfort zone and letting go of what you “should” or “ought” to be doing.
“Once we remove some of these barriers and limitations, then we can truly experience the benefits of play.”
#16 From My Brother. He’s A Funeral Director
Image source: TLCplMax
#17 This Guy Was Just Standing On The Sidewalk Waving His Spear Around At Cars
Image source: snow06
#18 We Asked The 3 Of Them To Take A Pic Of Their Awesome Costumes And This Guy Jumped In
Image source: bebe627
#19 Myself And Two Coworkers Realized We Were Wearing The Same Coat. The Only Option Was To Zip Them Into One Three Person Coat
Image source: Geekquinox
#20 We Get It, Bro, You Drive A Jeep
Image source: turk_a_lurk
#21 Who Is This Guy?
Image source: mba_ish, R_o_g_z
#22 Tonight I Let My Inner Child Loose, And It Felt Good
Image source: imgur.com
#23 My Wife Told Me To Put Nice Pillow Cases On The Bed. A Man Chooses
Image source: xandora
#24 Decided To Horrify My Mother For Christmas
Image source: jgranger945
#25 My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card
Image source: clovergirlerin
#26 I Am A Grown Man. If I Want To Make A Bacon And Egg Hot Tub For My Toast People, I Will
Image source: Hold_the_Beaver
#27 Sister Texted Me Saying She Lost Her Husband At Babies R Us. 20 Minutes Later, She Found Him
Image source: ashley_spashley
#28 I’m A Grown Man, Just Moved To My Own Place. I Do What I Want
Image source: brasher
#29 Grown Man Got His Finger Stuck In The Wall At Chipotle
Image source: jesterp13
#30 Don’t Listen To Them. They Want You To Bring Something They Can Steal
Image source: rats7
#31 My Roommate Started Vtubing As A Puppet, And I Walked By To See This
Image source: Mr_Impossibro
#32 My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday Whilst Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bushes
Image source: KaKiyan
#33 My Boyfriend Surprised Me With A Fancy Shmancy Dinner
He placed this in front of me and said, “Extinction” is served. He said he was inspired by this beautiful plate.
Image source: imgur.com
#34 This Is 100% Like When Mr Bean Sneezed On Whistler’s Mother
Image source: fairycakes
#35 So My Boyfriend Is Getting Bees In The Spring. It’s February. I Think He’s A Little Excited
Image source: imgur.com
#36 I Found Out Today That My Grandpa Ordered A Better Gaming Rig Than Myself And Any Of My Friends
Image source: bunzthomas
#37 This Is How My Brother Went Dressed To The Barbie Movie
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed
Image source: bearfoxmousemushroom
#39 I Let My Inner Child Take Over My LEGO Bricks. This Is The Result
I have a sizeable amount of the “bulk” type bricks, and as a kid, I would frequently just start building random stuff that also included towers of various sizes. Since my house has a bit of an open stairwell on the main level, the height from floor to ceiling is basically two floors tall. My inner child wanted to build a tower that was freestanding and almost touched the ceiling, so I did it. It’s nothing too special, but the feeling of accomplishment when I put the spire on the top was awesome.
Image source: Unapologetic_Canuck
#40 Never Too Old To Be Spiderman
Image source: HumansNoContext
#41 My Future Mother-In-Law Did Not Understand Why I Brought This Icicle Into The House, Or Why I Was So Happy About Him
Image source: shawn-fff
#42 A Real Gentleman
Image source: iriskessler, iriskessler
#43 You Are All Invited To The Wedding
Image source: alymcclung
#44 My Brother Really Wanted To Swim With His Turtle
Image source: LutzTrain
#45 Picked My Kid Up From The Bus Stop Today
Image source: AnikoKamui
#46 My Brother-In-Law Meal Prepping Before He Cuts Hay
Image source: Joezze
#47 I Don’t Think My Son Realizes How Much Call Of Duty I’ve Played
Image source: KramDa
#48 This Year, I Went To Comic Con As “Drunk Uncle Ben”. The Goal: Pass Out In Front Of As Many Spidermen As Possible
Image source: cono78
#49 My Roommates And I Play A Game Where We Hide A John Cena Action Figure Around The House. He Went Missing For A Week Until Today
Image source: SmoothWay
#50 My Coworker Dropped A Part On His Foot And Broke A Toe. I Got Him A Care Package
Image source: Brandeeno2245
#51 A Co-Worker Brought In A Giant Godzilla Toy From The Latest Movie. I Decided To Give It An Upgrade
Image source: DareDragoon
#52 In 2008, Prisoners Working At A Vermont Prison’s Print Shop Managed To Sneak A Pig On 30 Police Cars
The official Vermont police crest depicts a spotted cow against a background of snowy mountains, but the inmates’ version featured one of the cow’s spots shaped like a pig.
Image source: AdventureMix
#53 My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror
Image source: imgur.com
#54 My Husband/Manchild Preparing For The Apocalypse
Image source: mollyjo22
#55 Some Men Never Grow Up, Even On Their Wedding Day
Image source: nuckinfutz53
#56 After A 50+ Email Chain With All The Men At My Company, We Decided It Was Only Fair To Have A Shark Tank In The Bathroom If The Women Got An Orchid
Our office manager listened, and this is what showed up on Monday morning.
Image source: milkandrelish
#57 I Found Him
Image source: Washpedantic
#58 As A Grown Man, I Thought This Was A Better Use For My Ice Maker. Frozen Candy Dispenser
Image source: dericpeace
#59 I Heard A Coworker Say, “This Segway Is Terrible.” I Turned Around And Found Him Like This
Image source: goregyle
#60 As A Prank, My Brother Wrapped 8 Pairs Of My Shoes Up In Tinfoil And Duct Tape. I’m 23, And He’s 31. We May Never Grow Up (Hat For Size Reference)
Image source: danielwson
#61 I’m A Grown Man, And I’ll Eat Chocolate Lucky Charms (Now With Magical Unicorn Marshmallows) With Chocolate Milk From A Flower Bowl If I Want
Image source: FatalErrorOccurred
#62 When I Told My Landlord My Shower Head Was Leaking, He Said He Was Going To Hook Me Up. This Is What I Came Home To
Image source: astrowalker
#63 I Love This
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