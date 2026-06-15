55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

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History may often be presented as serious and distant, but the Instagram page ‘Ancient Cringe’ gives it a funny twist. By pairing classical paintings, sculptures, and historical artworks with modern captions, the page turns centuries-old expressions into memes about anxiety, awkward conversations, procrastination, relationships, and the general struggle of getting through the day.

A dramatic religious scene can suddenly feel like a reaction to a minor inconvenience, while a nobleman from hundreds of years ago may look like someone deeply regretting a text they just sent. In the end, ‘Ancient Cringe’ is a funny reminder that while fashion, technology, and daily life have changed, human emotions are still very much the same.

We’ve collected some of the funniest posts from ‘Ancient Cringe’ below, so scroll down to check them out and vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram

#1

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

#2

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#3

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#4

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#5

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#6

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#7

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#8

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#9

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#10

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#11

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#12

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#13

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#14

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#15

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#16

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#17

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#18

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#19

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#20

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#21

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#22

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#23

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#24

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#25

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#26

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#27

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#28

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#29

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#30

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#31

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#32

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#33

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#34

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#35

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#36

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#37

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#38

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#39

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#40

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#41

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#42

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#43

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#44

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#45

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#46

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#47

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#48

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#49

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#50

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#51

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#52

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#53

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#54

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

#55

55 Classical Art Memes From ‘Ancient Cringe’ That Feel Very Relatable

Image source: ancientcringe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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