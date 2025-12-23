Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

by

One would think that Christmas time is a perfect moment to reflect on the value of friends, family and cheer. At worst, one gets some gifts to console themselves. But some folks are so entitled that they see it as a day designed to make other people give them stuff.

A woman shared their story of a particularly entitled sister, after learning she had opened up her gifts early and decided that she should just ask for more. What followed was some textbook manipulation tactics. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

There is no reason for an adult to open up their Christmas gifts early

Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits:

But one woman ended up getting messages from her sister who had done just that and wanted more

Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits:

She later shared a few updates

Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

Image credits:

Some folks needed more details

Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

A few readers even suggested some revenge

Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check
Woman Thinks She Deserves Another Christmas Gift Because She Opened One Early, Gets A Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Share 58 Moments Of Food Culture Shock They Experienced
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share A Picture Of Your Cozy Evening (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Created Random Inspirobot Quotes (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Lucifer
Lucifer: The Devil Returns to L.A. After Two Weeks. Hello, Candy Morningstar.
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Elizabeth Heads to Rome. Blake Reveals Secret.
3 min read
May, 15, 2017
39 Posts Mocking Crazy, Unusual Or Overly Complicated Names, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025